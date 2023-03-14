Everything new about the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV

It’s no secret that the Mercedes-Benz GLC is the German automaker’s most popular model. Last year, Mercedes sold 342,900 units of the compact SUV globally. A staggering figure. Things, though, don’t slow down in the luxury class and after seven model years on sale, Mercedes believes 2023 is the right time to come out with a fully redesigned GLC and has officially announced pricing for the SUV. The automaker unveiled the redesigned GLC last June, but here’s a quick recap if you missed it.

It’s not entirely surprising to see Mercedes roll out a new GLC for the 2023 model year. The GLC shares a platform, tech features, and powertrains with the C-Class. Given that the two models are closely related to one another, it only makes sense to see a new GLC that’s based on the C-Class.

While the GLC is fully redesigned, you don’t get that impression from the exterior design. It takes on a more evolutionary approach with the redesign, featuring Mercedes’ current conservative yet upscale look. Look really hard, and you’ll spot redesigned headlights, a slightly updated grille, new taillights, and a revised rear bumper. It’s such a gentle evolution compared to last year that we suspect most drivers won’t notice a difference in real life.

One thing that won’t be hard to notice is the 2023 GLC’s size. The compact SUV has grown by 2.4 inches in length, while the wheelbase has also grown by 0.6 inches. Now, the 2023 GLC measures 185.7 inches long. Surprisingly, the changes don’t result in a lot more interior space. Mercedes claims that the SUV only has 0.1 inches more rear legroom, but the good news is that there’s 3 cubic feet more of cargo space than before.

Under the hood, the GLC 300 will be offered with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. The motor is paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that features an integrated starter-generator. The powertrain produces a combined 258 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, which is routed through a 9-speed automatic transmission. At the moment, the only real choice shoppers need to make with the new GLC 300 is whether to get all-wheel drive or not. In the future, Mercedes will introduce punchy AMG versions of the GLC. A plug-in hybrid powertrain will also be available.

The most obvious change from the 2022 GLC to the 2023 model is the interior. The dashboard has been completely redesigned to accommodate the automaker’s new MBUX infotainment system. The 2023 GLC moves to featuring two large displays – a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 11.9-inch central touchscreen that’s oriented vertically. The interior design is a major step up from the previous model year, which was starting to feel dated. Unfortunately, the move to a more modern design results in fewer physical controls.

As one would expect, Mercedes is offering the 2023 GLC with cutting-edge tech features. The “Active Distance Assist” feature has improved to work at speeds of up to 60 mph – up from 35 mph – and continues to be able to detect and react to stationary objects. The 2023 GLC also has an upgraded “Active Steering Assist” feature that performs better at keeping the SUV in the middle of its lane on the highway, improved performance when tackling corners on backroads, and better lane detection. The redesigned GLC also comes with Mercedes-Benz’s Level 2 Drive Pilot system and a 360-degre camera with a nifty “transparent hood” feature.

Mercedes-Benz recently announced pricing for the 2023 GLC, and the model will range from $48,250 to $54,600, including destination. The compact SUV’s lineup has been changed to match newer Mercedes, as the SUV will be available in base, Exclusive, and Pinnacle trims. Compared to last year, the 2023 GLC is $3,350 more expensive. We’ll have to wait until Mercedes unveils the AMG models to get pricing information on those models, but we expect those to be more expensive, as well.

