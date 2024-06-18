 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

BMW announces fourth-generation 2025 X3 30 xDrive and X3 M50 xDrive

The second best-selling BMW model in the U.S. is all-new for 2025

By

2025 BMW X3 M50 xDrive direct front view with the car parked under a stone structure in the desert.
This is the season for  BMW series launches. Shortly after introducing the sixth-generation 2025 M3 and the 2025 3 Series, BMW Group published the specs and features of the 2025 X3 series midsize sports activity vehicle (SAV). Other automakers would call the X3 series compact SUVs, but we’ll go with SAV.

The 2025 X3 is not a mere surface update with new paint colors and extra ambient lighting. The fourth-generation X3 redesign includes beefed-up 4-cylinder and 6-cylinder motors with 48V mild hybrid technology and improved agility, cornering, and ride comfort.

Recommended Videos

Why the BMW X3 matters

2025 BMW X3 M50 xDrive left front three-quarter view driving on a road in the mountains.
For the past several years, BMW’s U.S. sales numbers have aligned with the domestic purchase patterns for other brands: compact and mid-size SUVs are the best-selling passenger car and SUV models. The BMW X3 was the brand’s second best-selling model in the U.S., topped by the popular and larger BMW X5. Perhaps we’ll learn more about the 2025 X5 series from BMW next.

Related

2025 BMW X3: Models and features

2025 BMW X3 30 xDrive right side profile view parked on dark gray gravel wih yellow grassy field and mountains in the backgroud.
The two 2025 BMW X3 models. the X3 30 xDrive and X3 M50 xDrive have different engines and employ their respective 48V mild hybrid systems differently. You can add performance options such as the M Adaptive suspension and M Sport brakes to the 2025 X3  30 xDrive, but the overall sportier M50 xDrive variant is equipped for a sportier, more dynamic drive experience than the X3 30 xDrive.

The 2025 BMWE X3 30 xDrive has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder TwinPower Turbo engine. For the new generation, BMW added the Miller cycle, redesigned the engine intake ports and combustion chambers, and upgraded the ignition system with an active coil and integrated electronics. There’s also a new dual injection system. The X3 30 xDrive engine produces 255 hp from 4,700 to 6,500 rpm and up to 295 lb-ft of torque from 1,600 to 4,500 rpm. The X3 30 xDrive zero-to-60 mph time is 6.0 seconds.

The 2025 BMW X3 M50 xDrive’s  3.0-liter Twin Turbocharged six-cylinder engine and the 48V hybrid system work together to make 393 hp from 5,200 to 6,250 rpm and a peak torque of 428 lb-ft from 1800 to 4800 rpm. According to BMW, zero-to-60 mph time is 4.4 seconds with the M50 xDrive.

The two 2025 BMW X3 models will begin production in South Carolina during Q4 2024. The 2025 BMW X3 30 xDrive will start at $50,675, and the 2025 BMW X3 M50 xDrive will start at $65,275, both prices including destination and handling fees.

2025 BMW X3 M50 xDrive parked on top of a hill with hills and mountains in the background.
BMW / BMW

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
BMW introduces 2024 X5 and X6, adding range to plug-in hybrid option
BMW X5 and X6: Updated designs, standard 48-volt systems, and new tech are also on hand
Front end angle of the 2024 BMW X6 and rear end angle of the 2024 BMW X5 in a white studio.

BMW may be known for its high-performance sports cars and excellent driver-focused sedans, but the X5 was its best-selling model in 2022. The last time the X5 model was fully redesigned was in 2019, which means that it’s time for a host of updates. Enter the 2024 BMW X5 and its sportier X6 counterpart, which arrive with thorough mid-cycle refreshes. The main highlights are the introduction of a new inline-six engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, improved efficiency for the plug-in hybrid model, and a new interior design with added tech.
Both the X5 and X6 40i models will continue to come with a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine, but the motor has been redesigned for 2024. In addition to the new engine, the 40i models are now hybrids, too. The six-cylinder engine gets a 48-volt mild-hybrid system with an electric motor that’s integrated into the eight-speed automatic transmission. With the new engine and the addition of the mild-hybrid system, the base X5 and X6 models are now rated at 375 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque. These are upgrades from 335 hp and 330 lb-ft from the outgoing model.

Previous

Read more
BMW M3 CS: a beefier, scarier version of the M3
Thought the M3 Competition was hardcore? You’ll want to avoid the lighter, more powerful M3 CS
2024 BMW M3 CS front end angle from passenger side parked on a racetrack.

Usually, BMW only introduces hardcore variants of its two-door models. Its sedans, even the M-branded ones, have usually been seen as the more accessible models for everyone to enjoy. That’s changed recently with vehicles like the M5 CS and now with the new M3 CS. Forget about the M3’s friendly demeanor and approachability, the M3 CS is out for blood and makes the already bonkers M3 Competition look like chum in the water.
The main difference between the limited-edition BMW M3 CS and other M3s in the lineup is some extra power. The CS-badged option gets a retuned version of the twin-turbo 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine that’s rated at 543 horsepower compared to 503 horsepower in the M3 Competition xDrive. The extra boost in performance comes from, you guessed it, extra boost pressure. The M3 CS’s engine is running at 30.5 psi, while the M3 Competition operates at 24.7 psi. Torque goes unchanged at 479 pound-feet of torque.

Previous

Read more
The Lavish BMW X7 M50i Is a Reminder to Enjoy the Journey
bmw x7 m50i 2020 review 16

Goal-setting is the favorite exercise of academia, business, and just about every other aspect of society. If not for goals, we reason, we’d have no metric for success -- if we don’t first envision the house we’ll buy, the car we’ll drive, the job we’ll have, or the biceps we’ll flex, how are we supposed to appreciate them if and when they materialize?

There isn’t really an alternative to goal-setting, either – except, perhaps, laziness. But even lazy people have goals: they desire a perfect nap or a satisfying meal, then (through as little effort as possible) endeavor to realize their wishes. Simple, powerful, effective; what’s not to love?

Read more