F1: Hot Wheels reveals F1 race car collections and tracks for 2025

In October 2024, Mattel’s Hot Wheels and F1 announced a partnership to create Hot Wheels versions of F1 cars. The Mattel products were scheduled for release in 2025, and at the time of the announcement, the sole inaugural car available for pre-order was an F1 car with Hot Wheels livery. This week, the partners revealed the first wave of Hot Wheels F1 products.

Why F1 is partnering with a toy company



Hot Wheels is a globally successful brand, with F1 fans eager to take part in the fun and excitement. The partnership is logical and highly likely to be a plum money-maker for both parties, especially with F1’s continued rapid rise in popularity in the U.S.

“It’s fantastic to see the Hot Wheels Formula 1 collection begin to hit the shelves around the world,” said Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer at Formula 1. “We want to drive our fans’ passion for racing, and these superbly and intricately designed cars will allow them to experience the drama and excitement of Formula 1 in the palm of their hands at home.

Hot Wheels executives concur. Roberto Stanichi, Executive Vice President of Hot Wheels and Global Head of Vehicles and Building Sets, also commented on F1 fans.

“The spirited response from fans around the world following our Hot Wheels and Formula 1 announcement has been thrilling,” Stanichi said. “The next phase of the partnership is all about giving fans the products and experiences that bring the worlds of Hot Wheels and F1 together in a way that has never been done before, and we’re just getting started.”

What the initial 2025 F1 Hot Wheels launch will include



According to a joint news release, the first Hot Wheels F1 collection will include 1:64 scale models of cars from eight F1 teams. Mattel will offer them singly and in 5-pack assortments. There will also be premium collectors’ products.

For fans who want to see their cars in action, Mattel offers two F1 track and play sets, including Formula 1 Sprint Circuit and Formula 1 Sprint Race sets. The limited edition die-cast F1 Hot Wheels branded car that was available for order last October will also be produced.