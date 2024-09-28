 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

F1-inspired Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ Motorsport Collectors Edition

Mercedes-AMG added looks that kill to the track-ready super sportscar

By
2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ Motorsport Collectors Edition left front three-quarter view.
Mercedes-AMG

Mercedes-AMG pays homage to the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 team with the 2025 AMG GT 63 Pro 4MATIC+ Motorsports Collectors Edition. Limited to only 200 cars, this AMG has many style and design details that signify the relationship to the F1 race car.

Why Mercedes-AMG released a limited unit car linked to the F1 team

2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ Motorsport Collectors Edition right front fender and wheel with edition badge.
Formula 1 racing, or F1, is attracting worldwide attention, and the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS team is one of the most successful F1 teams overall. The GT 63 Pro 4MATIC+ is a track-ready road car with upgraded handling, power, enhanced cooling, better aerodynamics, and race-ready brakes, wheels, and tires. The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 team isn’t only a racing team. It’s also a test lab focusing on extracting every possible performance advantage from the components of the F1 race cars. AMG road cars benefit from the technologies that make the F1 race faster.

Recommended Videos

The Motorsports Collectors Edition of the AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ uses the Petronas colors and design elements for the special production run to recognize the F1 team’s influence on the super sportscar’s performance capabilities.

Related

Beyond the styling, the performance add-on list continues


The AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ Motorsports Collectors Edition is a gorgeous vehicle with its Obsidian Black Metallic paint and hand-painted star pattern with Mercedes stars on the sides and rear.

In addition to its visual details, the limited-run car has 21-inch AMG forged split-spoke wheels clad with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires and carbon ceramic high-performance brakes with six-piston calipers and 16.5-inch brake discs in front. Mercedes-AMG also added the AMG Aerodynamics Package and AMG Exterior Carbon Fiber Package to the car, with a carbon fiber front splitter, side sill trims, rear diffuser, and fixed rear wing.

In addition to numerous unique interior style additions, the Motorsports Collectors Edition has a Burmester High-End 3D Surround Sound System with 15 speakers and 1,170 watts of audio power. Other standard upgrades include the Mercedes Driver Assistance Package, a 360-degree camera, MBUX Interior Assistant, a head-up display, GUARD 360o vehicle monitoring, and AMG Track Pace to record data when the car is on a racetrack. Mercedes-AMG also includes a custom edition-specific indoor car cover to protect the car’s surface when parked inside.

2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ Motorsport Collectors Edition eright rear three-quarter view.
Mercedes-AMG

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
F1 Shocker: Lewis Hamilton leaves Mercedes, joins Ferrari and Charles Leclerc to create “superteam”
Mercedes loses Hamilton to Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton at the Miami Grand Prix 2023

 

Hamilton walks! Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton shook up the Formula 1 world on February 1, 2024, with the news that he signed to drive for Ferrari's F1 team for the 2025 season. The seven-time F1 world champion driver will finish 12 years with the Mercedes team one year before new F1 rules and regulations for race cars take effect.

Read more
2024 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance exploits F1 tech for the most powerful SL ever
The ultimate Mercedes AMG convertible with F1 racecar power on tap
2024 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E PERFORMANCE gray paint direct front on view.

As we await the 2024 F1 racing season, it can be fun to contemplate the latest application of Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 hybrid race car technology to production vehicles. Thanks to its F1 roots, when the Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance debuts at U.S. dealerships in 2024, it will be the most powerful SL ever, according to CEO Michael Schiebe.

Mercedes-AMG released another F1 power unit tech version with the 2024 AMG GLC 63 SE Performance. The GLC 64 SE Performance pairs a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and a 400-volt lithium-ion battery for a combined 680 horsepower. AMG hooked up a 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine for this top SL trim with a 400V AMG electric drive unit mapped for rapid power delivery and recharging.

Read more
How to keep up with F1 standings, team points, and more
F1 is a lot of fun, but can be hard to keep up with
Max Verstappen driving a Red Bull F1 race car.

 

Tracking F1 race results isn't tricky, but the myriad distractions associated with Formula One racing make it easy to lose focus on accumulated driver and team championship points. We've got you covered with this easy guide to keep up with F1 standings. Whether you watch F1 races on weekends or check the winners on Monday morning, when you know how the point system works, you can keep up with who's leading and who's woefully behind as the Formula One season unwinds.

Read more