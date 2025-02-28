 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Mercedes-Benz confirms the “Baby” G-Wagen is on its way

MB says smaller G-Glass is coming

By
G-Wagen
Mercedes-Benz G500, Exterieur: sodalithblau, Interieur: MANUFAKTUR catalanabeige / schwarz (Energieverbrauch kombiniert: 12,3-10,9 l/100 km | CO₂-Emissionen kombiniert: 281-248 g/km | CO2-Klasse: G) // Mercedes-Benz G500, Exterior: sodalith blue, Interior: MANUFAKTUR catalana beige / black Mercedes-Benz / Mercedes-Benz

It is no big secret that the Mercedes-Benz G-Class is one of, if not the, most adored boxy utility vehicles on the market. To keep the Jeep fan hatemail at bay, we will include the word “luxury” to the mix just to mark a line of delineation between the two squared off-roaders. The G-Class has built a wealth of fans, like the Expedition Motor Company we recently featured. So, after years of persistent speculation and rumors circulating within the autoverse, Mercedes-Benz has officially confirmed plans to produce a smaller version of its famed G-Class, commonly referred to as the G-Wagen.

G
Mercedes-Benz / Mercedes-Benz

This significant announcement was made during an investor-relations presentation, where the brand provided insights into its future directions. Mercedes-Benz, renowned for crafting the iconic Geländewagen – the G-Wagen – which has become a symbol of rugged luxury, has remained proactive in the ever-changing world of the autoverse. The brand recently unveiled an all-new electric variant of this elite SUV, the G 580. This model has begun to hit the streets, showcasing Mercedes-Benz’s commitment to innovation alongside tradition.

Recommended Videos

Amidst the extensive disclosures made during the presentation, several notable quotes captured the attention of boxy SUV enthusiasts and industry analysts. One pivotal statement highlighted the company’s strategy: “Mercedes-Benz plans to expand and protect the share of Top-End Vehicles (TEV) while leveraging the potential of its luxury brands such as G-Class, recognized as the ultimate icon of adventurous luxury.” This quote underscores the brand’s ambitions to maintain its leadership in the luxury automotive sector.

G
Mercedes-Benz G500, Exterieur: sodalithblau, Interieur: MANUFAKTUR catalanabeige / schwarz (Energieverbrauch kombiniert: 12,3-10,9 l/100 km | CO₂-Emissionen kombiniert: 281-248 g/km | CO2-Klasse: G) // Mercedes-Benz G500, Exterior: sodalith blue, Interior: MANUFAKTUR catalana beige / black Mercedes-Benz / Mercedes-Benz

The most exciting news for fans of the G-Class came shortly after, with a straightforward declaration: “The legendary G-Class family will be expanded with a new smaller version.” This indicates a clear intention to diversify the G-Class lineup, potentially attracting a broader audience who may find the traditional G-Wagen, which currently starts at around $140,000, a bit too steep for their budgets. As Mercedes-Benz continues to evolve its offerings, the anticipation surrounding this new, smaller G-Class variant promises to add another chapter, or subset, to the legacy of one of the most recognizable vehicles in the luxury SUV market.

Related

For decades, the G-Wagen has firmly established itself as a benchmark vehicle in the consumer market, thriving on its prestigious reputation and impressive curb weight. As many business-minded folks like to do, this combination attracts affluent buyers eager to capitalize on advantageous tax incentives. Weighing over 6,000 pounds, the G-Wagen qualifies for Section 179 of the U.S. Tax Code, allowing businesses to claim a substantial immediate tax deduction—up to $31,300 in 2025—against their taxable income.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Mercedes-Benz

This benefit, coupled with the option to depreciate remaining costs over time, positions the G-Wagen as a wise financial investment for those seeking a luxurious vehicle that also makes economic sense. While it’s challenging to pinpoint the exact impact of this tax advantage on G-Wagen sales, there’s no denying its significant role in enhancing the vehicle’s popularity among high-net-worth individuals. The combination of the G-Wagen’s prestige and financial benefits creates a powerful incentive for purchase. As we look forward, the introduction of a smaller G-Class will confront a competitive market landscape that doesn’t offer the same tax incentives.

Without big brother’s potential tax incentives, this new model will have to be that much better to be as well-received as the current G. Mercedes-Benz must forge an emotional bond with potential buyers the way so many G-Wagens have in the past by delivering an experience that is a delicate balance of feeling both innovative and familiar. If the folks at M-B can achieve this with the new Baby G, they will have created another all-star utility vehicle that will undoubtedly and quickly rise to the top of an already crowded market.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.
Honda to release its most rugged, overland-ready Passport SUV ever
Adventure-ready features include all-terrain tires, a beefier V6, and plenty of trail-friendly accessories.
Front view of Honda's 2025 Passport TrailSport splashing through a puddle in the backcountry.

It seems every carmaker is getting into the "rugged SUV" game these days. Turns out Honda is no exception. The ubiquitous Japanese brand recently announced plans to debut its most overland-ready SUV ever: The 2025 Passport TrailSport.

The all-new Honda Passport TrailSport is slated to be the most adventure-ready model in the Passport line-up. Notable upgrades include 31-inch all-terrain tires and a much shorter front overhang to drastically improve the vehicle's approach angle, making quick work of steep, backcountry trails. Bold, orange, heavy-duty recovery points at the front will also allow for righting the ship or getting you out of trouble if things go sideways out there.

Read more
This is how much the 2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 43 will cost
AMG GT 43 gets pricing for 2025
MB AMG GT 43

Some cars are just instant home runs. When Mercedes-AMG debuted the first AMG GT back in 2014, you didn't have to be a car fanatic to appreciate the stunning good looks or throaty exhaust rumble of the newest member of the always fun Grand Touring market. Fast-forward a little more than a decade, and although we first got to lay eyes on the 2025 AMG GT 43 in March of this year, it was not until recently that pricing was made available to the drooling public.
The 2025 AMG GT 43 will start at $105,900

Despite being considered the "entry-level" model of the AMG GT lineup, the GT 43 has a starting price of $105,900, which does not include any destination or delivery fees.

Read more
Alpine F1 team will use Mercedes power units and gearboxes starting in 2026
With the new agreement, Alpine will be power unit customers, no longer potential suppliers to other teams.
Alpine and Mercedes-AMG F1 race cars.

After Renault's Alpine announced the decision to cease making engines for F1 race cars after 2025, that left open the question of where Alpine's F1 team would turn to source their engines. We now know the answer. Beginning in the 2026 season, Mercedes will supply the power units for Alpine's F1 race car. Mercedes will also supply the gearboxes used in the cars in 2026. The agreement to use Mercedes power units lasts through 2030, but Alpine plans to build and use their own gearbox starting in 2027.
Why Alpine's decision is a big deal
When Alpine disclosed it would cease building engines for F1 cars, it was a sea change for the manufacturer. Alpine and parent company Renault have historically been engine suppliers, providing engines to their F1 team and other teams. With the new agreement, Alpine will be power unit customers, no longer potential suppliers to other teams.
What the power unit supply deal means
The 2025 season will be the last season for the current power units. In 2026, F1 race cars and power units will be subject to next-generation FIA F1 rules and regulations. The new power units will have internal combustion engines that run on 100% biofuels and will use battery power more than the current power units.

Alpine will continue to build F1 engines at its Viry-Chatillon, France division through the end of the 2025 season, after which it will be re-purposed to Hypertech Alpine. Alpine's Enstone, UK division will continue to focus on the F1 race car's chassis.

Read more