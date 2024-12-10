 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Why the 4Patriots Solar Go-Fridge is my ultimate all-in-one camping essential

Adaptable to any outdoor scenario

By
4Patriots Cooler on the grass outside
Rachel Dennis / The Manual

As a full-time road-tripper and camping enthusiast, I’ve committed a lot of time to figuring out how to transport cold food from point A to point B without spending a fortune on ice or risking food spoilage. That’s why I was thrilled when I came across 4Patriots’ Solar Go-Fridge. The company promises all of the stylings of a luxury solar cooler with portability and simplicity.

But how does it actually hold up in the great outdoors? Can it handle the transition from the trunk to the campsite, and how does it perform on those scorching hot days? I’ve put the 4Patriots Solar Go-Fridge to the test and am happy to share my results.

Recommended Videos

Continuous cooling with three unique power sources

4Patriots coolr with solar panel and removable battery on the grass
Rachel Dennis / The Manual

I’ve previously hesitated on investing in a fridge cooler because I couldn’t decide which power source was best. Fortunately, the 4Patriots Solar Go-Fridge offers all three options. The kit comes with a detachable and rechargeable battery, a DC wall outlet plug, and a car plug, making it easy to adapt to any outdoor scenario.

Related

Campers, especially those staying at primitive sites without nearby electricity, don’t have to rely on plugs. The detachable battery can easily plug into the included 40-watt solar charging panel, allowing for the most flexible camping experience.

Here are a few other specs of the Solar Go-Fridge:

  • Spacious capacity: This 4Patriots fridge can hold 42 quarts (40 liters), which is enough space for 60 cans, 8 to 10 large Tupperware containers, and about a week’s worth of fresh produce, meat, and dairy for two people.
  • Wide range of temperature settings: Reaches deep freeze temperatures of -8 degrees Fahrenheit to 0  degrees Fahrenheit, regular freezer temperatures of 1 degree Fahrenheit to 37 degrees Fahrenheit, and refrigerator temperatures of 38 degrees Fahrenheit to 50 degrees Fahrenheit.
  • Various charging options: The battery can be charged by a wall charger (4.5 hours), a car charger (9.5 hours), or a solar panel (8 hours in full sun).
  • Extra amenities: USB charger, LED interior light, drain and plug, durable wheels, extendable handle for rolling, and two side handles for lifting.

Design-wise, I found the cooler to be pretty sleek. Rather than adding bulk to the sides of the cooler, the electronic and battery components are placed on the top of the unit, making it easy to slide in and out of the car.

Testing the Solar Go-Fridge: How well does it cool?

View from the top into the 4Patriots cooler filled with food
Rachel Dennis / The Manual

As this was my first time unboxing and using a solar fridge, I was intimidated by the process. Would there be a steep learning curve? Would it even keep my food cold? Luckily, the Solar Go-Fridge comes with a handy user guide that walks you through each step of the process. I was instructed to leave the device upright for 8 hours to allow the refrigerant to settle, so I left it out overnight and charged the battery to make sure everything was ready for my test run.

The next day, I was ready to take it out on the road. The manual recommended I pre-cool the unit, so I plugged it in for 2 hours before loading it with food and beverages. I was pleasantly surprised by how easy it was to set the temperature and how quiet the device was. You hear it just enough to know it’s on, but it’s not loud at all.

I was able to fit 12 cans, 5 pounds of meat, and an assortment of produce into the cooler easily. There was plenty of room to spare, thanks to the unit being free of ice. I then loaded the car, and the wheels and handle made this easy, even as I pulled it over gravel. Next, I plugged the device into the car charger to keep things cold without using up the battery.

Once I arrived at my destination, I simply popped in the portable battery, set the device to ECO mode, and the cooler kept running. My food maintained its temperature the whole time, and it was easy to reconnect it to my car as a power source on the way home.

This was a fairly short day trip, but I can imagine with an extra battery, I could indefinitely keep food cold. I’ll likely be investing in a backup battery for longer camping trips, and I appreciate the solar panel that comes with the cooler in case I don’t have an outlet to use. All in all, the 4Patriots Solar Go-Fridge truly is the ultimate all-in-one camping essential, and I would recommend it to any fellow camper looking for a reliable and portable cooling solution.

How the Solar Go-Fridge compares to other solar refrigerators

Four pictures displaying the 4Patriots cooler and accessories
Rachel Dennis / The Manual

There are plenty of portable fridges for camping, thanks to the advent of new cooling technologies. So, how does the Solar Go-Fridge perform relative to other options on the market? Let’s compare it to the Furrion eRove solar-powered cooler, a model we’ve previously tested with similar capabilities.

Both coolers offer extraordinary cooling and freezing, with temperatures as low as -8 degrees Fahrenheit. Their sizes are similar, with eRove offering a 49-quart capacity and the 4Patriots Solar Go-Fridge running slightly smaller at 42 quarts of food storage space.

However, the Solar Go-Fridge stands out as a much more portable option. It weighs 27.55 pounds and has durable wheels and three handles to make moving the unit a breeze. The Furrion eRove is much heavier, at a whopping 63.8 pounds. While it offers seven more quarts of space, its weight is over double that, which is a huge drawback for campers.

The Solar Go-Fridge’s detachable battery also outshines the built-in battery of the eRove, as you can easily swap it out with another battery for continuous use. It’s also more affordable than the eRove, with a current price of $897.95, while the eRove is currently priced at $999.99.

Best of all, a portion of 4Patriots’ profits support veteran-centric charities like Operation Homefront and Team Rubicon. This, on top of a 365-day warranty on your device, makes the Solar Go-Fridge a worthy investment for campers looking to make a difference and seeking a company that stands behind the functionality of its solar refrigerators.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Rachel Dennis
Rachel Dennis
Author
Full-time slow traveler sharing honest insights on nature, culture, and travel to help you plan informed memorable adventures
Going camping? You should take Irish Spring Soap with you, and there’s a really good (and weird) reason why
We bet it's not for the reason you think, either
Camping views through larch trees in the Enchantments during fall

Even if your mind has turned to colder times and the thought of hitting the slopes has you willing winter into existence, the reality is that we still have plenty of fall to come. Cooler weather and shorter days make fall an excellent camping season, with plenty of time for stargazing and getting cozy around your campfire. But it's not just us humans who like to get comfy as the weather turns.

Regular campers will be all too familiar with the ongoing challenge of keeping critters away from their tent or RV. Often, we focus on larger animals — after all, a bear trying to snag your lunch is more of an immediate danger than a swarm of bugs all after a bite of you — but there's one critter we often overlook. Around this time of year, mice and other small rodents are hunting for somewhere warm and cozy, and your sleeping bag or the inside of your RV is just the place they're looking for. Fortunately, there's a tried-and-tested camping hack to deter them, and the best news is that it's safe for pets and kids.

Read more
The unsung hero of the camping setup: Why your sleeping bag liner is essential
Add insulation, extend the lifespan of your sleeping bag, and avoid bed-bugs with your sleeping bag liner
Four-season sleeping bag

If I opened up your camping gear cupboard, what would I find? My best guess would be a whole load of tents, hiking boots, sleeping bags, and an inflatable mattress or two. But what about a sleeping bag liner? I was slow to convert to a sleeping bag liner, I'll be honest, but these lightweight, relatively inexpensive items are the unsung hero of your camping setup. Sure, it's hard to get excited about them when you've got all your gadgets and gear, but seriously, I implore you never to go camping again without one of these.

For those who haven't used them, sleeping bag liners are essentially thin sleeping bags made from cotton, silk, or a synthetic alternative that fits inside your sleeping bag. The smallest of these pack down to about the size of your fist and weigh a few hundred grams, while the bulkiest can transform your aging summer sleeping bag into a three-season dream. Whether you're a fast-and-light thru-hiker, a family car camper, or anywhere in between, there's a sleeping bag liner for you — and you should definitely buy it. Here's why I think they're worth their weight in gold.

Read more
Winter camping made comfortable: The best tents for cold-weather adventures
Stay warm in one of these warm tents for winter camping
Woman with a headlamp camping in a winter tent surrounded by snow.

Winter camping isn't for the faint of heart. You've got to deal with deep snows, high winds, and freezing temperatures, but the right winter tent can be the difference between a memorable adventure and a miserable one. Your tent will protect you during the coldest hours of the early morning, so it better be a good one. In this guide, we'll be looking at what to consider when buying a winter tent and discussing the best tent for winter camping, as we've found two options.
Things to consider when buying a winter tent

Tent type
When considering what kind of tent to buy for your winter adventure, make sure you purchase a tent designed for the cold. Summer-grade tents are primarily designed for maximum ventilation to keep you cool, but that's not going to fly in the winter. Choose one that's marked as a four-season or mountaineering tent. These are built for harsher conditions and can withstand the extra weather challenges that you will face during the winter.

Read more