BMW i7 M70 xDrive: Meet the automaker’s most powerful EV ever

The BMW i7 will offer 650 HP, 295 miles of range

Jason Collins
By
BMW i7 M70

In recent years BMW electric cars have received much hype surrounding their impressive performances, sleek appearances, and longevity, and the i7 range is no different. On the curtails of the BMW i7’s success, this German automaker is preparing to release its new electric powerhouse, the BMW i7 M70 xDrive

This vehicle will become the lineup’s new top dog when it launches during the second half of the year at the Shanghai auto show. So let’s learn more about what this ultra-high performance beast will offer drivers and what sets it apart from the competition.

BMW i7 M70 performance specifications

As the brand’s most powerful EV, this luxury sedan is unsurprisingly equipped with awe-inspiring features, components, and technological advancements. For example, the M70 has two electric motors with a combined horsepower rating of 650, far exceeding BMWs global bestseller, the i40 M50 with its 536 horsepower rating. 

In addition, according to BMW, the M70 can reach 60 miles per hour in only 3.5 seconds, and this model has a peak torque output of 811 pounds per foot. Unsurprisingly the M-specific 483 horsepower rear unit will earn the title of BMWs most powerful electric motor, giving drivers the power they need. However, drivers should also note that the maximum speed for this car is electronically limited to 155 miles per hour. 

Incredible long-distance capabilities

Thanks to the impressive electric motors equipped in this model, the BMW i7 M70 will offer drivers an incredibly dynamic performance that is complimented by impressive long-distance drive capabilities for those summer road trips.

The M70 can go the distance thanks to various features that reduce power consumption and highly integrated drive units. Some of these features include the integrated heating and cooling system for the powertrain and cabin, heat pump technology, and adaptive braking energy recuperation technology. 

Another reason why this electric BMW model can go the distance is thanks to its high voltage batteries’ impressive energy density that contributes to optimized efficiency. The battery, which can be found in the underbody of the M70, provides 101.7 kWh of usable energy, giving this model a preliminary estimated range of up to 295 miles. This impressive long-distance range makes this car suitable for everyday use and lengthier trips. 

Sleek appearance

Like its predecessors, the BMW i7 M70 boasts an uber-sleek and stylish appearance that complements its superior on-road performance. This model is distinguishable by its M-specific design features along the flanks and at its rear. 

Its black side skirts, trim, and rear diffuser insert, alongside its imposing front design and the additional visual impact of its contour lighting near the kidney grille, also set it apart from its predecessors. 

In addition, the BMW i7 M70 xDrive also has a range of exterior color options that offer customers a more personalized experience. Now drivers can choose between eight two-tone variants and over 100 BMW-specific paintwork colors. This means drivers can match their BMW i7 M70 xDrive colors to their stylistic preferences and design needs. 

Ultimately, this BMW electric vehicle is set to have hearts palpitating with sheer excitement. Everything from its impressive performance specifications and its long-distance capabilities, to its sleep and sophisticated appearance will have drivers clamoring to stores and debating a switch from traditionally powered vehicle to electric.

Jason Collins
Jason Collins
Survey: Auto execs aren’t as confident as they used to be about EV adoption
Auto executives believe high car prices, a possible recession, and supply chain issues are to blame
Tesla Model 3s charging outside of a work building in a parking lot.

Automakers may be coming out with electric vehicles, but the people running the brands aren’t confident that electric cars will catch on. In a recent global auto survey by KPMG, global automotive executives expressed concern over the rate of EV adoption compared to last year, citing economic concern and continued supply chain problems.
Roughly 900 automotive executives (more than 200 respondents were CEOs and an additional 200 were C-level executives) took part in KPMPG’s annual auto survey. the majority of respondents, 76%, expressed concerns of how high interest rates and inflation will adversely affect their business next year. For auto executives in the U.S., the figure was higher at 84%. One of the major concerns that auto executives have is the adoption of electric vehicles in the U.S. and globally by 2030.

Last year, KPMG’s survey revealed that estimates of new electric cars being sold by 2030 ranged from 20% to 70%. This year, the figure ranged from 10% to 40%. The median expectation for EV sales in the U.S. were that they would represent 35% of new vehicle sales. This figure is well below what it was from last year when it was 65% and is far less than the Biden administration’s goal of having EVs account for 50% of new car sales by 2030.
Automotive executives are less optimistic about the adoption of electric vehicles this year for a few reasons. In the U.S., the Inflation Reduction Act made large changes to the EV federal tax credit. Stricter price caps are in place for EVs, and electric cars have to meet ludicrous requirements for battery components, final assembly points, and critical components. These requirements have drastically reduced the number of EVs that are eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit. Other reasons include the high prices of vehicles, rising prices for battery components and raw materials, fears of a recession, and supply chain constraints.
Gary Silberg, KPMG global head of automotive, told CNBC that long-term optimism for EVs still exists, but automakers and automotive executives are starting to become more realistic.“There’s still a sense of optimism long term, and yet, most important, there’s a sense of realism in the near term. You see this realism throughout the entire survey,” said Silberg. “You can be long-term optimistic, but near term, you’ve got to be very realistic. It’s not rainbows and butterflies and euphoria anymore, it’s game on.”
Unsurprisingly, executives that took part in the survey believe that Tesla will continue to be a global leader in EVs, though its lead over traditional brands is expected to shrink. What is surprising is that executives believe that Apple will be a market leader in EVs in the very near future. While Apple has reportedly been working on an EV for years, it hasn’t showcased anything concrete. Audi and BMW followed closely behind Tesla as automakers that will lead the EV car market in 2030.

Tesla stock just had its worst quarter, month, and year ever — here’s why
Buying Twitter was one of the worst things Elon Musk could do, but Tesla stock is also struggling because of new competition
Tesla group photo with Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y parked in front of charger during sunset.

You don’t have to be a day trader or have a subscription to Tesla news to know that Tesla stock is not doing well. Over the past year, the stock has dropped roughly 62% from $342 to $131. That, for Tesla, is abnormal. Traditional brands like Ford and General Motors are down 49% and 39%, respectively. Usually, Tesla stock only climbs, so a sharp fall like this is rare. So, what’s going on? Well, there are a few reasons for Tesla’s dramatic fall.
Most of Tesla’s problems can be traced back to its CEO Elon Musk. The outspoken billionaire is the main rudder for Tesla and is capable of sending the stock soaring with a late-night cryptic tweet or plummeting when he offloads millions in Tesla stock after promising not to do so. Tesla stock is coming off of having its worth month, quarter, and year, and things could get worse before they get better. Here’s why Tesla stock is having such a hard time.

Obviously, the first thing is Musk’s purchase of Twitter. The Verge outlined all of the ways Twitter has changed, for the worst, since Musk took over. Once Musk completed the purchase, he made sure that he was the center of attention, changing policies, laying off staff, embroiling himself in politics, and introducing half-baked ideas like charging Twitter users to have a blue verified check mark next to their names – leading to some hilarious fake accounts. All of Musk’s decisions and poor handling of Twitter caused brands to pull ads in droves. Volkswagen and General Motors, two of the largest automakers in the world, stopped advertising on Twitter in November following Musk’s takeover.
A lot of brands took offense to using a social media platform that’s being run by one of their main competitors. Others simply didn’t want to do business with Musk. Whatever the reason, it resulted in Twitter hemorrhaging money. So, Musk, in the middle of December, sold roughly 22 million shares of Tesla. At the time, the sale was worth around $3.6 billion, causing another large drop in Tesla’s stock price. When debating with a shareholder on Twitter about Tesla’s declining share price, Musk blamed it on the Federal Reserve rate hikes.
While Musk’s Twitter deal played a large role in Tesla’s stock price, a lot is going on with the automotive industry. Tesla was one of the first automakers in the world to introduce an electric car with the Roadster in 2008. Then, Tesla shocked the world with the introduction of the Model S in 2012. Being one of the first to focus on electric vehicles made Tesla an EV pioneer. Not only did Tesla lead the pack with its innovative electric powertrains and impressive range, it introduced radically designed vehicles with cutting-edge tech features. Tesla was the clear leader of EVs, but a lot has changed since 2008.

BMW unveils Dee, a EV concept car for the future
At CES 2023, BMW offers a glimpse of its plans for the future of EVs
bmw dee ev concept car ces 2023

At CES 2023, BMW unveiled Dee, a concept car foreshadowing the direction BMW is headed as the auto industry eases into a fully electric future. With more auto manufacturers electrifying their lineup and creating more EVs than ever, BMW’s Dee also addresses the elephant in the room.

Acronymous for “Digital Emotional Experience,” Dee is a svelte sedan that looks like it would glide down a highway effortlessly. Outside, Dee is laden with e-ink strips along the lower part of the windows that are meant to provide signals to those outside. In Dee’s world, you may approach your car, and the e-ink display would welcome you by name and perhaps let you know it had received the directions you forwarded Dee on your iPhone while you wrapped up lunch at the restaurant.

