Mercedes-Benz GLC plug-in hybrid SUV drives up to 54 miles on battery power

The Mercedes GLC 350e nearly doubles the battery only range of many PHEVs.

White 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e 4MATIC SUV plugged in to home charger left front three-quarter view.
The new 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e 4MATIC SUV stands out with an impressive EPA-estimated all-electric range of up to 54 miles. It is now available at dealerships in the U.S. starting at $61,050, including destination and delivery fees.

Why the GLC 350e range matters

White 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e 4MATIC SUV parked on a stone parking lot with ocean in the background.
People have different opinions about plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs). Some, like Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson, believe that PHEVs might slow the adoption of fully electric vehicles (BEVs). On the other hand, Ford CEO Peter Farley thinks we need a mix of BEVs, hybrids, and gas-powered vehicles until battery costs decrease, making all-electric vehicles more affordable.

PHEVs are unique because, although they have a gasoline engine, they recharge their batteries by plugging into an external charger rather than using the gas engine for charging. Regarding range, PHEVs have two: an electric-only range and a combined range with the gas engine. Many PHEVs can go 20 to 30 miles on electric power alone, which is enough for some people. Still, the Mercedes GLC 350e’s 54-mile electric range represents a big step toward making electricity the primary fuel for daily driving.

Additional major features of the 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e 4MATIC SUV

White 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e 4MATIC SUV interior showing front seats and dashboard with snow-covered mountains veisible through the windows.
The GLC 350e has a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder gas engine that creates 201 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque. The electric motor alone produces 134 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. When combined for 313 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque, the 350e accelerates from 0 to 62.2 mph in about 6.2 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 130 mph.

Mercedes-Benz states that the GKC 350e’s 24.8 kWh battery can be fully charged in as few as 30 minutes when plugged into a DC fast charger. The EPA-estimated combined fuel economy for gas and electric power is 64 MPGe, while the gas engine power estimate is 25 MPG for combined city and highway driving.

White 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e 4MATIC SUV driving with trees on the roadside left rear three-quarter view.
