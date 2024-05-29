 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

2025 BMW M3: Sixth-generation performance car gains power, poise, and ferocity

BMW once again jacks up the performance of the M3 Sedans

By
2025 BMW M3 Competition (European model) front view on a country road.
BMW / BMW

Welcome to the sixth-generation BMW M3 sedans.

If you thought BMW M3 Sedans were already wild and crazy enough for drivers committed to wringing the most from production performance cars, you might want to sit down before you read further. The new M3s will be here this summer, and, in BMW’s own words, “The BMW M3 has sharpened its already impressive skills in a host of areas.”

Recommended Videos

If that message isn’t sufficiently clear, BMW’s promise that the 2025 BMW M3 Competition Sedan with M drive has “more ferocious, sustained power delivery that adds another layer of intensity” is perhaps more to the point.

Related

Why the fuss about BMW M3 sedans?

2025 BMW M3 Competition (European model) right front three-quarter view.
BMW / BMW

A quick bit of already shortened M3 history: BMW wanted to enter a high-performance sedan in Group A racing but could only do so if they sold 5,000 street-legal versions in 12 months. The 200-horsepower 1986 BMW M3 sedan was a hit with customers and a winner in touring car races. A fan favorite because an owner can swap tires on the family car and race it successfully on the track on weekends, BMW has continued to beef up the M3’s performance ever since.

The sixth-generation M3 Sedans once again prove that BMW engineers will never say, “That’s fast enough!”

New with the 2025 BMW M3 series

2025 BMW M3 Competition (European model) front seat interior view of seating and dashboard.
BMW / BMW

All M3 models have 3-liter inline 6-cylinder engines with M TwinPower Turbo. The 2025 M3 engine produces 473 horsepower and has a 6-speed manual transmission. The M3 Competition pumps out 503 hp and uses an 8-speed Steptronic transmission.

The leader of the pack, the M3 Competition with M xDrive, produces 523 hp, 20hp more than the M3 Competition, making the best advantage of the car’s engine management system. This configuration also cranks out 479 lb-ft of torque from 2,750 to 5,730 rpm, an extremely wide full powerband for a street car. The top-spec engine, which shares roots with the M4 GT3 race car, can rocket from zero-to-60 mph in 3.4 seconds.

Other upgrades for the new generation include new LED headlights, a curved display, and freshened interior and exterior details. The biggest deal, however, is the new level of ferocity with the 2025 M3 Competition with M xDrive.

In July, BMW begins production of the 2025 M3 Sedans with all variants shipping worldwide. The starting prices, including destination and handling fees, are:

2025 BMW M3, $77,175
2025 BMW M3 Competition, $81,375
2025 BMW M3 Competition with M xDrive, $86,475

2025 BMW M3 Competition (European model) rear view on a country road.
BMW / BMW

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
GM slashes EV production in half for 2024, still plans to have 1,000,000 electric cars by 2025
GM won't make quite as many EVs as it said (yet)
Cadillac Escalade IQ

Back in October 2023, GM announced plans to produce 400,000 electric vehicles by the middle of 2024 and reach an annual production capacity of a million EVs by the end of 2025. While the Detroit-based manufacturer believes it is still firmly on track to achieve its long-term goal, its plans for this year appear to have been scaled down somewhat.

Instead of having 400,000 more electric cars ready to go by summer, GM will instead aim to have 300,000 of the zero-emission vehicles ready to roll at best. That number could also be as low as 200,000 if production hits the low end of GM’s estimates. The decision to scale back the company’s EV goals was revealed by CEO Mary Barra during GM’s Q4 2023 earnings call.

Read more
The 2025 BMW Z4 M40i is getting its first-ever manual transmission option (for a price)
The new Z4 M40i : BMW's roadster goes hands on
2025 BMW M4 Z40i

BMW has launched a new version of its 2025 Z4 M40i, designed to put the driving experience at the forefront. The new “Handschalter” offers several firsts, including a new transmission option, a retuned chassis, several cosmetic options, and staggered wheel sizes. In other words, it ups the driving experience on something that is already considered one of BMW's brightest hidden gems.

While a Z4 is still a great way to get the wind flowing through your hair while enjoying a winding stretch of country road, the enhanced driving experience that comes with the 2025 BMW Z4 M40i may distract you from the scenery. BMW’s convertible roadster comes with a 382-horsepower, 3-liter, straight-six engine, and a twin-turbo. It’s also capable of producing 369 lb-ft of torque, which is more than enough to transfer all of that power to the road.

Read more
The 2024 BMW Z4 M40i: The best car no one is talking about
Why this roadster is pretty great
BMW Z4

BMW Z4 front 3/4 view BMW / BMW USA

When it comes to famous models in BMW's history, several models come immediately to mind. The one that just popped into your head more than likely began with an "M." Or, if you happen to be something of a historian, perhaps the iconic Z8 came to mind. Or maybe even the other Bond car, BMW's Z3, fired through your synapses. But, odds are, the car you didn't think of (before reading the title of this article, anyway) was the BMW Z4.

Read more