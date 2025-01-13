 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

This tiny muscle could be contributing to lower back pain. Try these stretches

Relieve muscle tightness with these effective stretches.

By
Man with back pain
Paolese / Adobe Stock

According to the World Health Organization or the WHO, lower back pain affected 619 million people globally in 2020. That number is predicted to increase to 843 million by 2050. A large percentage of these cases are nonspecific, meaning they aren’t believed to be associated with another diagnosis or underlying disease, pathology, or tissue damage. Back pain can be caused or worsened by ligament or muscle sprains that often result from poor posture, lack of exercise, sudden awkward movements, improper lifting, and more.

The piriformis is one of the tiny and often overlooked muscles that can contribute to back pain. Lower back tension can arise from tightness in this muscle. Let’s look at what the piriformis is and the best stretches to provide some relief.

Recommended Videos

What is the piriformis muscle?

Man doing a one-legged bridge
Maridav / Shutterstock

The piriformis muscle is a flat muscle in your gluteal region or buttocks that helps you rotate your hip and turn your leg and foot outward. This pear-shaped muscle runs from your lower spine area through your buttocks to the top of your thighs. It’s one of the six short external thigh rotators that helps you shift your body weight to the opposite side when you’re walking.

Related

A strong and flexible piriformis muscle can help prevent falls and injuries. Your sciatic nerve travels from your spinal cord and under or through your piriformis muscle, down the back of each leg, to your feet. Your sciatic nerve is the largest and longest nerve in your body.

What is piriformis syndrome?

leg pain sciatic nerve piriformis muscle injury
Kindelmedia / Pexels

The sciatic nerve becomes irritated and inflamed when the piriformis muscle spasms, which can lead to piriformis syndrome. Piriformis syndrome involves pain, tingling, and numbness in the gluteal area and the back of the leg and foot on one or both sides.

What causes piriformis syndrome?

man taking break from running working out walking wearing weighted vest outdoors in city near train track
Z R 10 / Shutterstock

Piriformis syndrome can be caused or worsened by several factors, including:

  • Poor body posture
  • Blunt trauma
  • An acute injury that results in a sudden internal hip rotation
  • Inflammation, irritation, or overuse of the piriformis muscle
  • A compressed sciatic nerve

In some instances, people are born with an unusually formed piriformis muscle or sciatic nerve that contributes to this condition.

The problem with tight piriformis muscles

man holding back lower back pain hurting
Kindelmedia / Pexels

Having tight muscles from a lack of physical activity is known to be one of the contributing factors to piriformis syndrome. The right stretches and movements can help keep this tiny, overlooked muscle stronger and more supple to lower your risk of injury and issues like piriformis syndrome. Fitness and medical professionals point out that stretching and warming up properly before a workout can also help reduce the risk of piriformis syndrome.

What are the best piriformis stretches?

Woman doing pigeon stretch.
Elina Fairytale / Pexels

The pigeon stretch is one of the best piriformis stretches. 

Here’s how to do the pigeon stretch:

  1. Start on your hands and knees in the tabletop pose.
  2. Bring your left leg forward and under your chest. Bend your knee so the outside of your lower leg and foot are in contact with the ground.
  3. Place both hands on the floor just in front of your bent leg.
  4. Straighten your other leg back behind you.
  5. Lower your body down and try to keep your pelvis square.
  6. Hold the pose for a moment.
  7. Return to the starting position.
  8. Repeat on the other side.

Here are some more piriformis stretches to help relieve tension in your lower back:

  • Knee-to-chest cross-body stretch
  • Supine figure four stretch
  • Seated twist

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
If Hyrox isn’t your thing, try the shorter intense ‘acid bath’ sprint workout
When you want short and simple but brutal, the CrossFit Acid Bath sprint workout might be the one for you.
Man sitting in gym doing seated cable row on cable machine

Hyrox is a real challenge because you have to run 8km and finish all eight workout stations, from the Farmer’s carry to burpee broad jumps and rowing. If the Hyrox race is too long for you and you’re looking for a shorter way to seriously burn those quads and test your power, stamina, and fortitude, the intense ‘Acid Bath’ sprint workout might be the one for you. Some people are swapping Hyrox for the CrossFit Acid Bath; let’s look at what it is and the reasons to try it.
What is the Acid Bath sprint workout?

The CrossFit Acid Bath is an intense workout consisting of:

Read more
Make this full-body stretching routine part of your morning or evening regimen
Improve your flexibility and blood circulation and lower your risk of injury by stretching your muscles
A man balancing on one leg doing a quad stretch, on a road with a view of the mountain

No matter your preferred type of exercise, stretching and warming up can help loosen tight muscles, increase your blood circulation, and reduce your risk of injuries. Runners, sprinters, and athletes can spend several minutes or longer warming up for a race or game. I love a good stretch in the morning or when I'm winding down for bed. When I had only learned a few yoga poses as a beginner, I would have the urge to do these poses at several random times and places throughout the day because I wanted to stretch and move my body.

Animals naturally stretch their muscles, from wild animals to pet dogs and cats. One of the best stretches in our full-body stretching list is the downward dog, a yoga pose. The name "downward dog" came from the natural stretching behavior where dogs stretch their hind legs. You don’t have to be a runner or an athlete to include stretching in your day. If you’re sitting at a desk for hours, a simple triceps stretch could help you feel a little better, and your muscles will thank you. We’ve selected the best full-body stretching routine.
What are the benefits of stretching?

Read more
Champion bodybuilder Arnie is back again with a killer push pull workout
Hit multiple muscle groups in one session with this killer workout
hollywood-Arnold star hollywood

When Arnold Schwarzenegger first uttered his famous line “I’ll be back,” he wasn’t kidding, and he remains one of the most influential bodybuilders in the fitness world. Arnie continues to pump iron, and recently, he shared this killer push-pull workout in his pump newsletter. This superset is an excellent choice when you’re on the go and need to use a hotel gym or when you’re at home and want to get a serious session in. All you need is dumbbells and a pull-up bar. We know by now that Arnie doesn’t mess around. Let’s take a look at his latest workout and the benefits of a push-pull workout routine.
Arnie’s push-pull workout

You’ll need two dumbbells, a high bar, and a bench to complete this workout. You can perform most of these moves on the floor if you don't have a bench. Use a sturdy, elevated surface like a table to provide stability for rows.
Superset 1:

Read more