Isuzu Basecamp is an ultra-rugged truck camper that’s ready for anything

Iceland’s Arctic Trucks has partnered for years with Isuzu UK to trick out the brand’s best and baddest off-road rigs. But its latest work, codenamed Basecamp, takes the partnership to a whole new level.

Every Basecamp truck is born from the legendary Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 — a rig that the brand describes as its “most capable pickup ever. 25 years in the making.” It’s an ultra-rugged, go-anywhere truck that’s purpose-built for the world’s toughest environments. But Arctic Trucks saw fit to do better.

Recommended Videos

The Project Basecamp treatment gives the AT35 a long list of off-road-centric kit, like 35-inch tires on 17-inch alloy rims and a lifted Bilsten suspension, alongside an 1,898cc inline-four diesel pushing 162 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque. Automatic and manual transmissions are available, and a 3-5-ton towing capacity is standard. Two lightbars — one on the roof and another mounted to the grille — help guide your way for nighttime exploration.

The flagship model also features tons of creature comforts courtesy of ARB. That means a hardshell rooftop tent with a ladder, skylight, and room for two adults. Around back is a camp kitchen centered around a slide-out design with a fridge, a 12-liter collapsible sink, and a three-burner gas stove, with plenty of storage space to boot. A popout stall with an integrated hot water shower system is included to keep you, your gear, and even your pets clean around camp.

Sadly, the Isuzu Basecamp is only available through select UK dealers with no confirmed pricing. But eager buyers can score a “base” (but very trail-ready) AT35 for £52,495 (around $68,000). The only catch is you’ll need to figure out a way to ship it Stateside.

Learn More