There's room for a queen-sized bed, a spacious slide-out kitchen, and a full bathroom with an outdoor shower.

Teardrop trailers are big on convenience, portability, versatility, and affordability. What they’re not so big on is living space. Invader Off-Road Campers is bucking that trend with the Duo X, an off-road camper with a clever, expandable design that pops, slides, and automatically raises into a surprisingly spacious multi-room camping rig.

Get the low-down on the Invader Duo X off-road camper

In profile, Invader’s Duo X off-road camper is about the same size and footprint as many of our favorite teardrop travel trailers. Indeed, the 73-inch collapsed height makes this an easy tow down the tightest backcountry trails. But, the functional, ruggedized aesthetic is your first hint that this is something more. That size, coupled with a long list of off-road-ready features, make this a true, go-anywhere towable. The shell is primarily constructed of seamless, laminated fiberglass (to cut weight) that rides on 245/75 R15 all-terrain tires with 10-blade leaf springs to cushion the ride on whatever nasty trails you’ll almost certainly be taking this down.

The real magic happens when it’s time to make camp. In true Transformer-inspired fashion, the Duo X expands into a multi-room setup. First, the roof raises at the press of a button via electro-pneumatic actuators, while a second set of actuators automatically tilts the roof for proper rainwater shedding. This first step creates the separate living/lounging quarters at the camper’s heart. It’s a surprisingly full-featured space with a generous countertop and a functional bathroom, including a hidden portable toilet and a sink with hot/cold water. Invader moved the shower outside with the option to add a privacy screen to keep things tidy and, more importantly, dry.

From here, the sleeping quarters pop out manually, similar to a traditional pop-up camper. The mattress base slides out and forward from the top of the tent with two support poles. Fully expanded, this space offers room for the included queen-sized mattress and two grown adults with plenty of screened windows to keep things light and breezy.

Outside is the expandable galley kitchen, to the left of the seven-foot entry door. It’s a shockingly well-outfitted cook setup for such a small camper. There’s room for a dual-burner, propane camp stove, two wash basins (for washing and drying dishes), and gobs of storage for food, utensils, spices, and the included dishware and glassware that all fit neatly into Invader’s custom foam inserts. Toward the front of the trailer is a dedicated camp fridge box. An awning expands to cover the entire outdoor space, more than tripling the living area of the trailer.

Like a true RV, the Invader Duo X is also wired for full electrical service. At its core are two 100-Ah batteries tied to a solar controller and a 375-watt Victron inverter. The entire battery system powers multiple 220-volt, 12-volt, and USB sockets around the camper to keep all your favorite mobile tech topped up on the go.

Buy your own Invader Duo X off-road camper

The Invader Duo X off-road camper is available now with a base price of around $23,000. Of course, ticking all of the available option boxes is naturally going to increase the all-in price. Buyers looking to save a little can opt for Invader’s Duo Xs, a lighter and more affordable version of the Duo. Sadly, the South African brand’s offerings are currently only available in-country. So, Stateside buyers looking to acquire one will need to find a way to ship their own Invader overseas. Or just move to South Africa, live the nomad life, and never look back (no judgment).