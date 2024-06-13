 Skip to main content
2025 BMW 2 Series Coupe gains access to M Sport Professional Package

Freshened appearance and updated tech complement the new BMW 2 Series Coupe's established reputation.

By

2025 BMW 2 Series Coupe direct front view parked in a yacht club with docking in the background.
Hot on the heels of the 2025 BMW 3 Series launch, BMW just released the details for the 2025 BMW 2 Series Coupe. BMW’s smallest vehicle in the sedan/coupe lineup does not have major mechanical changes for the new model year, but there are numerous color, finish, and styling updates. The 2025 buyers of all 2 Series Coupe variants can select the BM Sport Professional Package.

Why the BMW 2 Series Coupe matters

2025 BMW 2 Series Coupe left side view parked on a brick lot between three brick buildingx.
The BMW 2 Series Coupe is a very nice car, for sure, but it’s also an introduction to BMW’s extensive range of additional models. All automakers talk about loyal customers, but BMW can back up that statement with a consistent rating in one of the top spots on every premium car brand loyalty list. If buyers like their first BMW, there’s a higher-than-average chance their next car will also be a BMW.

New with the 2025 BMW 2 Series Coupe

2025 BMW 2 Series Coupe interior view from posiiton of front passenger headrest looking toward the driver cockpit showing driver information and infotainment displays.
BMW / BMW

Chief among the 2025 BMW 2 Series Coupe updates are new paint colors and finishes, alloy wheels, steering wheels, and updated upholstery and trim selections. The 2 Series Coupe iDrive with Quick Select system benefits from the latest BMW Operating System 8.5.

The M Sport Professional Package, available for all 2025 2 Series Coupe models, includes a black M rear spoiler, M Shadowline lights, and Extended Shadowline Trim. In addition, the package adds M Sport brakes with red or blue brake calipers on 230i models and red calipers on M240i models.

The 2 Series 230i rear-wheel drive and 230i xDrive all-wheel drive models are powered by four-cylinder inline twin-turbocharged gasoline engines that put out 255 hp at 5,000 to 6,500 RPM and 295 lb-ft of torque from 1,550 to 4,400 RPM.  The more powerful M24oi and M240i xDrive have a six-cylinder engine and twin turbochargers. The bigger engine pumps out 382 hp from %,800 to 6,500 RPM, and 369 lb-ft of torque from 1,800 to 5,000 RPM.

The 2025 BMW 2 Series Coupe be available starting in August, 2024, The following prices include destination and handling fees.

  • 2025 BMW 230i, $40,375
  • 2025 BMW 230i xDrive, $42,375
  • 2025 BMW M240im, $51,275
  • 2025 BMW M240i xDrive, $53,275
2025 BMW 2 Series Coupe left front three-quarter view driving on a street with a sidewalk and ivy-covered brick walls in the background.
BMW / BMW

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
