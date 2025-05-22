The bespoke Baby Bugatti II celebrates the French carmaker’s 115 year heritage

Hedley Studios, which was previously known as The Little Car Company, has embarked on a heartfelt collaboration with Bugatti and Jascha Straub, the Manager of Sur Mesure and Individualisation. Together, they have created a truly special Bugatti Baby II, a one-of-a-kind piece that honors Bugatti’s rich 115-year heritage.
This elegant and captivating vehicle is a three-quarter-scale, drivable, and electrified homage to the iconic Type 35 — Ettore Bugatti’s visionary creation that remains the most successful racing car in history, celebrating its 100th anniversary last year. The Bugatti Baby II is not just a car; it’s a loving tribute to an extraordinary design that has touched the hearts of automotive enthusiasts for generations.
Over the years, Straub has become a go-to advisor for Bugatti owners worldwide, building a reputation for his expertise and creative flair. He really connects with each client, helping them design hyper sports cars that reflect their personal style. This collaborative process is something he’s genuinely passionate about, and it really shows.
This Baby Bugatti II features a stunning duo-tone of ‘Nocturne’ black and ‘Giallo Midas’ yellow—a color combo that Ettore Bugatti himself loved, and which has been seen on legendary models like the Type 57 Grand Raid Usine. The way Bugatti and Straub incorporate personal touches into this special Baby Bugatti II captures both its history and beauty, highlighting a deep appreciation for the brand.
The exterior looks amazing and is paired with an elegant interior made of black leather from ‘Bridge of Weir.’ This design choice is a nod to Bugatti’s rich history, paying homage to Ettore Bugatti’s creative genius and his love for the classic black and yellow, as well as the brand’s origins in Molsheim.
Beyond that, Bugatti and Straub include some heartfelt references to Ettore’s lesser-known passion for horses. His love for horsepower went beyond just cars; he found inspiration in thoroughbreds, working with them on the grounds of Molsheim, which shaped his designs.
This one-of-a-kind Baby Bugatti II not only pays tribute to Bugatti’s heritage but also elevates it into a collector’s dream, turning it into a piece of drivable art. The influences behind this unique car don’t stop with Ettore, either; you can see the spirit of the legendary Type 35 reflected beautifully in Straub’s sketches.
Straub has poured his creativity into every aspect of this project, sketching out ideas and perfecting them on separate body panels. His hard work resulted in a collection of hand-drawn sketches that capture everything from horses and race cars to the iconic Château Saint Jean and even Ettore and Jean Bugatti. At Bugatti’s historical home in Molsheim, he drew inspiration from the surroundings, carefully etching his designs with attention to detail so that every contour and surface is just right. The final touch is a clear coat that preserves these artistic elements in stunning clarity on the Baby Bugatti II’s body panels, making it a timeless piece of art infused with a rich story that’s sure to be admired for years to come.
“It has been a wonderful experience collaborating with the Hedley Studios team once more, moving from the remarkable commission inspired by the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport¹ ‘Golden Era’, to create another truly unique example of the Bugatti Baby II. Throughout the process of conceptualising the design, to sketching directly on the car, it was clear that the Bugatti Baby II is a carefully and meticulously crafted piece of engineering, forming a brilliant canvas for a one-of-one piece of art. Maintaining and celebrating the heritage of the brand, and its founder, was a major consideration
for both the Hedley Studios team and me throughout the process – exploring the fascinating influences that have become an integral part of Bugatti’s story. Bringing this to life took time and collaboration, the result of which we are all very proud of.” – Jascha Straub, Manager for Sur Mesure and Individualisation at Bugatti
In something of a changing of the guard sometime over the last decade, Bugatti has overtaken both Lamborghini and Ferrari as the ultimate status symbol to declare to the world that you have more money than most third-world countries. With enough money floating around the globe, you can now choose which billionaire's space program is your personal favorite; it is no wonder business is booming for Bugatti.
Things are going so well that the French hypercar maker has just announced it has opened its largest showroom to date on the western shore of the Caspian Sea in Baku, Azerbaijan.
