These are the best options that luxury car brands have to offer

Few things in life are as enjoyable as going for a drive in a true luxury car. Cruising down the road in a Bentley is an experience that’s almost theatrical. From the plush seats to the serene cabin, a true luxury car pampers its passengers in a way that no other vehicle can. Sure, these vehicles cost as much as houses, but this only adds to their allure.

These five cars are the most luxurious ones money can buy today.

Rolls-Royce Phantom

You’ll have to have deep pockets to afford a Rolls-Royce Phantom, as the luxury sedan has an estimated price tag of over $460,000. But as far as luxury cars go, none can match the Phantom. Its classic design is offset by modern tech, while the twin-turbo V12 engine and lavish interior are qualities bespoke to Rolls. Looking for the best of the best? The Phantom is it.

Cadillac Escalade

It’s been a long time since Cadillac has made luxury cars that are in the same league as rivals from Germany, but the Escalade has consistently led the charge as the brand’s most upscale offering. The Escalade shines as America’s take on a luxury vehicle, with brash styling, a mega 6.2-liter V8 engine, and 38 inches of digital real estate. You don’t have to be an enthusiast to identify an Escalade coming down the road.

Bentley Flying Spur

The Bentley Flying Spur isn’t the most expensive car in the British marque’s lineup, but it’s right up there as one of its most scrumptious. Not only does the Flying Spur ooze curb appeal, but it backs that up with a posh interior that manages to preserve Bentley’s heritage for stylish designs. Thanks to an available twin-turbo W12 engine that makes 626 hp, the Flying Spur can get one-percenters to their destination in a hurry.

For most people, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class has more than enough luxury to feel special. For the few that get into an S-Class and want more, there’s the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. While changing “Benz” to “Maybach” may seem like a small change, the Maybach version gets more powerful engines, even more luxurious touches, available fancy rear VIP seats, and extra interior space.

Land Rover Range Rover

Not many vehicles are fit for royalty like the Land Rover Range Rover. Queen Elizabeth II was fond of Land Rovers and if they were good enough for her, they’re surely good enough for you. Beyond its superb off-roading capability, the Range Rover has an elegant design that’s unlike any other SUV. Plus, its suave interior, polished powertrains, and high-tech equipment make it a proper flagship SUV.

Editors' Recommendations