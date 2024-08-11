Confused by Mercedes car model names? This will help.

Mercedes-Benz passenger vehicle roots go back to the first patented internal combustion engine installed in a wagon in 1886, but the company name wasn’t established until 1926. There are so many Mercedes models today that you might think the automaker’s lists include the originals, but that’s not the case.

There are scores of Mercedes-Benz models, and it’s easy to be confused. This guide has one purpose: to help you make sense of Mercedes-Benz passenger vehicle brands, classes, and models.

Your starting point is that Mercedez-Benz makes exclusively luxury passenger vehicles. An entry-level Mercedes in any class can have a higher starting price than many other brands’ fully loaded top models.

The Mercedes commercial group also manufactures vehicles of many sizes and types, but this guide is for passenger vehicles only. You’re missing out, however, because the list includes sedans, coupes, station wagons, convertibles, and SUVs of every size, power, and level of luxury you can imagine.

When familiar with the Mercedes naming patterns, you can interpret a vehicle’s type and relative size, performance level, and price based on a few letters and numbers. For example, you will recognize that a Mercedes C 300 is a basic, moderately-powered car with a relatively low price tag for a Mercedes-Benz. You’ll also know that an AMG SL 63 is a fast, fancy, and pricey convertible.

Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach are Mercedes sub-brands that were originally independent companies. Today, Mercedes-Benz Group owns both AMG and Maybach.

AMG was a separate company founded in the 1960s that modified Mercedes vehicles for greater performance. Maybach was an aircraft engine company founded in 1909 that produced high-end luxury cars from 1921 to 1940. Mercedes-AMG models are the highest-performance versions and have more aggressive body styling and different wheels than Mercedes-Benz models.

Many Mercedes-Benz models have AMG versions. While regular model names include a three-digit number identifying the relative engine power, such as 300 or 550, AMG models usually assign two-digit numbers, such as 43, 53, and 63.

Maybach was an aircraft and railroad locomotive engine company founded in 1909 that produced high-end luxury cars from 1921 to 1940. Mercedes-Maybach models focus on powerful opulence. The Maybach models are all based on Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedan and SUV models, which are the largest and most luxurious.

Mercedes-Benz terms and jargon

4Matic: Mercedes all-wheel drive, typically with power split 50/50 between the front and rear axles. Some versions of 4Matic vary the power distribution, depending on the current traction, and can send 100% of the power to the rear wheels.

4Matic+: Mercedes variable all-wheel drive for AMG models with sportier power distribution. By default, 69% of the power is sent to the rear wheels, but if needed, the system will send 100% to the rear axle.

Cabriolet: A common alternative term for a convertible.

Coupe: For most of the automotive world, a coupe is a two-door car, but for Mercedes-Benz, a coupe has a sloping roof and may have two or four doors.

EQB. EQE, EQS: EQ models are all-electric vehicles. The third letter (A, B, E, or S) refers to the relative size and relates approximately to former or current Mercedes-Benz B-Class, E-Class, or S-Class cars. There are EQ SUVs and sedans.

EQ Boost: Mercedes 48-volt mild hybrid technology. the 48V system may power the starter, HVAC, and other systems and add power for faster takeoff.

SL: It’s a convertible with either a soft top, a removable or retractable hardtop, or both.

Mercedes-Benz model classes and families:

The models below are limited to new cars currently for sale and the current starting price in the U.S., not including destination fees. Note that this list is not exhaustive; other variants may be available at Mercedes-Benz dealerships.

C-Class

The C-Class is currently the smallest Mercedes-Benz car.

C 300 Sedan Starting Price: $44,850

$44,850 Engine: 2.0L Inline-4 Turbo with Mild Hybrid, 255 hp C 300 Coupe Starting Price: $48,250

$48,250 Engine: 2.0L Inline-4 Turbo, 255 hp C 300 Cabriolet Starting Price: $55,000

$55,000 Engine: 2.0L Inline-4 Turbo, 255 hp AMG C 43 Sedan Starting Price: $62,600

$62,600 Engine: 2.0L Inline-4 Turbo with Mild Hybrid, 402 hp

E-Class

Often called an executive car, the Mercedes E-class is a mid-size or standard size car.

E 350 Sedan Starting Price: $56,750

$56,750 Engine: 2.0L Inline-4 Turbo with Mild Hybrid, 255 hp E 450 4MATIC Sedan Starting Price: $66,000

$66,000 Engine: 3.0L Inline-6 Turbo with Mild Hybrid, 362 hp E 450 4MATIC Wagon Starting Price: $72,400

$72,400 Engine: 3.0L Inline-6 Turbo with Mild Hybrid, 362 hp E 450 Coupe Starting Price: $68,700

$68,700 Engine: 3.0L Inline-6 Turbo with Mild Hybrid, 362 hp E 450 Cabriolet Starting Price: $75,000

$75,000 Engine: 3.0L Inline-6 Turbo with Mild Hybrid, 362 hp AMG E 53 Sedan Starting Price: $84,000

$84,000 Engine: 3.0L Inline-6 Turbo with Mild Hybrid, 429 hp

S-Class

The Mercedes S-Class are the largest conventional Mercedes-Benz cars.

S 500 4MATIC Sedan Starting Price: $114,500

$114,500 Engine: 3.0L Inline-6 Turbo with Mild Hybrid, 429 hp S 580 4MATIC Sedan Starting Price: $124,000

$124,000 Engine: 4.0L V8 Biturbo with Mild Hybrid, 496 hp AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE Sedan Starting Price: $182,150

$182,150 Engine: 4.0L V8 Biturbo with Electric Motor, 791 hp

G-Class

The G-Class, also called the GWagon, is an extremely popular, traditional box-shaped SUV that has not changed its basic style since 1979.

G 550 SUV Starting Price: $139,900

$139,900 Engine: 4.0L V8 Biturbo, 416 hp AMG G 63 SUV Starting Price: $179,000

$179,000 Engine: 4.0L V8 Biturbo, 577 hp

GLA

The GLA SUV is a luxury subcompact crossover SUV with the lowest price and least powerful engine of Mercedes-Benz SUV models.

GLA 250 SUV Starting Price: $37,500

$37,500 Engine: 2.0L Inline-4 Turbo, 221 hp AMG GLA 35 SUV Starting Price: $47,950

$47,950 Engine: 2.0L Inline-4 Turbo, 302 hp

GLB

The GLB is a compact crossover SUV. It’s the second-smallest of the Mercedes-Benz SUVs.

GLB 250 SUV Starting Price: $39,800

$39,800 Engine: 2.0L Inline-4 Turbo, 221 hp AMG GLB 35 SUV Starting Price: $50,000

$50,000 Engine: 2.0L Inline-4 Turbo, 302 hp

GLC

The GLC is the SUV equivalent of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class cars. It’s the middle-sized of the five Mercedes-Benz SUV sizes, and its powertrain and price are also in the mid-range.

GLC 300 SUV Starting Price: $47,100

$47,100 Engine: 2.0L Inline-4 Turbo with Mild Hybrid, 255 hp GLC 300 Coupe Starting Price: $52,500

$52,500 Engine: 2.0L Inline-4 Turbo, 255 hp AMG GLC 43 SUV Starting Price: $59,900

$59,900 Engine: 2.0L Inline-4 Turbo with Mild Hybrid, 385 hp

GLE

The SUV is equivalent to the Mercedes-Benz E-Class cars, and the GLE SUV is the brand’s second largest of the five SUV sizes. The base engine is the same as the standard GLC SUV.

GLE 350 SUV Starting Price: $61,750

$61,750 Engine: 2.0L Inline-4 Turbo with Mild Hybrid, 255 hp GLE 450 4MATIC SUV Starting Price: $71,750

$71,750 Engine: 3.0L Inline-6 Turbo with Mild Hybrid, 362 hp GLE 450 Coupe Starting Price: $80,900

$80,900 Engine: 3.0L Inline-6 Turbo with Mild Hybrid, 362 hp AMG GLE 53 SUV Starting Price: $85,000

$85,000 Engine: 3.0L Inline-6 Turbo with Mild Hybrid, 429 hp

GLS

The GLS is the largest Mercedes-Benz SUV. As the SUV equivalent of the S-Class cars, it is also the most powerful and most expensive conventional SUV, although it is less expensive than the G-Class or GWagon.

GLS 450 4MATIC SUV Starting Price: $84,200

$84,200 Engine: 3.0L Inline-6 Turbo with Mild Hybrid, 362 hp GLS 580 4MATIC SUV Starting Price: $101,250

$101,250 Engine: 4.0L V8 Biturbo with Mild Hybrid, 483 hp AMG GLS 63 SUV Starting Price: $140,000

$140,000 Engine: 4.0L V8 Biturbo with Mild Hybrid, 603 hp

CLE

The Mercedes CLE vehicles have sloped or arched roofs. The CLE is the general size equivalent of the Mercedes E-Class. The CLE models include two-door and four-door cars with hardtops and two-door convertibles.

CLE 300 Coupe Starting Price: $70,000

$70,000 Engine: 2.0L Inline-4 Turbo with Mild Hybrid, 255 hp CLE 450 Coupe Starting Price: $80,000

$80,000 Engine: 3.0L Inline-6 Turbo with Mild Hybrid, 375 hp CLE 300 Cabriolet Starting Price: $65,500

$65,500 Engine: 2.0L Inline-4 Turbo with Mild Hybrid, 255 hp CLE 450 Cabriolet Starting Price: $75,000

$75,000 Engine: 3.0L Inline-6 Turbo with Mild Hybrid, 375 hp

EQB (Electric)

The EQB vehicles are the smallest current all-electric Mercedes-Benz models, roughly the size equivalent of the former B-Class subcompact hatchback. There is no current EQB sedan model.

EQB 250+ SUV Starting Price: $53,050

$53,050 Engine: Electric, 225 hp EQB 300 4MATIC SUV Starting Price: $57,200

$57,200 Engine: Electric, 225 hp EQB 350 4MATIC SUV Starting Price: $60,850

$60,850 Engine: Electric, 288 hp

EQE (Electric)

There are Mercedes EQE sedans and SUV. This model is roughly the size equivalent of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class cars.

EQE 350+ Sedan Starting Price: $74,900

$74,900 Engine: Electric, 288 hp EQE 350 4MATIC Sedan Starting Price: $77,900

$77,900 Engine: Electric, 288 hp EQE 500 4MATIC Sedan Starting Price: $85,900

$85,900 Engine: Electric, 402 hp AMG EQE 4MATIC+ Sedan Starting Price: $106,900

$106,900 Engine: Electric, 617 hp

EQS (Electric)

Comparable in scale, performance, and price to the Mercedes-Benz S-Class cars, the EQS all-electric sedans and SUVs are currently the largest battery-electric vehicles (BEVs)

EQS 450+ Sedan Starting Price: $104,400

$104,400 Engine: Electric, 329 hp EQS 450 4MATIC Sedan Starting Price: $107,400

$107,400 Engine: Electric, 329 hp EQS 580 4MATIC Sedan Starting Price: $127,350

$127,350 Engine: Electric, 516 hp AMG EQS 4MATIC+ Sedan Starting Price: $147,550

$147,550 Engine: Electric, 751 hp

SL Class

Mercedes SL-Class cars are 2+2 convertibles with tiny rear seats that have minimal legroom. The current models sold in the U.S. are AMG SLs with three engine sizes. A performance version that will be the most powerful is coming. Current SL models have retractable soft tops.