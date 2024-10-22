 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This tiny travel trailer transforms into a spacious, multi-room overlanding rig

There's room for a queen-sized bed, a spacious slide-out kitchen, and a full bathroom with an outdoor shower.

By
An Invader Duo X off-road travel trailer setup for camping in the desert.
Invader Off-Road Campers

Teardrop trailers are big on convenience, portability, versatility, and affordability. What they’re not so big on is living space. Invader Off-Road Campers is bucking that trend with the Duo X, an off-road camper with a clever, expandable design that pops, slides, and automatically raises into a surprisingly spacious multi-room camping rig.

Get the low-down on the Invader Duo X off-road camper

Rear view of an Invader Duo X off-road camper/travel trailer going down a trail.
Invader Off-Road Campers

In profile, Invader’s Duo X off-road camper is about the same size and footprint as many of our favorite teardrop travel trailers. Indeed, the 73-inch collapsed height makes this an easy tow down the tightest backcountry trails. But, the functional, ruggedized aesthetic is your first hint that this is something more. That size, coupled with a long list of off-road-ready features, make this a true, go-anywhere towable. The shell is primarily constructed of seamless, laminated fiberglass (to cut weight) that rides on 245/75 R15 all-terrain tires with 10-blade leaf springs to cushion the ride on whatever nasty trails you’ll almost certainly be taking this down.

Compact bathroom inside the Invader Duo X off-road camper.
Invader Off-Road Campers

The real magic happens when it’s time to make camp. In true Transformer-inspired fashion, the Duo X expands into a multi-room setup. First, the roof raises at the press of a button via electro-pneumatic actuators, while a second set of actuators automatically tilts the roof for proper rainwater shedding. This first step creates the separate living/lounging quarters at the camper’s heart. It’s a surprisingly full-featured space with a generous countertop and a functional bathroom, including a hidden portable toilet and a sink with hot/cold water. Invader moved the shower outside with the option to add a privacy screen to keep things tidy and, more importantly, dry.

From here, the sleeping quarters pop out manually, similar to a traditional pop-up camper. The mattress base slides out and forward from the top of the tent with two support poles. Fully expanded, this space offers room for the included queen-sized mattress and two grown adults with plenty of screened windows to keep things light and breezy.

Pop-out bedroom of Invader's Duo X off-road camper/travel trailer.
Invader Off-Road Campers

Outside is the expandable galley kitchen, to the left of the seven-foot entry door. It’s a shockingly well-outfitted cook setup for such a small camper. There’s room for a dual-burner, propane camp stove, two wash basins (for washing and drying dishes), and gobs of storage for food, utensils, spices, and the included dishware and glassware that all fit neatly into Invader’s custom foam inserts. Toward the front of the trailer is a dedicated camp fridge box. An awning expands to cover the entire outdoor space, more than tripling the living area of the trailer.

Slide-out outdoor kitchen of Invader's Duo X off-road camper.
Invader Off-Road Campers

Like a true RV, the Invader Duo X is also wired for full electrical service. At its core are two 100-Ah batteries tied to a solar controller and a 375-watt Victron inverter. The entire battery system powers multiple 220-volt, 12-volt, and USB sockets around the camper to keep all your favorite mobile tech topped up on the go.

Recommended Videos

Buy your own Invader Duo X off-road camper

An Invader Duo X off-road camper setup in South Africa with its awning and camp chairs.
Invader Off-Road Campers

The Invader Duo X off-road camper is available now with a base price of around $23,000. Of course, ticking all of the available option boxes is naturally going to increase the all-in price. Buyers looking to save a little can opt for Invader’s Duo Xs, a lighter and more affordable version of the Duo. Sadly, the South African brand’s offerings are currently only available in-country. So, Stateside buyers looking to acquire one will need to find a way to ship their own Invader overseas. Or just move to South Africa, live the nomad life, and never look back (no judgment).

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mike Richard
Mike Richard
Contributor
Mike Richard has traveled the world since 2008. He's kayaked in Antarctica, tracked endangered African wild dogs in South…
The Bowlus Endless Highways 95th anniversary edition celebrates the past and the future
Bowlus Endless Highways 95 anniversary edition exterior

Bowlus marks a major milestone with the release of the Endless Highways 95th Anniversary Edition, celebrating nearly a century of innovation in the recreational vehicle industry. With only 25 units available, this exclusive RV is a fitting tribute to the brand's rich heritage while pushing the boundaries of modern off-grid travel.

Bowlus was founded in 1934 by aerospace engineer Hawley Bowlus, and the brand forever changed the RV industry with the first riveted aluminum travel trailer. Bowlus continues to honor his legacy by combining sleek, aerodynamic styling with the latest technological advancements to create RVs that excel in both performance and experience.

Read more
The Tiffin GH1: A rugged and luxe yet surprisingly affordable off-grid camper van
The compact design packs all the comforts of home with a kitchen, wet bath, and a power-lift bed
tiffin gh1 off grid camper van

Thanks to the popularity of van life, the adventure camper van market has reached a fever pitch in recent years. Everyone from grassroots YouTube builders to the most recognizable names in the RV space is getting in on the action. Now, Tiffin — a premium Thor-owned brand behind many of the world's swankiest, most luxurious motorhomes — is throwing its hat in the ring with the all-new GH1 off-grid camper van.
Get the full details on Tiffin's GH1 off-grid camper van

It's clear that Tiffin's sole Class B RV offering pulls heavy inspiration from Winnebago's popular Revel camper van. They're both off-road-ready adventure vans designed to be compact and rugged yet full-featured with all (or at least most) of the comforts of home. Like the Revel, the 19'6" 2025 GH1 features a versatile floor plan with a rear bedroom centered around a power-lift bed. It's a clever use of space that allows for plenty of outdoor gear storage by day and a comfy and spacious sleeping area by night.

Read more
Airstream’s newest travel trailer offers same iconic look in a more towable body
Compact, handsome, and with four times more power potential than any trailer in Airstream's storied history
Twin bedroom in the 2025 Airstream Trade Wind 23FB travel trailer.

No RV brand is more iconic and recognizable than Airstream. The classic "aluminum tube" shell has hardly changed in nearly a century. But the company continues to innovate on its already stunning interiors and the tech that undergirds its drool-worthy travel trailers. Case in point: The 2025 Trade Wind 23FB.
Get the low-down on the 2025 Airstream Trade Wind 23FB

The new-for-2025 23FB is the second addition to Airstream's wildly popular Trade Wind line-up. The line debuted back in 2023 with the sole Trade Wind 25FB model, and it was purpose-built for maximum off-grid camping. The 23FB continues in that same vein. It's every bit as versatile, usable, and livable as its predecessor. But by reimagining the interior and shrinking down the overall footprint, it's lighter, slimmer, more compact, and easier to tow, making it especially attractive for campers looking to venture farther off-pavement than typically possible in Airstream's bulkier, full-sized travel trailers.

Read more