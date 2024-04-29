 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance: AMG’s fastest accelerating car yet

From F1 racing to the car that could be in your driveway

Bruce Brown
By
2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance direct front view parked in front of a glass-walled building.
Mercedes-AMG / Mercedes-AMG

As we saw at the end of 2023 with the introduction of the 2024 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance, the performance-focused Mercedes-Benz subsidiary put innovative technologies developed for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 hybrid race cars into practice. And they’ve done it again. During the Shanghai Grand Prix, the fifth event of the 2024 F1 race schedule, AMG unveiled the 2025 AMG GT 63 S E Performance, the fastest accelerating AMG production model ever.

In addition to its 805 hp hybrid powertrain capable of 2.7-second runs from 0-to-60 mph, the new AMG flagship model has active roll stabilization, fully variable all-wheel drive, active rear-axle steering, and standard high-performance carbon ceramic brakes. This new car is based on powertrain and aerodynamics development used in Mercedes F1 race cars.

Recommended Videos

Why the AMG GT 63 S E Performance matters

2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance left profile driving in front of a glass-walled building.
Mercedes-AMG / Mercedes-AMG

For automobile companies associated with auto racing, newly developed performance technologies factor significantly, not only in winning races and reputational aspects but also in the potential advances in performance, handling, and safety the manufacturers can use in other vehicles. The new AMG GT 63 S E Performance benefits from the Mercedes F1 experience with its powertrain, battery technology, and active aerodynamics.

Related

The AMG’s F1 powertrain edge

2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance front seats and dashboard shot from second row parked in front of a glass-walled building.
Mercedes-AMG / Mercedes-AMG

Formula 1 racing is bound by strict rules and regulations for race car parts and systems, including the required hybrid gas and electric power systems. The 2025 AMG 63 GT S E Performance has a 603 hp 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine and a 201 hp AMG Electric Drive Unit, with a combined output of 805 hp. The maximum combined system torque is 1,047 lb-ft. These huge numbers translate to acceleration from 0-to-60 mph in 2.7 seconds and a top speed of 199 mph.

The AMG high-performance battery

1 of 2
2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance left front quarter view of bumper, fender,and wheel parked in front of a glass-walled bu
Mercedes-AMG / Mercedes-AMG
2025 mercedes amg gt 63 s e performance right rear with charging cable plugged in parked front of a glass walled building
Mercedes-AMG / Mercedes-AMG

Getting the greatest performance from batteries depends on various factors, among them operating temperature. Maintaining the proper temperature range is essential to getting the most from a battery. F1 race car batteries are designed for fast power delivery and recharge, with less need for maximum range than fully battery electric vehicles.

The 400-volt AMG High-Performance Battery circulates a non-conductive coolant with two to three times the heat capacity of water around its 560 cells to keep the temperature within the optimal range. The battery also has 0.04-inch thin cooling shafts around the lithium-ion cells.

The AMG GT 63 S E Performance battery can be recharged with the onboard 3.7 kW AC charger plugged in a regular 110-120V power outlet, a Level 2 240v charger, or a DC fast charging station.

AMG makes use of F1 racing active aerodynamics

2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance left front three-quarter view driving in front of a glass-walled building.
Mercedes-AMG / Mercedes-AMG

Active aerodynamics are a major factor in F1 racing success. Front and rear wings on F1 race cars use resistance to airflow (also called drag) to create massive amounts of downforce to keep the cars on the road, especially in corners. In designated areas of F1 race tracks called DRS Zones, and in limited circumstances, a driver can lower the rear wing on the race car to decrease drag and overtake the car in front.

Road cars don’t have DRS zones, but the 2025 AMG GT 63 S E Performance has an active aerodynamic element in front of the engine under the car that lowers the car about 1.6 inches at speeds over 50 mph in specific drive modes.

A retractable rear spoiler integrated into the trunk lid changes position to optimize stability or reduce drag depending on the drive mode, vehicle speed, lateral and longitudinal acceleration, and steering speed.

Mercedes-AMG has not released pricing information for the 2025 AMG GT 63 S E Performance, but it did state the F1-inspired AMG flagship will ship to U.S. dealers in late 2024.

2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance direct rear view parked in front of a glass-walled building.
Mercedes-AMG / Mercedes-AMG

Editors' Recommendations

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
Pricing for the new Mercedes-AMG GT starts at $135K — here’s what you get
The Mercedes-AMG GT offers superior power and luxury
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe

2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe_02 Rear 3/4 View MBUSA / MBUSA

While a portion of the population may believe that the only new cars worth getting excited about are EVs these days, as it turns out, ICE vehicles are still around, and what's more, some of them are far more exhilarating than your average Tesla model update. While Mercedes-Benz is known for making lavish luxury vehicles, the tenor of those cars tends to get ratcheted up a few notches whenever Mercedes teams up with its in-house performance brand AMG. Now, the second generation of the incredible Mercedes-AMG GT is available for sale, and the world is all the better for it.

Read more
The U.S. government may delay EV requirements — what that means for car buyers
Automakers are concerned about their ability to meet aggressive emissions targets. 
F-150 Lightning backup power charging

Political winds of change are buffeting the transition of automobile power trains from fossil fuels to electricity despite studies showing the benefits of switching to EVs, including saving tens of thousands of lives and billions of dollars. Improving the quality of the Earth's atmosphere would seem to be a cause everyone would support. According to a recent report in The New York Times, however, the Biden Administration may soften the early impact of proposed Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) tailpipe emissions standards for model years 2027 to 2032 and hasten the transition to EVs.

Why slowing tailpipe emissions level limits matter
The current administration sent a clear message in April 2023 with two EPA proposals that would significantly hasten the adoption of all-electric cars and heavy trucks. The effect of the EPA proposals would be that by 2032, 67% of new passenger cars and light-duty trucks and 25% of new heavy trucks sold in the U.S. would be zero-emissions vehicles. The standards proposal includes specific emissions levels from 2027 to 2032 but does not stipulate EV sales percentages.

Read more
10 years on, Hennessey aims to reclaim its fastest car title
Can Hennessey dethrone Bugatti again?
Hennessey Venom F5

A Hennessey Venom F5 may blast through the 300 mph barrier and take the title of world’s fastest production car a decade after its predecessor, the Venom GT, snatched the crown from Bugatti. The Texas-based hypercar manufacturer will once again have to dethrone a Bugatti, as the current record of 304 mph was set by a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+.

The Venom F5 is a “bespoke” carbon fiber chassised masterpiece with a hefty 1,187bhp twin-turbocharged V8 ‘Fury’ engine propelling that lightweight frame along. If simulations are correct, it should be able to break the record and then some. But you don’t set records virtually; it’s all about what happens on the track.

Read more