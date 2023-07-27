 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Mercedes-AMG debuts the most powerful AMG GLC SUV model

Mercedes-AMG unveils the fastest AMG GLC model with a hybrid engine

James Dolan
By
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC SUV parked indoors
Mercedes-Benz

In 2022, Mercedes-Benz introduced the second-generation GLC model. The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC was fully redesigned with newly updated headlights, a grille, and a rear bumper. Better yet, the interior was updated with a modern infotainment system with fewer physical buttons.

However, there was just one thing missing —the Mercedes-AMG division was yet to introduce the next-generation AMG GLC models. Well, Mercedes-Benz has finally lifted the veil by bringing all new AMG GLC models for the 2024 and 2025 model years. What should you expect from the Mercedes AMG SUVs?

The interior of Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E Perfomance SUV
Mercedes-Benz

The new AMG GLC models will be powered by hybrid engines 

Similar to its predecessor, the new AMG GLC SUV models will be available in two variants — the GLC 43 4MATIC and GLC 63 SE Performance. However, the turbocharged V6 engine used in the previous GLC43 and the turbocharged V8 engine in the previous GLC 63 model has been replaced with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine in the upcoming AMG GLC models. Now here is where things get interesting — the new AMG GLC models are equipped with a hybrid system.

Related

The GLC 43 4MATIC two-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine comes with a 48-volt hybrid system to produce a total of 435 horsepower. In contrast, the 2022 GLC 43 delivers 385 hp with a turbocharged three-liter V6 engine.

Recommended Videos

On the other hand, the GLC 63 SE Performance features a two-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and an electric motor that draws power from a 400-volt lithium-ion battery. In total, the plug-in hybrid GLC 63 SE Performance produces 680 horsepower which is impressive considering its predecessor delivers 469 horsepower with a turbocharged four-liter V8 engine. It’s even more powerful than the AMG GLC 63 S with 503 horsepower.

Another cool thing about the upcoming GLC 63 SE Performance is that it uses Formula 1 hybrid technology to accelerate faster. More succinctly, it should be capable of achieving 0 to 60 mph in around 3.4 seconds. It’s also available with a nine-speed transmission and an all-wheel drive as standard, just like the GLC 43.

If you want a piece of the GLC 63 SE Performance, you have to wait until late 2024 — that’s if you have around $74,000 to buy it. However, AMG GLC 43 SUV is expected to be delivered in early 2024 with a starting price of around $60,000. Hopefully, Mercedes-AMG will also update the AMG GLC Coupe models in the next couple of months.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
James Dolan
James Dolan
Contributor
James Dolan is an automotive writer with extensive work experience having been published on The Drive, Hot Cars, Green…
The new Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe is here — and it’s stunning
Iconic and packed with new features, the 2024 CLE Coupe is an instant classic
2024 MB CLE Coupe

Sometimes less is more. In an automotive world full of fine-tuned, niche-market choices, you can get anything from a hyper-exotic Ferrari, to a truck that looks and drives like a car, to a car that looks and drives like a truck and back again. As the savvy premium carmaker they always have been, Mercedes-Benz has realized this and has decided to eliminate both the C- and E-Class Coupes and instead bring us the brand new and stunning 2024 CLE Coupe.

 
Mercedes-Benz says the CLE Coupe is "shaped by desire"
While some may fret that their beloved C-Class or E-Class Coupe will be no more, one look at the CLE Coupe, and those fears will abate rapidly. Designed with what Mercedes-Benz calls its Sensual Purity philosophy, the 2024 CLE elicits a visceral reaction from onlookers. Smooth yet powerful, the long-hoot/short-deck blueprint has worked for Mercedes-Benz, and plenty of other automakers, harking all the way back to the 300SL Gullwing of the '50s. The CLE's "shark nose" front end sports a 3-D radiator grill bookended by wraparound LED headlamps set high on the hood. Smooth yet muscular lines flow seamlessly to the sculpted, but not overdone rear end.

Read more
A new study highlights the impact switching to EVs could have on our health
Switching to EV cars can preserve lives, reduce asthma attacks, and save the economy billions of dollars
best states to own an electric vehicle charging modern car on the street which are

 

Change is hard. Even when it is a good thing, and everyone is on board, change is still difficult to accept and embrace. No one likes to be told that something they enjoy might be bad for them and life would be better without it. Whether it's smoking, drinking, or eating red meat, most people don't or aren't ready to hear the truth. In some cases, moderation is fine, of course, but in others, change is necessary. A new study from the American Lung Association adds a new puzzle piece to how we look at the future of transportation.
Study says switching to EVs could save more than 89,000 lives by 2050
A new study by the American Lung Association tells us many things we already knew but didn't really want to hear. Noxious gasses emitted from fossil fuel-burning engines cause a litany of health issues over time. Asthma, heart disease, and lung disease are all byproducts of toxic fumes, and although it seems obvious, more EVs and less gas-powered cars will benefit our own health and not just improve global warming.

Read more
These vintage Ferraris were once lost to time, but can now be yours
RM Sotheby's Lost & Found Collection features 20 amazing Ferraris
RM Sotheby's Lost & Found Ferrari collection

 

 

Read more