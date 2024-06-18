The second best-selling BMW model in the U.S. is all-new for 2025



This is the season for BMW series launches. Shortly after introducing the sixth-generation 2025 M3 and the 2025 3 Series, BMW Group published the specs and features of the 2025 X3 series midsize sports activity vehicle (SAV). Other automakers would call the X3 series compact SUVs, but we’ll go with SAV.

The 2025 X3 is not a mere surface update with new paint colors and extra ambient lighting. The fourth-generation X3 redesign includes beefed-up 4-cylinder and 6-cylinder motors with 48V mild hybrid technology and improved agility, cornering, and ride comfort.

Recommended Videos

Why the BMW X3 matters



For the past several years, BMW’s U.S. sales numbers have aligned with the domestic purchase patterns for other brands: compact and mid-size SUVs are the best-selling passenger car and SUV models. The BMW X3 was the brand’s second best-selling model in the U.S., topped by the popular and larger BMW X5. Perhaps we’ll learn more about the 2025 X5 series from BMW next.

2025 BMW X3: Models and features



The two 2025 BMW X3 models. the X3 30 xDrive and X3 M50 xDrive have different engines and employ their respective 48V mild hybrid systems differently. You can add performance options such as the M Adaptive suspension and M Sport brakes to the 2025 X3 30 xDrive, but the overall sportier M50 xDrive variant is equipped for a sportier, more dynamic drive experience than the X3 30 xDrive.

The 2025 BMWE X3 30 xDrive has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder TwinPower Turbo engine. For the new generation, BMW added the Miller cycle, redesigned the engine intake ports and combustion chambers, and upgraded the ignition system with an active coil and integrated electronics. There’s also a new dual injection system. The X3 30 xDrive engine produces 255 hp from 4,700 to 6,500 rpm and up to 295 lb-ft of torque from 1,600 to 4,500 rpm. The X3 30 xDrive zero-to-60 mph time is 6.0 seconds.

The 2025 BMW X3 M50 xDrive’s 3.0-liter Twin Turbocharged six-cylinder engine and the 48V hybrid system work together to make 393 hp from 5,200 to 6,250 rpm and a peak torque of 428 lb-ft from 1800 to 4800 rpm. According to BMW, zero-to-60 mph time is 4.4 seconds with the M50 xDrive.

The two 2025 BMW X3 models will begin production in South Carolina during Q4 2024. The 2025 BMW X3 30 xDrive will start at $50,675, and the 2025 BMW X3 M50 xDrive will start at $65,275, both prices including destination and handling fees.

Editors' Recommendations