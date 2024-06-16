Pack a full kitchen, toilet, and room to sleep 4 adults—all in the bed of almost any midsized pickup.

Way back when, in the dark days of the Pandemic Era, stir-craziness was rampant, fueling an explosion in new RV development. Scout Campers became part of that craze, releasing three new hard-sided truck campers in rapid succession. Now, the Washington-based builder is getting into the “pop-top” game with the debut of its all-new Yoho pop-up truck camper.

Since 2020, Scout Campers’ entire line-up of hard-sided truck campers has been about portability, durability, and comfort. The Yoho continues that trend but with an even lighter, more compact, more portable design. Fully deployed, it’s similar in size and proportions to its hard-sided brethren. But, Scout used next-gen materials—namely composite panels over an aluminum exoskeleton, a one-piece monocoque composite roof, and featherweight interior materials like recycled paper and bamboo—to pare down the dry weight to just under 1,000 pounds. On the outside, it’s purpose-built to fit short- and long-bed midsize trucks like the Toyota Tacoma. What’s more, the shorter design lowers the overall center of gravity for improved agility and handling on challenging trails.

Popping the top and stepping through the wider-than-average rear door reveals a surprisingly roomy interior with panoramic windows for a breezy, wide-open feel. All of the typical truck camper furnishings are here, including room for four adults (probably closer to three, plus a pet or small child) via a cab-over bed and convertible dinette. Owners will also find a galley kitchen with room for a stove and more storage and counter space than expected.

Off the shelf, the pop-top version of the Yoho comes well-equipped, and it’s clear that Scout is dialed into the needs of modern overlanders. A solid power setup with a beefy Goal Zero Yeti 3000X and 200 watts of roof-mounted solar are standard, while a five-pound propane tank adds backup power for cooking. Dual 110V outlets and a USB port are baked in for keeping your essential gadgets topped up in the backcountry. A stainless steel sink, bamboo countertops, and a 4.9-gallon filtered water storage system are likewise standard.

The list of options is just as solid, allowing buyers to outfit the Yoho with all the modern comforts and tech conveniences of the most luxurious motorhomes. A 45L Dometic CFX3 fridge/freezer and a two-burner cooktop are available for tricking out your camp kitchen. Scout also provides the option to expand the Yoho’s living space with a slide-out bunk extension and a premium Kammok Crosswing awning to create an outdoor “living room.” Plus, an optional rear-mounted diesel heater is available to make this a true 3.5-season (four, if you’re a particularly hearty camper) rig.

Build your own Scout Yoho pop-up camper

The Scout Yoho Pop-up Camper is available to order with a starting price of $27,900. The base model comes surprisingly well-equipped, but ticking all of the option boxes—for things like the Kammok awning, removable jacks, and a diesel heater—pushes the all-in price well north of $30,000. The official website hints at two more pop-up models to come. If the brand’s hard-sided campers are any clue, we’re expecting those to be pop-up versions of Scout’s existing Olympic and flagship Kenai models.

