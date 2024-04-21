 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Coast’s all-new Model 1 solar electric trailer is a luxe, off-grid-ready stunner

Sleek and luxurious, with a solar power system designed to run almost indefinitely off-grid.

Mike Richard
By
Coast Model 1 solar electric travel trailer/RV parked near a pond.
Aero Build

The last decade has seen an explosion in tech innovation in the RV and travel trailer industry. With batteries and mobile solar setups getting cheaper, better, and more ubiquitous, many of today’s recreational vehicles are finally capable of keeping up with the demands of today’s tech-obsessed travelers. Case in point: Coast’s all-new Model 1. It’s a solar-powered travel trailer designed to take you just about anywhere without having to leave your gadgets behind.

Get the details on Coast’s Model 1 solar electric trailer

Closeup of the awning on Coast's Model 1 solar electric RV/travel trailer.
Aero Build

From afar, the exterior of the Model 1 has the same recognizable silhouette as many of today’s premium travel trailers. But, decked in jet black or two-tone black-on-white (it’s also available in all white), it feels sleeker, more modern, more … premium. The glossy shell appears vaguely futuristic, a hint of the solar-heavy tech that lies beneath. The genuine composite structure is made by, in Coast’s words, “combining differing fully recyclable, re-purposable, and environmentally friendly natural components [that are] virtually waterproof.”

Premium kitchen and dining area inside Coast's Model 1 solar electric trailer/RV.
Aero Build

Stepping inside, the interior feels more spacious than the Model 1’s 21-foot length should allow, with room for a galley kitchen, a full wet bath, a two-person dinette, and a fixed bedroom. There’s a sense of warm luxury akin to what you might expect in a high-end European studio apartment. There are SMEG, built-in Italian appliances, ambient LED lighting, sleek cabinetry with tons of storage space, and integrated smart home technology, including all-season comfort at the touch of a button. Premium touches, including a Sunbrella Fabric banquette, a memory foam mattress, a Kohler shower head, and even electric floor heaters, are all standard. The entire space is wrapped in panoramic, double-paned insulated windows, so you’ll always have “a room with a view.”

Bedroom inside Coast's Model 1 solar electric trailer.
Aero Build

What truly sets the Model 1 electric trailer apart from the many also-rans on today’s market is the beefy power system. Two 3,000-watt inverters are mated to a 22 kWh LiFePO4 lithium battery system capable of charging all your favorite gadgets on the go while powering every appliance, including the rig’s climate control system. Under ideal weather conditions, the eight roof-mounted monocrystalline solar panels can generate up to 1,600 watts, allowing Model 1 owners to stay comfortably off-grid almost indefinitely. When you finally do make it back to civilization, a 50-amp service smart plug allows you to power everything up from the grid.

Recommended Videos

Build and spec your own Coast Model 1 solar electric trailer

Luxurious interior of the Coast Model 1 solar electric trailer/RV.
Aero Build

Coast confirms the Model 1 is available to order right now. The starting price is $129,900, but you can expect the bottom line to balloon quickly when you start ticking all of the available option boxes. It’s pricier than many of the best lightweight travel trailers on the market, for sure. But, given the ultra-modern, high-end interior, specs, and amenities, it’s priced right in line with most comparably equipped Airstreams.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mike Richard
Mike Richard
Contributor
Mike Richard has traveled the world since 2008. He's kayaked in Antarctica, tracked endangered African wild dogs in South…
Alpha’s Nightwolf is an all-electric, blacked-out overlanding camper that feels straight out of Mad Max
You'll be all set for the apocalypse with this rig
Alpha Motor Corporation Nightwolf Electric Truck on a plain studio background.

For serious go-anywhere overlanding potential, it's hard to beat a well-built truck camper on a reliable pickup chassis. But they tend to be bulky, top-heavy, and guzzle gas like nobody's business. Alpha Motor Corporation set out to remedy all three problems with the new Nightwolf. It's a custom-built, electric overlander truck that bests traditional fossil-fuel-powered truck campers in every way. It's streamlined, ultra-customizable, and oh-so-badass in this Mad Max-inspired murdered-out black colorway.

The all-new Nightwolf is the latest iteration in Alpha's Wolf lineup of bespoke electric overlander trucks. AMC confirms it's "purpose-built to conquer rugged terrains and tackle challenging off-road conditions." It's slightly smaller than the Wolf and Wolf+ but features the same old-school good looks clearly inspired by the workhorse pickups of the 80s and 90s. Performance-wise, it's available with either a single or dual-motor powertrain with a projected 0-60 time of just over six seconds. It's not the fastest EV on the block, but that's not why you're buying a truck like this. It's also capable of towing a respectable 3,000 pounds — more than enough to hitch up a lightweight travel trailer for your hardcore overlanding expeditions.

Read more
Canyon bikes introduces all new Lux Trail mountain bike lineup with 4 unique models
There's a lot to unpack with this Canyon
An image of the all new Canyon Lux Trail CFR

Canyon has introduced the latest edition of its trail-destroying cross-country mountain bike. Taking inspiration from World Cup race bikes, Canyon’s redesigned Lux Trail brings new levels of speed to a mountain bike created for all-day riding.

The Manual is no stranger to Canyon bikes. Over the summer, we had the opportunity to put Canyon’s long-travel trail bike through its paces. We're excited to share the updates the speedy younger brother to the Spectral has undergone.

Read more
Optimized Overlanding’s new $25K pop-up camper has everything you need for off-grid adventuring
Complete with airy sleeping quarters, a full kitchen, and enough storage space to venture far, far off grid
optimized overlanding gullwing pop up camper opened

Living the van life seems like the ultimate way to RV, with everything you need for life on the road neatly packed into a single, driveable vehicle. But most off-the-rack and even custom vans aren't designed for serious off-road exploration. If you're more of an intrepid traveler who likes to venture far, far from civilization, you need a rig that's tough enough to go anywhere. Enter Optimized Overlanding's all-new pop-up camper, a purpose-built RV that's rugged, capable, and full-featured enough for hardcore off-grid trips.

The interior gets plenty of natural light
The biggest selling point of this unique RV (beyond the surprisingly affordable price) is its configuration. Optimized chose to separate the kitchen and utilities on opposite sides behind gullwing doors. This helps to drastically cut down on setup and breakdown times. The company promises that this overland trailer goes from open to closed in just two minutes, as demonstrated in this video:

Read more