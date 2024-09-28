Mercedes-AMG added looks that kill to the track-ready super sportscar

Mercedes-AMG pays homage to the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 team with the 2025 AMG GT 63 Pro 4MATIC+ Motorsports Collectors Edition. Limited to only 200 cars, this AMG has many style and design details that signify the relationship to the F1 race car.

Why Mercedes-AMG released a limited unit car linked to the F1 team



Formula 1 racing, or F1, is attracting worldwide attention, and the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS team is one of the most successful F1 teams overall. The GT 63 Pro 4MATIC+ is a track-ready road car with upgraded handling, power, enhanced cooling, better aerodynamics, and race-ready brakes, wheels, and tires. The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 team isn’t only a racing team. It’s also a test lab focusing on extracting every possible performance advantage from the components of the F1 race cars. AMG road cars benefit from the technologies that make the F1 race faster.

The Motorsports Collectors Edition of the AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ uses the Petronas colors and design elements for the special production run to recognize the F1 team’s influence on the super sportscar’s performance capabilities.

Beyond the styling, the performance add-on list continues



The AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ Motorsports Collectors Edition is a gorgeous vehicle with its Obsidian Black Metallic paint and hand-painted star pattern with Mercedes stars on the sides and rear.

In addition to its visual details, the limited-run car has 21-inch AMG forged split-spoke wheels clad with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires and carbon ceramic high-performance brakes with six-piston calipers and 16.5-inch brake discs in front. Mercedes-AMG also added the AMG Aerodynamics Package and AMG Exterior Carbon Fiber Package to the car, with a carbon fiber front splitter, side sill trims, rear diffuser, and fixed rear wing.

In addition to numerous unique interior style additions, the Motorsports Collectors Edition has a Burmester High-End 3D Surround Sound System with 15 speakers and 1,170 watts of audio power. Other standard upgrades include the Mercedes Driver Assistance Package, a 360-degree camera, MBUX Interior Assistant, a head-up display, GUARD 360o vehicle monitoring, and AMG Track Pace to record data when the car is on a racetrack. Mercedes-AMG also includes a custom edition-specific indoor car cover to protect the car’s surface when parked inside.