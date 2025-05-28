 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Can this simple activity lower the risk of 13 cancers? Interesting new study

Research shows walking can lower blood pressure and the symptoms of depression, but what about the risk of cancer?

By
man walking outside wearing glasses
Arina Krasnikova / Pexels

When I’m not sitting at my computer, I’m trying to stretch my legs and get my muscles moving and my blood circulating. Researchers associated a sedentary lifestyle with a higher risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease, and metabolic diseases. Recently, I’ve covered the growing research on the benefits of exercise and on walking, which is natural, simple, accessible, and good for your body. 

For example, one study revealed that maintaining a brisk walking pace lowers your risk of developing dementia later in life. Walking can also improve your blood sugar, and just a 10-minute walk around the block can lower blood pressure and perk up your mood. Previous research has shown that physical activity can lower the risk of cancer, and a new study from the University of Oxford further explored this association. Does walking really lower your risk of cancer? Does more steps mean an even lower risk? Let’s look at the study.

Recommended Videos

The study

Man walking through sunlit trees
Panditwiguna / Pexels

In a large study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, over 85,000 British adults wore activity trackers measuring their daily movement and the intensity of that movement. After six years on average, the researchers identified patterns and correlations.

Related

The results

person walking
Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

The researchers concluded the following:

  • Taking more steps was associated with a lower cancer risk, no matter the speed or pace of those steps.
  • These benefits became apparent at around 5,000 daily steps.
  • The risk of developing up to 13 different types of cancer went down by 11% at around 7,000 steps.
  • The risk dropped by 16% at 9,000 steps a day.
  • The benefits remained steady beyond 9,000 steps.

What to walk away with

Man on treadmill walking using machine in gym
Julia Larson / Pexels

Here’s what to walk away with from this study: walking could decrease your cancer risk no matter how fast you walk. Of course, cancer is complex with lots of factors involved. According to this large study, it’s best to aim for 5,000 steps a day, with these benefits increasing until you reach around 9,000 daily steps, where they level off. This falls in line with previous studies and recommendations of 7,000-10,000 steps per day.

Interestingly, researchers found that strolling 7,000 steps per day could make you 31% less likely to suffer from the symptoms of depression. It’s worth putting one foot in front of the other if you need a little pick-me-up, and you don’t have to do it all at once if you’d prefer to break it up throughout the day.

If thinking about all of these steps is too much, you can just start walking around your neighborhood or your favorite nature trail, knowing that you’re taking steps in the right direction for your health.

Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Does exercising a few hours before bedtime really disrupt sleep? New study
Will that late-night workout impede your slumber? Let's look at this hot-off-the-press study.
man exercising on bars outside evening

Depending on our busy schedules or preferences, some of us work out in the evening, such as a sunset run or a pumped-up strength training session under the amber sky. Some people seem to have difficulty sleeping often, while others drift into dreamland the second their head hits the pillow. 

There’s a lot of research to sift through regarding the best time to work out for different benefits. What about when it comes to getting restful sleep? Recently, researchers explored whether exercising within a few hours of bedtime impacts the amount of time you spend sleeping, and more. Will falling asleep be harder or easier after an evening or late-night workout? Let’s delve into the research.

Read more
Can this post-workout hack enhance your running endurance? Interesting research
Time to step into the sauna and sweat.
man running sprinting fast.

After a long run, we all have our typical routines and go-tos. Some runners head straight for the shower to wash off the sweat or the fridge to gulp some water, while others find somewhere to sit down, or should I say flop down. When it comes to post-workout recovery hacks, many of us also have our own tips and tricks. We've heard of plenty over the years, and many are more hype than hip when it comes down to it. 

Recently, researchers wanted to understand how post-workout sauna sessions impact recovery, running endurance, and more. Let’s explore.

Read more
How many minutes of daily bodyweight exercises improves fitness? New study
If you can squeeze in five minutes of bodyweight exercises like squats and push-ups a day, you'll level up your fitness
Man in a black T-shirt doing pistol squat inside on wooden floor

If you only have five or 10 minutes to squeeze in some strength training, you might think it’s not enough to generate results and really enhance your fitness. You might be surprised by new research, which shows there might be meaning and truth behind the old adage “any number of minutes is better than zero minutes”. Even after a short 10 or 15-minute bodyweight workout or some light yoga, I feel a sense of pride, and I honestly feel better mentally and physically as I continue on with my day.

Recently, researchers explored how strength training for a matter of minutes yields results over time. Let’s look at the new research.

Read more