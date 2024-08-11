 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Mercedes-Benz models explained: Your guide to every Mercedes class and model

Confused by Mercedes car model names? This will help.

By
Mercedes S-Class Sedan.
Mercedes / Mercedes

Mercedes-Benz passenger vehicle roots go back to the first patented internal combustion engine installed in a wagon in 1886, but the company name wasn’t established until 1926. There are so many Mercedes models today that you might think the automaker’s lists include the originals, but that’s not the case.

There are scores of Mercedes-Benz models, and it’s easy to be confused. This guide has one purpose: to help you make sense of Mercedes-Benz passenger vehicle brands, classes, and models.

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet in gray with tan upholstery black top up parked on sand near the ocean with an old fort in the background.
2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Mercedes-Benz / Mercedes-Benz

Your starting point is that Mercedez-Benz makes exclusively luxury passenger vehicles. An entry-level Mercedes in any class can have a higher starting price than many other brands’ fully loaded top models.

Recommended Videos

The Mercedes commercial group also manufactures vehicles of many sizes and types, but this guide is for passenger vehicles only. You’re missing out, however, because the list includes sedans, coupes, station wagons, convertibles, and SUVs of every size, power, and level of luxury you can imagine.

When familiar with the Mercedes naming patterns, you can interpret a vehicle’s type and relative size, performance level, and price based on a few letters and numbers. For example, you will recognize that a Mercedes C 300 is a basic, moderately-powered car with a relatively low price tag for a Mercedes-Benz. You’ll also know that an AMG SL 63 is a fast, fancy, and pricey convertible.

Mercedes-Benz sub-brands

Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach are Mercedes sub-brands that were originally independent companies. Today, Mercedes-Benz Group owns both AMG and Maybach.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet left front three-quarter view red with black top up
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet Mercedes-AMG / Mercedes-AMG

AMG was a separate company founded in the 1960s that modified Mercedes vehicles for greater performance. Maybach was an aircraft engine company founded in 1909 that produced high-end luxury cars from 1921 to 1940. Mercedes-AMG models are the highest-performance versions and have more aggressive body styling and different wheels than Mercedes-Benz models.

Many Mercedes-Benz models have AMG versions. While regular model names include a three-digit number identifying the relative engine power, such as 300 or 550, AMG models usually assign two-digit numbers, such as 43, 53, and 63.

Front end angle of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS Maybach 600 parked in front of the Maybach logo.
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS Maybach 600 Mercedes-Benz / Mercedes-Benx

Maybach was an aircraft and railroad locomotive engine company founded in 1909 that produced high-end luxury cars from 1921 to 1940. Mercedes-Maybach models focus on powerful opulence. The Maybach models are all based on Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedan and SUV models, which are the largest and most luxurious.

Mercedes-Benz terms and jargon

4Matic:  Mercedes all-wheel drive, typically with power split 50/50 between the front and rear axles. Some versions of 4Matic vary the power distribution, depending on the current traction, and can send 100% of the power to the rear wheels.

4Matic+: Mercedes variable all-wheel drive for AMG models with sportier power distribution. By default, 69% of the power is sent to the rear wheels, but if needed, the system will send 100% to the rear axle.

Cabriolet: A common alternative term for a convertible.

Coupe: For most of the automotive world, a coupe is a two-door car, but for Mercedes-Benz, a coupe has a sloping roof and may have two or four doors.

EQB. EQE, EQS: EQ models are all-electric vehicles. The third letter (A, B, E, or S) refers to the relative size and relates approximately to former or current Mercedes-Benz B-Class, E-Class, or S-Class cars. There are EQ SUVs and sedans.

EQ Boost:  Mercedes 48-volt mild hybrid technology. the 48V system may power the starter, HVAC, and other systems and add power for faster takeoff.

SL: It’s a convertible with either a soft top, a removable or retractable hardtop, or both.

Mercedes-Benz model classes and families:

The models below are limited to new cars currently for sale and the current starting price in the U.S., not including destination fees. Note that this list is not exhaustive; other variants may be available at Mercedes-Benz dealerships.

C-Class

Mercedes C-Class Sedan.
Mercedes C-Class Sedan Mercedes / Mercedes

The C-Class is currently the smallest Mercedes-Benz car.

  1. C 300 Sedan
    • Starting Price: $44,850
    • Engine: 2.0L Inline-4 Turbo with Mild Hybrid, 255 hp
  2. C 300 Coupe
    • Starting Price: $48,250
    • Engine: 2.0L Inline-4 Turbo, 255 hp
  3. C 300 Cabriolet
    • Starting Price: $55,000
    • Engine: 2.0L Inline-4 Turbo, 255 hp
  4. AMG C 43 Sedan
    • Starting Price: $62,600
    • Engine: 2.0L Inline-4 Turbo with Mild Hybrid, 402 hp

E-Class

Mercedes E-Class Sedan.
Mercedes E-Class Sedan Mercedes / Mercedes

Often called an executive car, the Mercedes E-class is a mid-size or standard size car.

  1. E 350 Sedan
    • Starting Price: $56,750
    • Engine: 2.0L Inline-4 Turbo with Mild Hybrid, 255 hp
  2. E 450 4MATIC Sedan
    • Starting Price: $66,000
    • Engine: 3.0L Inline-6 Turbo with Mild Hybrid, 362 hp
  3. E 450 4MATIC Wagon
    • Starting Price: $72,400
    • Engine: 3.0L Inline-6 Turbo with Mild Hybrid, 362 hp
  4. E 450 Coupe
    • Starting Price: $68,700
    • Engine: 3.0L Inline-6 Turbo with Mild Hybrid, 362 hp
  5. E 450 Cabriolet
    • Starting Price: $75,000
    • Engine: 3.0L Inline-6 Turbo with Mild Hybrid, 362 hp
  6. AMG E 53 Sedan
    • Starting Price: $84,000
    • Engine: 3.0L Inline-6 Turbo with Mild Hybrid, 429 hp

S-Class

Mercedes S-Class Sedan.
Mercedes S-Class Sedan Mercedes / Mercedes

The Mercedes S-Class are the largest conventional Mercedes-Benz cars.

  1. S 500 4MATIC Sedan
    • Starting Price: $114,500
    • Engine: 3.0L Inline-6 Turbo with Mild Hybrid, 429 hp
  2. S 580 4MATIC Sedan
    • Starting Price: $124,000
    • Engine: 4.0L V8 Biturbo with Mild Hybrid, 496 hp
  3. AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE Sedan
    • Starting Price: $182,150
    • Engine: 4.0L V8 Biturbo with Electric Motor, 791 hp

G-Class

Mercedes G-Class SUV.
Mercedes G-Class SUV Mercedes / Mercedes

The G-Class, also called the GWagon, is an extremely popular, traditional box-shaped SUV that has not changed its basic style since 1979.

  1. G 550 SUV
    • Starting Price: $139,900
    • Engine: 4.0L V8 Biturbo, 416 hp
  2. AMG G 63 SUV
    • Starting Price: $179,000
    • Engine: 4.0L V8 Biturbo, 577 hp

GLA

Mercedes GLA SUV.
Mercedes GLA SUV Mercedes / Mercedes

The GLA SUV is a luxury subcompact crossover SUV with the lowest price and least powerful engine of Mercedes-Benz SUV models.

  1. GLA 250 SUV
    • Starting Price: $37,500
    • Engine: 2.0L Inline-4 Turbo, 221 hp
  2. AMG GLA 35 SUV
    • Starting Price: $47,950
    • Engine: 2.0L Inline-4 Turbo, 302 hp

GLB

Mercedes GLB SUV.
Mercedes GLB SUV Mercedes / Mercedes

The GLB is a compact crossover SUV. It’s the second-smallest of the Mercedes-Benz SUVs.

  1. GLB 250 SUV
    • Starting Price: $39,800
    • Engine: 2.0L Inline-4 Turbo, 221 hp
  2. AMG GLB 35 SUV
    • Starting Price: $50,000
    • Engine: 2.0L Inline-4 Turbo, 302 hp

GLC

Mercedes GLC SUV.
Mercedes GLC SUV Mercedes / Mercedes

The GLC is the SUV equivalent of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class cars. It’s the middle-sized of the five Mercedes-Benz SUV sizes, and its powertrain and price are also in the mid-range.

  1. GLC 300 SUV
    • Starting Price: $47,100
    • Engine: 2.0L Inline-4 Turbo with Mild Hybrid, 255 hp
  2. GLC 300 Coupe
    • Starting Price: $52,500
    • Engine: 2.0L Inline-4 Turbo, 255 hp
  3. AMG GLC 43 SUV
    • Starting Price: $59,900
    • Engine: 2.0L Inline-4 Turbo with Mild Hybrid, 385 hp

GLE

Mercedes GLE SUV.
Mercedes GLE SUV Mercedes / Mercedes

The SUV is equivalent to the Mercedes-Benz E-Class cars, and the GLE SUV is the brand’s second largest of the five SUV sizes. The base engine is the same as the standard GLC SUV.

  1. GLE 350 SUV
    • Starting Price: $61,750
    • Engine: 2.0L Inline-4 Turbo with Mild Hybrid, 255 hp
  2. GLE 450 4MATIC SUV
    • Starting Price: $71,750
    • Engine: 3.0L Inline-6 Turbo with Mild Hybrid, 362 hp
  3. GLE 450 Coupe
    • Starting Price: $80,900
    • Engine: 3.0L Inline-6 Turbo with Mild Hybrid, 362 hp
  4. AMG GLE 53 SUV
    • Starting Price: $85,000
    • Engine: 3.0L Inline-6 Turbo with Mild Hybrid, 429 hp

GLS

Mercedes GLS SUV.
Mercedes GLS SUV Mercedes / Mercedes

The GLS is the largest Mercedes-Benz SUV. As the SUV equivalent of the S-Class cars, it is also the most powerful and most expensive conventional SUV, although it is less expensive than the G-Class or GWagon.

  1. GLS 450 4MATIC SUV
    • Starting Price: $84,200
    • Engine: 3.0L Inline-6 Turbo with Mild Hybrid, 362 hp
  2. GLS 580 4MATIC SUV
    • Starting Price: $101,250
    • Engine: 4.0L V8 Biturbo with Mild Hybrid, 483 hp
  3. AMG GLS 63 SUV
    • Starting Price: $140,000
    • Engine: 4.0L V8 Biturbo with Mild Hybrid, 603 hp

CLE

Mercedes CLE Coupe.
Mercedes CLE Coupe Mercedes / Mercedes

The Mercedes CLE vehicles have sloped or arched roofs. The CLE is the general size equivalent of the Mercedes E-Class. The CLE models include two-door and four-door cars with hardtops and two-door convertibles.

  1. CLE 300 Coupe
    • Starting Price: $70,000
    • Engine: 2.0L Inline-4 Turbo with Mild Hybrid, 255 hp
  2. CLE 450 Coupe
    • Starting Price: $80,000
    • Engine: 3.0L Inline-6 Turbo with Mild Hybrid, 375 hp
  3. CLE 300 Cabriolet
    • Starting Price: $65,500
    • Engine: 2.0L Inline-4 Turbo with Mild Hybrid, 255 hp
  4. CLE 450 Cabriolet
    • Starting Price: $75,000
    • Engine: 3.0L Inline-6 Turbo with Mild Hybrid, 375 hp

EQB (Electric)

Mercedes EQB SUV.
Mercedes EQB SUV Mercedes-Benz / Mercedes-Benz

The EQB vehicles are the smallest current all-electric Mercedes-Benz models, roughly the size equivalent of the former B-Class subcompact hatchback. There is no current EQB sedan model.

  1. EQB 250+ SUV
    • Starting Price: $53,050
    • Engine: Electric, 225 hp
  2. EQB 300 4MATIC SUV
    • Starting Price: $57,200
    • Engine: Electric, 225 hp
  3. EQB 350 4MATIC SUV
    • Starting Price: $60,850
    • Engine: Electric, 288 hp

EQE (Electric)

Mercedes EQE Sedan.
Mercedes EQE Sedan Mercedes-Benz / Mercedes-Benz

There are Mercedes EQE sedans and SUV. This model is roughly the size equivalent of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class cars.

  1. EQE 350+ Sedan
    • Starting Price: $74,900
    • Engine: Electric, 288 hp
  2. EQE 350 4MATIC Sedan
    • Starting Price: $77,900
    • Engine: Electric, 288 hp
  3. EQE 500 4MATIC Sedan
    • Starting Price: $85,900
    • Engine: Electric, 402 hp
  4. AMG EQE 4MATIC+ Sedan
    • Starting Price: $106,900
    • Engine: Electric, 617 hp

EQS (Electric)

Mercedes EQS Sedan.
Mercedes EQS Sedan Mercedes-Benz / Mercedes-Benz

Comparable in scale, performance, and price to the Mercedes-Benz S-Class cars, the EQS all-electric sedans and SUVs are currently the largest battery-electric vehicles (BEVs)

  1. EQS 450+ Sedan
    • Starting Price: $104,400
    • Engine: Electric, 329 hp
  2. EQS 450 4MATIC Sedan
    • Starting Price: $107,400
    • Engine: Electric, 329 hp
  3. EQS 580 4MATIC Sedan
    • Starting Price: $127,350
    • Engine: Electric, 516 hp
  4. AMG EQS 4MATIC+ Sedan
    • Starting Price: $147,550
    • Engine: Electric, 751 hp

SL Class

Mercedes-AMG SL Roadster.
Mercedes-AMG SL Roadster Mercedes / Mercedes

Mercedes SL-Class cars are 2+2 convertibles with tiny rear seats that have minimal legroom. The current models sold in the U.S. are AMG SLs with three engine sizes. A performance version that will be the most powerful is coming. Current SL models have retractable soft tops.

  1. AMG SL 43 Roadster
    • Starting Price: $109,900
    • Engine: 2.0L Inline-4 Turbo, 375 hp
  2. AMG SL 55 Roadster
    • Starting Price: $141,300
    • Engine: 4.0L V8 Biturbo, 469 hp
  3. AMG SL 63 Roadster
    • Starting Price: $183,000
    • Engine: 4.0L V8 Biturbo, 577 hp

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+: Upgraded track readiness
Customers got what they asked for with the sportier 2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+
2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ on a racetrack.

Mercedes-AMG revealed the latest AMG GT  at the West Sussex Googwood Festival of Speed. The 2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ gains more power, fine-tuned aerodynamics, better cooling, and greater agility and response. The upgrades improve the car's responsiveness and performance for everyday driving and on racetracks.
Why track performance matters for the AMG GT

Mercedes-AMG took guidance from customers who sought an even more powerful and responsive car for public roadways and racetracks than the earlier models. The 2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ appeals to drivers who want to be competitive, not just capable, on the track.
Major changes in the 2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+

Read more
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class special edition honors Robbe & Berking Classics shipyard
Mercedes-Maybach creates a bespoke luxury sedan to honor a restored racing yacht
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class inspired by the Robbe & Berking SPHINX 12m racing yacht.

Mercedes-Maybach created a one-off special edition Mercedes-Maybach S-Class 680 in honor of the 150th anniversary of Flensbury, Germany-based silver manufacturer Robbe & Berking. The silver company's silver-plated champagne goblets are frequently ordered for a rear-seat cooling compartment in the luxurious Mercedes-Maybach sedans.

The bespoke Mercedes-Maybach's colors match those of a celebrated racing yacht, the Sphinx, restored in 2008 by Robbe & Berking Classics shipyard, a division of the silver company.
Why the Maybach S-Class special edition matters

Read more
Volkswagen launches two high-performance Golf R models and a special edition
The original hot hatch is hotter than ever.
2025 vw Golf R Black Edition.

Volkswagen launched the 2025 VW Golf R with two models sure to please hot hatch enthusiasts worldwide. The most powerful Golf versions ever, the Golf R and Golf R Variant, produce 328 horsepower, 14 hp more than the 2024 model. VW also introduced a new R-Performance option for both Golf R versions plus a special Golf R Black Edition.
Why Golf R models are important

Volkswagen invented the hot hatchback category with the 1976 VW Golf GTI. It's hard to believe it's been nearly 50 years. During those decades, Volkswagen introduced additional performance-focused hatchbacks, such as the GTI Autobahn and the Golf R.

Read more