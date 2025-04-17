Mercedes-Benz celebrates its latest G-Wagen with an ’80s party like no other

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class, known for its iconic boxy shape and impressive off-road capabilities, first hit the streets in 1979 with the 280 GE model. It wasn’t long before it became a favorite among everyone from the Kardashians to the Pope.

Mercedes has just dropped some exciting news with the new limited-edition G-Class, called the “Edition Stronger Than the 1980s.” This ride pays tribute to the classic SUV style from the Eighties and is sure to turn heads. With just 460 units being made worldwide, this special G-Wagen embraces vintage colors, sleek black trim, and unique lighting, all while bringing back some serious nostalgia.

This name pays homage to the era that really made the G-Class famous and ties back to their recent slogan, “Stronger Than Time.” It’s a perfect blend of nostalgia and modern appeal, catering to both collectors and fans who appreciate this automotive classic.

You can pick from three cool paint colors: Agave Green, Cream, or Colorado Beige—throwbacks to the original options back in the day. No matter what you choose, every version of this special edition will sport features like a front fascia, radiator grille, bumpers, and other elements decked out in a striking Night Black Magno, keeping that rugged vibe alive. Standard silver 18-inch wheels add a nice touch too.

Inside, the vibe continues with stylish Dove Grey plaid fabric inserts that mix vintage style with comfort. Plus, there’s a “1 of 460” badge on the center console to highlight how special this G-Class really is. The grab handle even boasts the phrase “STRONGER THAN THE 1980s,” while the front door sills show off a map of Schöckl Mountain, where the G-Class gets its tough testing in Graz, Austria.

Under the hood, this edition is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine with mild-hybrid tech, cranking out 443 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque. It sends power to all four wheels through a smooth nine-speed automatic transmission and a two-speed transfer case that has three locking differentials, perfect for off-roading adventures.

The G-Wagen is known for not only being incredibly capable off-road, but on-road as well. Though it tips the scales around six-thousand pounds, give or take, Mercedes-Benz has made sure (at least in recent years), that its luxo-box is as much of a boulevard bruiser as it is a comfortable cruiser.

With that in mind, Mercedes says this big rig can go from 0 to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds for the standard model, but the special edition might be a few ticks slower because of its extra features, though a low-five-second sprint to sixty is going to feel plenty fast for the majority of owners. Inside, you get the best of both worlds with modern tech, including sharp screens for the gauge cluster and infotainment system, plus wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for all your connectivity needs.

How much? Well, if you have to ask … While the price isn’t out yet, you can bet it’ll be on the higher end because of the limited production and cool upgrades. Mercedes is hoping to start deliveries later this year, so if you want to snag one of these, keep an eye out and your checking account stacked.