 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

These are the best hybrid trucks you can get right now

The complete guide to today's hybrid trucks

Lou Ruggieri
By
Front end angle of 2022 Toyota Tundra Hybrid Capstone from driver's side parked on a boat ramp with water in the background.
Joel Patel/The Manual / Toyota

If the world of pickup trucks has felt a little confusing as of late with gas engines, electric motors, and hybrid powertrains, don’t worry, you’re not alone, and we’re here to help. Gas engines are what we’re all used to. Fully electric vehicles like the Rivian R1T, GMC Hummer EV, and Ford F-150 Lightning are all fully electric trucks that have no gas-powered components whatsoever.

Hybrids are where all the fun begins. As the name suggests, hybrid motors are just that, a combination of both gas and electric power. Typically, the gas engine is the primary source of power, while the electric motor provides a boost and, at times, the ability to run completely on electricity. Mild hybrid systems utilize smaller electric motors that are more complementary and can’t power the vehicle on their own.

Recommended Videos

Mild hybrid systems recharge their batteries using energy created from regenerative brake tech. Plug-in-hybrid-electric vehicles (PHEV) generally use larger electric motors that do also recharge via regenerative brakes, but they can also be plugged into a charging station. PHEVs are usually able to run on electricity alone for a time.

Related

Now that your crash course in engines is complete, the following is a list of the best hybrid trucks available to go out and buy right now.

Ram 1500
Ram 1500 Red front 3/4 view Ram Trucks / Ram trucks

Ram 1500 eTorque

The Ram 1500 eTorque is the first hybrid truck to be introduced. In 2023, you can choose between a V6 or V8 gas engine for the Ram 1500 eTorque hybrid. This mild hybrid system utilizes an electric motor located at the front of the engine, which replaces both the starter and alternator and is powered by a traditional serpentine belt. It provides some extra power during initial acceleration and helps with overall acceleration. Rams, like several of Chrysler’s headlining vehicles over the years, are not known for their fuel efficiency, but the eTorque does slightly improve the fuel economy, achieving a maximum of 20/25/23 city/highway/combined mpg in 2WD V6 form.

The eTorque, in its V6 form delivers a combined output of 305 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. It boasts a towing capacity of 7,730 pounds. Opting for the Hemi hybrid comes with a higher fuel cost (18/23/20 city/highway/combined), but it also offers a more exciting 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque. As expected, the Hemi is capable of towing even more, up to 12,750 pounds. The base Tradesman trim has a starting price of $39,900, but the price can double for the top-of-the-line Limited trim.

Ford F-150
Ford F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid Ford / Ford

Ford F-150 PowerBoost

Although the Lightning has dominated the headlines lately, the Ford F-150, along with the Ram, was one of the earliest full-sized pickup trucks with hybrid capabilities. Some Ford enthusiasts were initially skeptical when the switch was made from a V8 to a turbocharged V6. However, the introduction of the PowerBoost silenced the critics quickly with its remarkable performance. The PowerBoost boasts a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine combined with an electric motor, producing an impressive 430 horsepower and an incredible 570 pound-feet of torque. The maximum towing capacity is 12,270 pounds, and it can handle a payload of up to 2,120 pounds. The starting price for the Ford F-150 PowerBoost is $57,480.

Side rear end angle of 2022 Toyota Tundra Hybrid Capstone parked on a boat ramp in front of a lake.
Joel Patel/The Manual / Toyota

Toyota Tundra i-Force Max Hybrid

Toyota has done a good job of making a reputation for creating big, powerful trucks through the years. Their only current hybrid truck offering is the Tundra i-Force Max, which at first, may seem like a bit of a contradiction. Hybrid vehicles typically imply better fuel efficiency, and while the Tundra Hybrid does have better mileage than its gasoline-only counterpart, it’s not exceptional. However, the Tundra makes up for its lack of MPG with its substantial power.

Similar to the F-150 PowerBoost, the Tundra i-Force Max Hybrid utilizes a twin-turbo V6 engine and an electric motor to produce a total output of 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque. This power is transmitted through a ten-speed automatic transmission, allowing the large Toyota truck to tow up to 11,450 pounds. Unfortunately, its fuel economy isn’t impressive, with only 19/22/20 city/highway/combined mpg. The entry-level Limited trim includes four-wheel drive, four doors, and a 5.5-foot bed, with a starting MSRP of $55,615 for the Tundra i-Force Max Hybrid.

Ford Maverick Hybrid
Ford Maverick Hybrid front 3/4 view Ford / Ford

Ford Maverick Hybrid

Ford’s other and latest entrant into both the compact pickup truck market and mixed-motor realm is the Maverick Hybrid. Although you might think the Maverick is just a miniaturized version of the F-150, think again. Power comes from a 2.5-liter inline-four-cylinder engine, which combines with an electric motor for a total power output of 191 hp and 173 lb-ft of torque. That power is then funneled through a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and then, somewhat surprisingly, onto the front wheels for propulsion.

At 3,762 pounds, the Maverick weighs more than a ton lighter than its F-150 sibling. The smaller and lighter Maverick can only tow up to 2,000 pounds and has a payload capacity max of 1,500 pounds. Perhaps the most impressive numbers the Maverick can show off are its fuel economy specs. Thanks to its diminutive and slow-sipping engine combined with its svelte curb weight, the Mav can post an impressive 33/42/37 city/highway/combined mpg all for a base MSRP of $25,950.

2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD and Trailhunter
2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD and Trailhunter front 3/4 view Toyota / Toyota

Honorable mention – Toyota Tacoma i-Force Max Hybrid

The aim of this article is to let you know which hybrid trucks are available so that you can go out with your newfound information and pick up (get it?) one of these trucks as soon as possible. But being published late in 2023 means that we are at the end of the ’23 model year, and the 2024 trucks are just about to drop into dealerships. So, while it is not on showroom floors just yet alongside its Tundra Hybrid sibling, the 2024 Tacoma i-Force Max hybrid Toyota might just be the one worth waiting for.

The 2024 Tacoma will boast a 2.4-liter turbocharged inline-4-cylinder engine and an electric motor, producing a combined output of 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. This power will be transmitted through an eight-speed automatic gearbox to either the rear or all four wheels. The most exciting feature of the 2024 Tacoma is that its hybrid powertrain will be available on six out of eight trims, including the TRD Pro and the new Trailhunter. While official numbers are not yet available, we anticipate that the 2024 version will surpass the 2023 model’s 6,800-pound towing capacity and 18/23/20 city/highway/combined fuel economy with ease. The base MSRP for the 2024 Tacoma i-Force Max Hybrid is estimated to be around $30,000.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.
Treat your ride to the best car leather cleaners (so you don’t ruin your car’s interior)
Get your ride (and your furniture) looking and smelling showroom-new again with the right leather protection
Closeup of a hand wiping the inside of a car door with a leather care product.

Leather seats were once the gold standard for elite luxury vehicles. Until recently, only high-end rides came with real leather upholstery that was buttery soft, attractive, and comfortable. Now, you can find leather upholstery on a wide range of vehicles, including some budget-friendly options, but they're still seen as a luxurious touch over cloth or synthetic leather upholstery. But unlike those "lesser options" (no judgment), leather seats do require regular maintenance if you want them to remain supple and looking good for years.

Without proper maintenance, leather seats can crack, wrinkle, and harden over time. Park your car in the sun and your leather seats can fade because of the exposure to sunlight. In addition to making your car look old, these imperfections can also make leather seats uncomfortable. Don’t let these issues scare you away from getting leather seats in your car. Using a high-quality cleaner and conditioner to care for your leather upholstery is an easy way to ensure your seats feel and look new for years, even decades.

Read more
The 7 best sports cars under $50k: Get an amazing ride without breaking the bank
These seven cars prove that you don’t have to be a millionaire to get a fun sports car 
2023 Nissan Z

Everyone thinks they must win the lottery to get into a sports car, but that couldn't be further from the truth. Sports cars come in all shapes and sizes. As long as you're willing to compromise on performance and size, you can purchase some of the best sports cars under $50k and add them to your collection. 
Sure, most sports cars that cost less than $50,000 aren't nearly as powerful as those with six-figure price tags, but that doesn't make them any worse or unworthy of consideration. Plus, there's nothing like pushing a small, underpowered car to its limits. In many instances, it certainly beats trying to stay in control of a high-powered machine. So, if you're looking for cheap sports cars on a budget of $50,000, here are our top seven choices.

Toyota GR Supra 2.0 - $45,540
The 6-cylinder Toyota GR Supra may get all of the praise, but the 4-cylinder version of the sports car is mighty impressive. The turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder delivers 255 horsepower. That may not sound like a lot, but the GR Supra 2.0 can still reach 60 mph in roughly 5.0 seconds, which is mega quick. Plus, it feels nearly as fast around corners with just as sharp handling. The GR Supra 2.0s specs prove that more power doesn't necessarily result in a substantially better sports car.

Read more
The 7 best SUVs you can get: There’s a vehicle for every type of driver
This year's top picks of SUVs
Genesis GV80 Coupe side profile of the SUV parked on stage.

SUVs continue to be as popular as ever and automakers are pumping out new options at a neck-breaking pace. Some believed that SUVs were just a fad, but with the introduction of more high-performance models, more fuel-efficient options, and more options that can go off-roading, it's clear that SUVs are here to stay.

It's easy to see why so many people have moved to SUVs. They offer drivers a commanding view of the road ahead, large cargo areas, and improved safety because of their larger size. Additionally, automakers have gone to great lengths to make the best SUVs more efficient, faster, and more comfortable than ever. You'll also find more all-electric SUVs arriving every year, bringing all the upsides of an electric powertrain to the roomy body style.

Read more