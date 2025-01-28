 Skip to main content
F1: Hot Wheels reveals F1 race car collections and tracks for 2025

Mattel will offer them Hot Wheels F1 cars singly and in 5-pack assortments.

By
Hot Wheels 2025 F1 race cars collection.
Courtesy of F1 and Mattel

In October 2024, Mattel’s Hot Wheels and F1 announced a partnership to create Hot Wheels versions of F1 cars. The Mattel products were scheduled for release in 2025, and at the time of the announcement, the sole inaugural car available for pre-order was an F1 car with Hot Wheels livery. This week, the partners revealed the first wave of Hot Wheels F1 products.

Why F1 is partnering with a toy company

Hot Wheels F1 model 3D rendering right front three-quarter view.
Hot Wheels is a globally successful brand, with F1 fans eager to take part in the fun and excitement. The partnership is logical and highly likely to be a plum money-maker for both parties, especially with F1’s continued rapid rise in popularity in the U.S.

It’s fantastic to see the Hot Wheels Formula 1 collection begin to hit the shelves around the world,” said Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer at Formula 1. “We want to drive our fans’ passion for racing, and these superbly and intricately designed cars will allow them to experience the drama and excitement of Formula 1 in the palm of their hands at home.

Hot Wheels executives concur. Roberto Stanichi, Executive Vice President of Hot Wheels and Global Head of Vehicles and Building Sets, also commented on F1 fans.

“The spirited response from fans around the world following our Hot Wheels and Formula 1 announcement has been thrilling,” Stanichi said. “The next phase of the partnership is all about giving fans the products and experiences that bring the worlds of Hot Wheels and F1 together in a way that has never been done before, and we’re just getting started.”

What the initial 2025 F1 Hot Wheels launch will include

Hot Wheels F1 track.
According to a joint news release, the first Hot Wheels F1 collection will include 1:64 scale models of cars from eight F1 teams. Mattel will offer them singly and in 5-pack assortments. There will also be premium collectors’ products.

For fans who want to see their cars in action, Mattel offers two F1 track and play sets, including Formula 1 Sprint Circuit and Formula 1 Sprint Race sets. The limited edition die-cast F1 Hot Wheels branded car that was available for order last October will also be produced.

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
Remember the RB Honda F1 team, now they’re called Racing Bulls
To team owners and sponsors, the name and naming rights are a huge deal.
Visa Cash App RB Honda F1 race car on the track.

Formula 1 race car drivers that changed teams weren't the only transition at the end of the 2024 F1 season. RB Honda also announced that the team would henceforth be called Racing Bulls. This was not the first name change for the Red Bull organization's second team in the F1 roster of ten teams, and it likely will not be the last.
The history of the Racing Bulls team name

Team names may not seem a big deal, but to team owners and sponsors, the name and naming rights are a huge deal. Red Bull Racing bought the former Jaguar works team and began competing in the F1 World Championships in 2005. In 2006, Red Bull bought the Minardi team, headquartered in Italy, and renamed it Toro Rosso, which is Red Bull in Italian -- and Spanish. The current HQ is located in Faenza, Italy.

Read more
F1: Isack Hadjar fills the last vacant seat for the 2025 season
Hadjar is the most recent F1 promotion from the Red Bull Junior program
Izack Hadjar is the new Racing Bull driver for the F1 2025 season.

The Formula 1 driver shuffle is over, at least for now. In the last of three moves associated with the Red Bull Racing organization, Isack Hadjar was named Yuki Tsunoda's teammate on Red Bull's second F1 team, which is now called Racing Bulls.
Meet Isack Hadjar
Hadjar is the most recent promotion from the Red Bull Junior program to a seat in an F1 race car. The Junior platform, which Red Bull began in 2001, has now promoted nineteen young drivers. Among the earlier promotes are Daniel Ricciardo, Sebastian Vettel, and Max Verstappen.

Hadjar is 20 years old. He has driven for the Campos Racing team for two years and finished second in total points this year. The 2024 F2 Champion, Gabriel Bortoleto, was promoted earlier to drive for the Kick Sauber F1 team in 2025.

Read more
F1: Liam Lawson to take the seat on Red Bull, partnering with Max Verstappen
Red Bull has a deep racing organization with many promising drivers
Liam Lawson replaced Daniel Ricciardo on RB Honda mid-season in 2024.

Red Bull Racing names RB Honda driver Liam Lawson to fill the vacant seat for the F1 2025 season. Lawson's selection comes just one day after Red Bull announced driver Sergio Perez will be leaving the team at the end of 2024.

The cascade of driver changes follows a bittersweet 2024 Grand Prix season in which Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won his fourth Drivers' Championship. Perez's lackluster performance since June resulted in Red Bull falling to third place in the Constructors' Championship. Combined drivers' Championship points determine the Constructors' title, which includes financial awards based primarily on the teams finishing order in points.
Liam Lawson as the second Red Bull driver
Lawson will be Max Verstappen's teammate. Red Bull hopes that Lawson can be a consistent point scorer, placing high enough that, combined with Verstappen's assumed continued dominance, the two drivers will snare the Constructors' title for the team.

Read more