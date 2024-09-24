 Skip to main content
N+ creates Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1-themed road bikes and e-bikes

The bikes for Mercedes-AMG F1 racing fans

By
Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1-inspired N+road bikes and e-bikes.
Mercedes-AMG

Micromobility company N+ partners with Formula One teams to create e-bikes and road bikes for F1 fans. The N+ lineup of Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1-themed bikes is engineered to be fast and fun, with design and color details representing one of the top-performing F1 teams.

Why N+ creates F1-inspired bikes and e-bikes

Lewis Hamilton (44) driving for Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team during The Australian Formula One Grand Prix Race on April 02, 2023, at The Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit in Albert Park, Australia.
N+ partners with Formula One teams to create standout micromobility solutions that inspire fans of the teams to buy and ride them. M+ engineers each line of bikes using the latest innovations in performance and function. N+ created four unique Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1-themed bikes, including two road and two e-bikes.

N+ road bikes and e-bike models

N+ Urban Edition road bike

Mercedes-AMG F1 Urban Edition road bike product shot on white background.
N+ Urban Edition N+

The N+ Urban Edition Mercedes F1-themed bike is an aggressively styled full-carbon commuter road bike with carbon handlebars and deep-section carbon wheels. Its total weight is 7.65 kg, or 16.8 pounds. The bike’s performance equipment includes a 12-speed SRAM Apel XPLR groupset to handle the varied city surfaces and SRAM S300 2-piston hydraulic disc brakes. The Urban Edition is available in five sizes and starts at $5,500.

N+ Mercedes-AMG F1 V15 Road Edition road bike

Mercedes-AMG F1 Road Edition road bike.
N+ Road Edition N+

N+ Road Edition is a full-on performer built for speed. From its aerodynamic frame to the carbon bars and wheels, it is all-carbon, strong, and light, weighing just over 7kg. SRAM RED eTap 2-piston hydraulic brakes and RED eTap AXS drivetrain combine with Pirelli P Zero Race tires for durable race performance. The Road Edition is available in five sizes and starts at $12,000.

N+ Rallye Edition 750 e-bike

Mercedes-AMG F1 Rallye Edition 750 e-bike.
Rallye Edition 750 N+

The Rallye Edition 750 features a 750-watt motor and a Pinion C1.9 automatic gearbox with Smart Shift, technology that simplifies riding, minimizes maintenance, and increases durability. The top speed is 28 miles per hour, and with an optional dual battery, the maximum range is 70 miles. The bike includes a Bluetooth smart helmet with integrated lighting. It is available in three sizes, and prices start at $7,500.

N+ Track Edition 750 e-bike

Mercedes-AMG F1 Track Edition 750 e-bike.
Track Edition 750 N+

A 750-watt motor that delivers all of its power via a Shimano drivetrain with the N+ Track Edition. Top speed is 28 mph, and the bike is rated for up to 70 miles with an optional second battery. A smart, telemetry-linked Bluetooth helmet is included. The helmet also has a brake light, turn signals, and a light-sensing headlight to increase the rider’s visibility. The Track Edition 750 is available in three sizes starting at $5,500.

