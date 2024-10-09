It's less "traditional campervan" and more "compact, spa-inspired relaxation cocoon on wheels."

Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen might be the darlings of the factory-built campervan world. But Nissan has been ever-so-quietly churning out some of the best campervan concepts under the radar for years. Its latest — the Caravan MyRoom — might be its crowning achievement.

Everything we know about the Nissan Caravan MyRoom

Nissan’s billing the Caravan MyRoom as less of a traditional campervan and more of a unique, vehicular “retreat” that stands in a class all its own. Indeed, the interior is a cozy, spa-like haven awash in soft, neutral fabrics and woodgrain paneling. There’s a multipurpose second-row bench that pivots between facing front or rear, and a two-seat bench at the back of the cabin converts between forward- to rear-facing, depending on whether you’re driving or lounging. It also folds completely flat to serve as a legit bed. There’s a distinct feeling of calm and relaxation throughout the space.

Campers looking for a more legit bed option have two choices. The Murphy bed option provides a mattress that folds up neatly into the side of the cabin. The bottom is trimmed with the same handsome wood paneling as the rest of the interior, meaning it essentially disappears into the wall by day. The other available bed upgrade is a split-folding mattress that collapses into the side wall atop two ledges that run the length of the sleep space.

One especially clever design feature is a woodgrain tabletop that slides along a rail integrated into the walls of the cabin. Simply sliding this table toward the front or rear allows it to be used as a dining table, a workstation desk, or a casual laptop stand. It’s also completely removable for campers looking for a little extra space.

The Caravan MyRoom pulls more inspiration from upscale hotels than from traditional campervans. With standard horizontal blinds and a wraparound privacy curtain, it’s clear that “coziness” is paramount. But it does mean a lack of typical RV amenities. You won’t find bathroom facilities or any semblance of a kitchen here, unfortunately. Nissan did think to include an onboard power system, though, by way of its own “Portable Battery from Leaf” power station. It’s a portable rechargeable battery designed to power ordinary household appliances that run on 110-volt electrical.

The Caravan MyRoom concept first debuted at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon, and it hardly seemed destined for the production line. Barely a year later, Nissan greenlit it as a Japanese-market exclusive. One year hence, it’s making its real-world debut, and thankfully, not too much has changed.

How to score your own Nissan Caravan MyRoom campervan

Sadly, there’s a catch. Like so many of the world’s best campervans, the Caravan MyRoom will only be available in the Japanese market (at least, for now). Beginning this month, several trims will be sold in 2WD and 4WD configurations with a starting price tag of around $37,475. Budget a few extra thousand, though, and you can probably figure out the logistics of getting your very own shipped stateside.