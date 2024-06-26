 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

BMW unleashes the all-new 2025 BMW M5 Hybrid with 717 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque

BMW's 2025 M5 sedan is the most powerful model ever built

By

2025 BMW M5 performance design driving on a winding ocean-side paved road.
When the 2025 BMW M5 starts shipping in Q4 2024, it will be the most powerful version of the executive performance sedan ever sold. The new M5’s 717-hp hybrid powertrain is a significant step toward an all-electric version.

Why the M5 Hybrid matters

2025 BMW M5 performance sedan parked in an underground garage.
The 2025 BMW M5 hybrid power delivery may be an incremental advance, but it’s not a placeholder for the real deal. The market for all-electric cars is growing, but it is still quite small. The new M5 isn’t a solution for drivers who want better fuel economy — gasoline cost isn’t an issue for M5 buyers. M5 buyers will be attracted to its performance, including its suspension and handling braking, operating modes, assistance technologies, and much more.

Recommended Videos

It’s important to note that M5’s electric power exists to improve the car; the car doesn’t exist to support electrification. It’s wonderful that the M5’s hybrid powertrain improves the car’s performance significantly, but I seriously doubt that BMW engineers’ collective goal was to build a better hybrid. They focused on building a better car.

Notable features of the 2025 BMW M5

2025 BMW M5 performance sedan interior.
The new M5 has myriads of new or improved performance features, but it’s far beyond the scope of this article to cover them all. The hybrid powertrain is the headline feature, and I’ll stick to that.

The M Hybrid powertrain starts with a 4.4-liter V8 gasoline engine with two M TwinScroll turbochargers and a cross-bank exhaust manifold. The motor also has indirect charge air cooling, precision fuel injection, fully variable valve time, and variable camshaft timing. The engine creates 577 hp at 5,600 to 6,500 RPM and 553 lb-ft of torque across a wide 1,800 to 5,400 RPM range.

The electrical power system uses BMW Drive technology with a permanently excited electric motor integrated with the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission. There’s also a regen function to recapture energy for the 347.5V Lithium-ion. The battery has 14.8 kWh of usable energy and supports a maximum 7.4 kW charging rate. The electric motor creates a maximum of 194 hp and 207 lb-ft of torque. BMW ways the M5 can travel up to 25 miles solely on battery power.

When the two motors are both called on, the maximum output is 717 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque. According to BMW, all that power translates to 0-to-60 mph acceleration in 3.4 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph or 190 mph with the optional M Driver’s Package.

BMW will start production of the 2025 M5 in July 2024, and deliveries will start in November. The 2025 BMW M5 starts at $120,675, including destination and handling fees.
2025 BMW M5 performance sedan driving on a winding road with mountains in the background.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
First look: 5 of the new BMW i7 M70’s coolest features
It's like a high-speed mansion
BMW i7 M70 xDrive

Last year, BMW unveiled the i7 -- a high-end, luxury, electric vehicle offering exquisite comfort in the back and high-end performance in the front. But some fans noticed something was missing. There wasn’t a “Motorsport” edition, so those looking for peak performance coupled with some iconic style touches may have felt like they were missing out. Fast forward to 2023, and the German automaker has rectified that problem.

If you have at least $168,500 available, you can get your hands on the BMW i7 M70 xDrive -- an all-electric, all-wheel-drive powerhouse. Like its basic BMW 7 Series brethren, the i7 M70 is capable of cruising along the highway smoothly in all conditions, allowing those inside to drink in the luxury touches on offer. Equally, you can put your foot down and take off at speeds you would expect from a small, supercharged Italian sports coupe.

Read more
BMW is updating and electrifying its lineup for the summer, OS 8.5 available in July
BMW expands its electric lineup with three new models
2024 BMW i4 driving on the road

BMW expects 50% of its total sales in 2030 to be electric vehicles, and it’s rolling the ball by introducing EV models for all of its series. Since it launched its first EV model in 2013, the BMW i3, the German automaker also introduced the BMW i4, BMW i7, and BMW iX in the U.S. market.

The Mini Cooper SE is also one of the most affordable electric cars on the market, and BMW is teasing new Mini Cooper EV models that will be available next year. Even Rolls Royce, which BMW owns, is road testing its upcoming electric car.

Read more
BMW begins testing new V2X tech for EVs in California
BMW is developing bidirectional charging capabilities in its upcoming EVs
2023 BMW i7 driving on the road.

Over the past few years, BMW has made significant research and development to prepare for an electric future. As part of its electric vehicle lineup, the German automaker has produced the BMW i3, BMW iX, BMW i4, BMW iX3, and Mini Cooper SE. It also recently introduced the BMW i7 M70 xDrive, and we know the BMW i5 is coming later this year.

But to catch up to the competition, BMW needs more than just luxury electric vehicles to convince its customers. Its trick up its sleeve is a technology that most EV manufacturers have not implemented yet — bidirectional charging.
BMW is working on a technology to use your EV for power backup
In a press release, BMW announced it has partnered with Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) to develop vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology until 2026. If you're unfamiliar with V2X, it's a technology that makes it possible for your EV to revert electricity to your home during a power blackout.

Read more