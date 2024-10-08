 Skip to main content
Mercedes-AMG ONE hypercar beats its own record lap time on the Ring

The AMG ONE competes with itself and wins

By
Mercedes-AMG ONE on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife close frontal view.
Mercedes-AMG

Mercedes-AMG recently announced that the AMG ONE hypercar broke its own record on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife. Also called the Ring, this 20.832-km ( 12.94 miles) track in Germany is a standard testing ground for performance cars. The Mercedes-AMG ONE with F1 technology is the first production vehicle to complete a single lap of the circuit in less than 6:30 minutes. The official time was 6:29.090 minutes. That time is more than five seconds faster than the previous record, achieved by the AMG ONE in 2022.

Why the AMG ONE lap record matters

AMG One on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife right front three-quarter view.
A car with the record time on the Ring gets worldwide bragging rights, but it means more than that to Mercedes-AMG. In addition to raising the bar for the company’s production vehicles, attaining and then besting the record gives the team a chance to get the most out of the car, demonstrating their drive and ability.

Two years ago, the conditions were not ideal, and some sections of the track were still a little damp. We knew we could do more, and we wanted to show that. Today we were able to demonstrate the maximum potential of the AMG ONE. Many thanks to the whole team from Affalterbach for the trust they’ve placed in me. It was a great pleasure and honour to be able to drive this record lap with such a unique car,” said Maro Engel,  Mercedes‑AMG brand ambassador.

The AMG ONE’s powertrain comes from F1

Mercedes-AMG ONE on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife direct frontal view.
The Mercedes-AMG hypercar takes F1 hybrid technology from the racetrack to the road. It has a gas combustion engine and four electric motors which combine for 1,063 horsepower. The maximum speed is electronically limited to 219 mph. Other racing features include a carbon fiber frame, an engine integrated into the structure, advanced aerodynamics, and a pushrod suspension. The two-seater Mercedes-AMG ONE also has all-wheel drive powered by a hybrid system, including an electric front axle with torque vectoring for better control.

Mercedes-AMG ONE on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife right rear side view.
Mercedes-AMG

