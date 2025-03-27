Scout Campers x 10 Barrel want to give you $25,000 toward a custom truck camper

Cold beers are good; cold beers ’round the campfire are even better. That’s why Scout Campers recently teamed up with 10 Barrel Brewing on a brand new IPA and the chance to win $25,000 toward the custom truck camper of your dreams.

Camp Coldie is the newest member of 10 Barrel’s HopBurst collection. It’s a classic West Coast IPA with an infinitely more crushable ABV (just 5%!), making it perfect for post-rafting, post-fishing, post-hiking, post-whatever’ing beers around the campfire. The Oregon brewer describes it as “medium-bodied, subtly sweet and balanced with gentle bitterness … and tropical notes of citrus, mango and grapefruit.” To round out the partnership, 10 Barrel also opted to use hops from Scout’s hometown of Yakima, Washington.

But the big get for this partnership is that Scout Campers is giving away one grand prize totaling more than $31,000. That includes a $25,000 credit toward building your own truck camper, plus a $5,000 check (to use toward taxes) and an additional $1,000 for travel expenses to pick up your new rig. 10 Barrel Brewing has even agreed to stock the winner’s cooler with plenty of cold beers.

It’s a brand-new idea for Scout Campers who have never given away a camper before. The winner can choose to start with any of Scout’s four models, including the Tuktut, Yoho, Olympic, or Kenai, and select from a long list of available options. All are purpose-built for all-season overlanding and serious off-grid adventuring, with climate control, creature comforts, tech features, and gear-hauling capabilities.

Enter the giveaway now directly through Scout Campers’ website. One lucky winner will be chosen via a random drawing on or around March 1, 2026. So, the good news is that you have plenty of time to enter.

Enter Now