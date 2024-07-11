 Skip to main content
2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+: Upgraded track readiness

Customers got what they asked for with the sportier 2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+

2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ on a racetrack.
Mercedes-AMG revealed the latest AMG GT  at the West Sussex Googwood Festival of Speed. The 2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ gains more power, fine-tuned aerodynamics, better cooling, and greater agility and response. The upgrades improve the car’s responsiveness and performance for everyday driving and on racetracks.

Why track performance matters for the AMG GT

2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ parked on a racetrack.
Mercedes-AMG took guidance from customers who sought an even more powerful and responsive car for public roadways and racetracks than the earlier models. The 2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ appeals to drivers who want to be competitive, not just capable, on the track.

Major changes in the 2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+

2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ interior.
The major update categories for the new AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ include handling, power, enhanced cooling, better aerodynamics, and race-ready brakes, wheels, and tires. The new model features an  AMG Active Ride Contol suspension, active rear axle steering, active aerodynamics, and the AMB Performance 4Matic+ fully variable all-wheel drive.

The AMG 4.0-liter V8 Biturbo engine puts out 603 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque, 25 hp and 37 lb-ft of torque more than the AMG GT 63. Zero to 60 mph is estimated at 3.1 seconds, and 0-124 mph takes just 10.9 seconds. The GT 63 Pro 2Matic+ top speed is 197 mph.
2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ engine compartment.

Mercedes-AMG bolstered cooling with new high and low-temperature cooling circuits designed to optimize drivetrain temperatures and operating efficiency. The AMG’s radiators now have active cooling with improved circulation. Front, side, and rear aerodynamic structures are newly designed to increase downforce, resulting in about 33 pounds more than the non-Pro 4Matic+ model.

New carbon ceramic performance brakes and AMG Performance 21-inch Forged Split Soke Wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport tires are standard, add to the AMG’s track readiness. For no additional cost, buyers can opt for Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R extreme performance tires for even greater track competitiveness. However, I suspect the ride harshness may be greater and the lifespan shorter than the standard tires.

The 2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ will begin arriving in dealerships in 2025.
2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ rear wing and tail.

