You can bid on Bob Seger's 1973 Ferrari Dino right now

There is just something intoxicatingly alluring about a classic Ferrari. It seems as though, over time, the visual drama of these cars somehow gets exponentially enhanced, giving them the capacity to turn non-car people into enthusiasts. Beyond that, even a Detroit-born American rock and roll star like Bob Seger could become the owner of this 1973 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS, which can now be yours if you have the money and act quickly before the Bring a Trailer auction is over.

Ironically known later for voicing the soundtrack to Chevrolet’s thirteen-year-long “Like a Rock” marketing campaign, Seger acquired this Italian stallion from its original owner in the mid-1970s and kept it as a centerpiece of his collection until sometime in the 1980s.

One of approximately 2,900 E-series made, chassis 06000 was restored over a two-year period from 2021 to 2023 into the car you see here. With just 65,000 miles on the odometer, the Ferrari Dino 246 GTS was a more powerful evolution of its predecessor, the Dino 206.

Power comes via a mid-mounted 2.4-liter V-6 featuring a triple Weber carburetor setup, which helped it make 175 hp when it was new. Power is routed through a dogleg-style five-speed manual transmission before heading out to a set of 14-inch Cromodora five-lug alloy wheels shod in Michelin XWX tires.

Open the doors or pop off the removable roof panel, and you’ll immediately notice the refurbished fixed bucket seats adorned in beige leather. A gated shifter and MOMO Prototipo leather-trimmed three-spoke steering wheel harmoniously work with the 170 mph speedometer and 7,750 rpm tach to impress upon both driver and passenger that this car is equal parts luxury and performance.

So if you, like Bob Seger, happen to be a Travelin’ Man (or woman) who has been overwhelmed by the undeniable beauty of this classic Ferrari and wants to ride Against The Wind in epic style, you have until November 25th to place a bid on the Bring a Trailer auction, which as of this writing is sitting at $326,000.