The bespoke Baby Bugatti II celebrates the French carmaker’s 115 year heritage

Over the years, Straub has become a go-to advisor for Bugatti owners worldwide, building a reputation for his expertise and creative flair. He really connects with each client, helping them design hyper sports cars that reflect their personal style. This collaborative process is something he’s genuinely passionate about, and it really shows.

This Baby Bugatti II features a stunning duo-tone of ‘Nocturne’ black and ‘Giallo Midas’ yellow—a color combo that Ettore Bugatti himself loved, and which has been seen on legendary models like the Type 57 Grand Raid Usine. The way Bugatti and Straub incorporate personal touches into this special Baby Bugatti II captures both its history and beauty, highlighting a deep appreciation for the brand.

The exterior looks amazing and is paired with an elegant interior made of black leather from ‘Bridge of Weir.’ This design choice is a nod to Bugatti’s rich history, paying homage to Ettore Bugatti’s creative genius and his love for the classic black and yellow, as well as the brand’s origins in Molsheim.

Beyond that, Bugatti and Straub include some heartfelt references to Ettore’s lesser-known passion for horses. His love for horsepower went beyond just cars; he found inspiration in thoroughbreds, working with them on the grounds of Molsheim, which shaped his designs.