 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Study reveals the cars that are least likely to be recalled

Hate going to the dealership for a recall? These are the cars to get.

Joel Patel
By

With new, cutting-edge tech features, more advanced safety features, and powertrains focusing on squeezing every bit of fuel economy possible, recalls have become far more commonplace than before. Anyone that’s had to deal with car recalls can attest to just how annoying they are. Some recalls even require owners to leave their vehicles at dealerships overnight for extensive repairs or to wait for components that are in short supply.

For people that hate dealing with recalls, iSeeCars’ latest report will be incredibly useful. Analyzing data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the outlet released a list of cars that are the least likely to be involved in a recall over a 30-year lifespan. Since the outlet had to use existing data, including car complaints, to create the list, this is just an estimation. A few of these cars could be involved in a recall, though the chances are slim.

2023 Mini Cooper Convertible parked in front of a winding road and mountain with blue skies.
Mini

The vehicles with the fewest expected recalls

Here are the top 10 vehicles with the fewest expected recall over 30 years:

  1. Mini Cooper Convertible
  2. Lexus NX 300h
  3. Lincoln MKZ Hybrid
  4. Mercedes-Benz CLA
  5. Lexus RZX 450h
  6. Nissan 370Z
  7. Hyundai Elantra GT
  8. Mercedes-Benz GLA
  9. Mercedes-Benz GLC
  10. Lexus IS 300
Related Videos

Both Lexus and Mercedes-Benz top the charts with three vehicles, respectively. We’re not surprised to see Lexus make the list multiple times, as the Japanese luxury brand is known for its high-quality vehicles that can last multiple lifetimes. Mercedes, Mini, and Lincoln, on the other hand, were surprises. The full list of 33 vehicles also included options from Toyota, Fiat, Infiniti, Ford, Chevrolet, and Mazda.

Tesla Model Y rear end angle from passenger side parked in front of mountains.
Tesla

The cars with the most recalls

On the flip side, iSeeCars also put out a list of the 25 most recalled cars. Unsurprisingly, large luxury SUVs, pickup trucks, and electric vehicles dominate the list. The top 10 cars that are most likely to be recalled include:

  1. Tesla Model Y
  2. Porsche Panamera
  3. Tesla Model 3
  4. Tesla Model X
  5. Tesla Model X
  6. Lincoln Aviator
  7. Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
  8. Volkswagen Atlas
  9. Ram 1500
  10. Ram 1500 Classic

Obviously, this is a huge fail for Tesla, which has its entire lineup in the top five. But the automaker does deserve some praise as it deals with recalls quickly with an over-the-air software update. Pickup trucks also did poorly, as the Ram 1500, Ram 1500 Classic, Ford F-150, and Chevrolet Silverado 1500 all made the list. Brands that had more than one vehicle make it to the list include Porsche, Jeep, BMW, Volkswagen, and Ford.

Editors' Recommendations

Joel Patel
Joel Patel
Freelance Writer

Joel Patel is a Northern Virginia native that became enamored with cars at a young age when he was tasked with holding the flashlight while his dad fixed them. After learning that the hosts of Top Gear got paid for their antics, Joel got a degree in journalism to pursue a career as an automotive journalist. His work has been featured on Autoweek, Digital Trends, Autoblog, CarsDirect, U.S. News & World Report, and Right Foot Down. Outside of cars, Joel enjoys finding hole-in-the-wall restaurants, trying new bourbons, and taking his pit bull on an adventure. You can find more of his work on his website, Man, Adventure, Wheels.

Send all editorial inquiries HERE.

Mercedes-Benz gives the GLS a slightly updated design and new tech for 2024
The mid-cycle refresh also includes more power for the base GLS trims
Front end angle of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS Maybach 600 parked in front of the Maybach logo.

Sneak a peek at the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS and you might notice that the large SUV looks slightly different. Mercedes’ largest SUV is getting a mid-cycle refresh for 2024, bringing an updated look, more powerful engines, new tech, and more features for the SUV. The changes may be slight, but they’re there and they're coming after similar changes to the GLC and CLA.
Fans of the old GLS shouldn’t worry about the 2024’s updated exterior design, as the minor changes mostly affect the front end. The large SUV’s front grille has been updated with new horizontal slats, and there’s new black trim that surrounds the grille to showcase its size. The four louvers in the grille are finished in “Silver Shadow,” which is a fancy way of saying dark chrome in Mercedes. Some slight changes have been made to the front bumper, and new taillights are the only changes that Mercedes has made at the back.

Previous

Read more
Watch: Simulations of cars crashing at different speeds show when things get deadly
Forget about the racing, BeamNG.drive’s crash simulator is its true calling card
Two cars crashing into one another from above in BeamNG.Drive PC game.

There’s no shortage of racing games available today, especially if you’re lucky enough to have a gaming PC. While most people got addicted to racing games with options like Gran Turismo, Colin McRae Rally, Sega Rally Championship, or Need for Speed Underground, there are so many amazing racing games to choose from today that picking an option can be difficult. Forza Horizon is for people that hate feeling confined, iRacing is for people that feel like they should be racers, Assetto Corsa Competizione is for lovers of GT Racing, F1 2022 unleashes your inner F1 driver, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe lets you be a kid again. The list is practically endless.
One game that you might not have heard of, but should totally check out is BeamNG.drive. While it’s fun to load up F1 2022 and attempt to do some serious driving, BeamNG.drive is more about having fun. You see, while BeamNG.drive has serious drive modes like time trials and challenges, they’re usually something odd like complete a truck delivery. And if that doesn’t work for you, the game offers and endless list of things to do with racetracks, off-road maps, and a dizzying number of driving environments. But the real thing that sets BeamNG.drive apart is its excellent crash physics.
Damage to Сars at Different Speeds (100, 200, 400 km/h) - Beamng drive
In addition to offering a wide range of cars, modes, and driving environments, BeamNG.drive has some of the most realistic physics of any driving game currently available. The makers claim that the game uses “an incredibly accurate damage model” on its Steam page and anyone that’s watched a thorough video of BeamNG.drive knows that the game’s crash physics are amazing. Go to YouTube, type in BeamNG crash, and you’ll get thousands of videos of cars crashing into one another, bollards, trees, rocks, walls, guardrails, lightsabers, you name it. There are serious an endless number of things to do and crash into.
The modding community has had its way with the game, allowing gamers to crash cars that look pretty close to real-life vehicles. We’re particularly fond of watching cars crash at different speeds. In the video above, WreckStation takes a few different vehicles – a sporty sedan, a minivan, a supercar, and a classic taxi – and crashes them into things from 100 to 400 kph (62 to 248 mph). The crashes start by hitting the side of another car, then the front, then the rear, and then moves into a hitting a dummy, and finally a bollard.
BMW X7 crashes at different speeds in BeamNG Drive
As one would expect, the crash at 62 mph is severe. The vehicles, at least in the front crash simulation, have crushed hoods and bumpers that are now located in the engine bay. Pushing the speed up to 124 mph increases the amount of damage by a wide margin. This is when the doors crumple, the hoods fly off, and the cars look unrecognizable. At 248 mph, the vehicles that crash into one another almost look like they’ve been joined together. The entire front ends of the cars disintegrate and the bodies fly down the road, joined together in a strange dance. It’s entertaining, scary, and glorious. And it’s just one of the many, many videos out there.
Of course, BeamNG.drive isn’t perfectly accurate. To see how real-life cars actually perform in realistic crash tests, you’ll want to watch videos from the IIHS. They’re not as entertaining and are far scarier, but if you want to see how physics works in real life, that’s the place where you should go to never want to drive again. Us? We’ll be scrolling the web in search of more BeamNG.drive crash montages.

Read more
All-electric Kia EV9 premieres with Level 3 autonomous tech and up to 379 hp
Wondering about range? Kia is targeting up to 300 miles with the midsize SUV
2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line parked in the woods with tall trees.

Kia’s just getting warmed up with its lineup of EVs. In addition to coming out with more traditional electric vehicles like the Niro EV, the automaker is also working on building its “EV” lineup of vehicles that utilize its E-GMP platform like the EV6. After a lot of speculation and teasing, Kia is finally ready to unveil the three-row 2024 EV9 in its entirety.

There’s no mistaking the EV9 for anything beyond being a midsize SUV. Heck, the electric SUV shares similar lines to the current Kia Telluride that’s on sale, which, we have to say, is an incredibly handsome vehicle. Well, Kia continues to drop bangers, because the EV9 is a looker. And that’s saying something for an SUV.

Read more