Mercedes-AMG unveils the fastest AMG GLC model with a hybrid engine

In 2022, Mercedes-Benz introduced the second-generation GLC model. The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC was fully redesigned with newly updated headlights, a grille, and a rear bumper. Better yet, the interior was updated with a modern infotainment system with fewer physical buttons.

However, there was just one thing missing —the Mercedes-AMG division was yet to introduce the next-generation AMG GLC models. Well, Mercedes-Benz has finally lifted the veil by bringing all new AMG GLC models for the 2024 and 2025 model years. What should you expect from the Mercedes AMG SUVs?

The new AMG GLC models will be powered by hybrid engines

Similar to its predecessor, the new AMG GLC SUV models will be available in two variants — the GLC 43 4MATIC and GLC 63 SE Performance. However, the turbocharged V6 engine used in the previous GLC43 and the turbocharged V8 engine in the previous GLC 63 model has been replaced with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine in the upcoming AMG GLC models. Now here is where things get interesting — the new AMG GLC models are equipped with a hybrid system.

The GLC 43 4MATIC two-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine comes with a 48-volt hybrid system to produce a total of 435 horsepower. In contrast, the 2022 GLC 43 delivers 385 hp with a turbocharged three-liter V6 engine.

On the other hand, the GLC 63 SE Performance features a two-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and an electric motor that draws power from a 400-volt lithium-ion battery. In total, the plug-in hybrid GLC 63 SE Performance produces 680 horsepower which is impressive considering its predecessor delivers 469 horsepower with a turbocharged four-liter V8 engine. It’s even more powerful than the AMG GLC 63 S with 503 horsepower.

Another cool thing about the upcoming GLC 63 SE Performance is that it uses Formula 1 hybrid technology to accelerate faster. More succinctly, it should be capable of achieving 0 to 60 mph in around 3.4 seconds. It’s also available with a nine-speed transmission and an all-wheel drive as standard, just like the GLC 43.

If you want a piece of the GLC 63 SE Performance, you have to wait until late 2024 — that’s if you have around $74,000 to buy it. However, AMG GLC 43 SUV is expected to be delivered in early 2024 with a starting price of around $60,000. Hopefully, Mercedes-AMG will also update the AMG GLC Coupe models in the next couple of months.

