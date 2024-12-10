Why the 4Patriots Solar Go-Fridge is my ultimate all-in-one camping essential

Table of Contents Table of Contents Continuous cooling with three unique power sources Testing the Solar Go-Fridge: How well does it cool? How the Solar Go-Fridge compares to other solar refrigerators

As a full-time road-tripper and camping enthusiast, I’ve committed a lot of time to figuring out how to transport cold food from point A to point B without spending a fortune on ice or risking food spoilage. That’s why I was thrilled when I came across 4Patriots’ Solar Go-Fridge. The company promises all of the stylings of a luxury solar cooler with portability and simplicity.

But how does it actually hold up in the great outdoors? Can it handle the transition from the trunk to the campsite, and how does it perform on those scorching hot days? I’ve put the 4Patriots Solar Go-Fridge to the test and am happy to share my results.

Continuous cooling with three unique power sources

I’ve previously hesitated on investing in a fridge cooler because I couldn’t decide which power source was best. Fortunately, the 4Patriots Solar Go-Fridge offers all three options. The kit comes with a detachable and rechargeable battery, a DC wall outlet plug, and a car plug, making it easy to adapt to any outdoor scenario.

Campers, especially those staying at primitive sites without nearby electricity, don’t have to rely on plugs. The detachable battery can easily plug into the included 40-watt solar charging panel, allowing for the most flexible camping experience.

Here are a few other specs of the Solar Go-Fridge:

Spacious capacity : This 4Patriots fridge can hold 42 quarts (40 liters), which is enough space for 60 cans, 8 to 10 large Tupperware containers, and about a week’s worth of fresh produce, meat, and dairy for two people.

: This 4Patriots fridge can hold 42 quarts (40 liters), which is enough space for 60 cans, 8 to 10 large Tupperware containers, and about a week’s worth of fresh produce, meat, and dairy for two people. Wide range of temperature settings: Reaches deep freeze temperatures of -8 degrees Fahrenheit to 0 degrees Fahrenheit, regular freezer temperatures of 1 degree Fahrenheit to 37 degrees Fahrenheit, and refrigerator temperatures of 38 degrees Fahrenheit to 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

Reaches deep freeze temperatures of -8 degrees Fahrenheit to 0 degrees Fahrenheit, regular freezer temperatures of 1 degree Fahrenheit to 37 degrees Fahrenheit, and refrigerator temperatures of 38 degrees Fahrenheit to 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Various charging options: The battery can be charged by a wall charger (4.5 hours), a car charger (9.5 hours), or a solar panel (8 hours in full sun).

The battery can be charged by a wall charger (4.5 hours), a car charger (9.5 hours), or a solar panel (8 hours in full sun). Extra amenities: USB charger, LED interior light, drain and plug, durable wheels, extendable handle for rolling, and two side handles for lifting.

Design-wise, I found the cooler to be pretty sleek. Rather than adding bulk to the sides of the cooler, the electronic and battery components are placed on the top of the unit, making it easy to slide in and out of the car.

Testing the Solar Go-Fridge: How well does it cool?

As this was my first time unboxing and using a solar fridge, I was intimidated by the process. Would there be a steep learning curve? Would it even keep my food cold? Luckily, the Solar Go-Fridge comes with a handy user guide that walks you through each step of the process. I was instructed to leave the device upright for 8 hours to allow the refrigerant to settle, so I left it out overnight and charged the battery to make sure everything was ready for my test run.

The next day, I was ready to take it out on the road. The manual recommended I pre-cool the unit, so I plugged it in for 2 hours before loading it with food and beverages. I was pleasantly surprised by how easy it was to set the temperature and how quiet the device was. You hear it just enough to know it’s on, but it’s not loud at all.

I was able to fit 12 cans, 5 pounds of meat, and an assortment of produce into the cooler easily. There was plenty of room to spare, thanks to the unit being free of ice. I then loaded the car, and the wheels and handle made this easy, even as I pulled it over gravel. Next, I plugged the device into the car charger to keep things cold without using up the battery.

Once I arrived at my destination, I simply popped in the portable battery, set the device to ECO mode, and the cooler kept running. My food maintained its temperature the whole time, and it was easy to reconnect it to my car as a power source on the way home.

This was a fairly short day trip, but I can imagine with an extra battery, I could indefinitely keep food cold. I’ll likely be investing in a backup battery for longer camping trips, and I appreciate the solar panel that comes with the cooler in case I don’t have an outlet to use. All in all, the 4Patriots Solar Go-Fridge truly is the ultimate all-in-one camping essential, and I would recommend it to any fellow camper looking for a reliable and portable cooling solution.

How the Solar Go-Fridge compares to other solar refrigerators

There are plenty of portable fridges for camping, thanks to the advent of new cooling technologies. So, how does the Solar Go-Fridge perform relative to other options on the market? Let’s compare it to the Furrion eRove solar-powered cooler, a model we’ve previously tested with similar capabilities.

Both coolers offer extraordinary cooling and freezing, with temperatures as low as -8 degrees Fahrenheit. Their sizes are similar, with eRove offering a 49-quart capacity and the 4Patriots Solar Go-Fridge running slightly smaller at 42 quarts of food storage space.

However, the Solar Go-Fridge stands out as a much more portable option. It weighs 27.55 pounds and has durable wheels and three handles to make moving the unit a breeze. The Furrion eRove is much heavier, at a whopping 63.8 pounds. While it offers seven more quarts of space, its weight is over double that, which is a huge drawback for campers.

The Solar Go-Fridge’s detachable battery also outshines the built-in battery of the eRove, as you can easily swap it out with another battery for continuous use. It’s also more affordable than the eRove, with a current price of $897.95, while the eRove is currently priced at $999.99.

Best of all, a portion of 4Patriots’ profits support veteran-centric charities like Operation Homefront and Team Rubicon. This, on top of a 365-day warranty on your device, makes the Solar Go-Fridge a worthy investment for campers looking to make a difference and seeking a company that stands behind the functionality of its solar refrigerators.