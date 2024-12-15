Zion Off-Road’s 2025 Z2 is an all-in-one gear trailer and off-road micro camper

Teardrop campers are almost always the best trailer-based option for minimalist campers. But in the last few years, a new breed of stripped-down micro towables has hit — towables, like the 2025 Zion Off-Road Z2 modular utility trailer.

The Z2 ditches the bloated, feature-packed design of many of today’s premium (and pricey) gear haulers/micro campers in favor of versatility and customizability. It’s a completely modular platform that starts as little more than a cargo-hauling trailer that resembles those most landscapers might use. But the secret sauce of the Zion Off-Road Z2 micro camper trailer is its arsenal of bolt-on accessories that transform the Z2 from an “ordinary” gear/cargo hauler to a legit micro camper on the fly.

The Z2’s tall side and front walls are predrilled for lining with an almost infinite configuration of rails. Coupled with 10 built-in frame-bolted D-ring tie-downs, the bed allows you to secure whatever cargo or outdoor gear you’re hauling.

Adding the optional factory crossbars provides an additional “level” or two of hauling capability. With these in place, the sky’s the limit for owners to add on Jerrycan holders, a portable fridge slideout, a rooftop tent, an awning, propane canister mounts, and more.

The 12.9-foot-long Z2 relies on the same frame as the company’s very capable Z1 trailer. That includes a 3,500-pound solid axle and leaf springs as standard, but they can easily be swapped for a Timbren Axle-Less suspension. The design provides a foot of ground clearance to the axle and more than 17 inches to the frame. Translation: Serious off-road readiness.

Official 2025 Z2 Modular Utility Trailer Release

The base price for the Zion Off-Road Z2 micro camper trailer is just $7,600, which essentially gets you a “blank canvas” to customize to your heart’s content. Customers can opt to build out their new Z2 all at once or over time. The modular design makes it infinitely customizable and “rebuildable” on the fly.