The 2025 M5 race-bred hybrid powertrain is based on the GTP race car.

BMW CEO M Frank van Meel will introduce the electrified 2025 BMW M5 sedan and M5 Touring on August 15, 2024, during Pebble Beach Automotive Week. The presentation will be the North American Premier for the M5 Sedan and the World Premier for the BMW M5 Touring.

Why the M5 sedan and M5 Touring matter so much



The next-generation BMW M5 models carry forward the race performance legacy of earlier M5 models with new power units. The hybrid powertrain in the 2025 M5s is the most potent ever in the M5 platform. Also, the 2025 M5 Touring will be the first time BMW has delivered station wagon M5s in North America.

The new M5 power train delivers



Mixing luxury and performance in a single vehicle can be a challenge, but BMW promises the M5 Sedan and M5 Touring will offer both supercar-level performance and exceptional comfort.

The M5 Hybrid drivetrain is similar to that of the BMW M Hybrid V8 GTP racing car. The 577 hp TwinPower Turbo V8 gasoline engine produces 553 lb-ft of torque, and a 14.8 kWh electric motor produces up to 194 hp and 207 lb-ft of torque. BMW says you can drive with electric power only for up to 25 miles. However, when you want to pile on the power, the two motors working together create 717 hp and 736 lb-ft of torque.

The new M5s use an 8-speed M Steptronic transmission and M xDrive all-wheel drive. With that powertrain working, you can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds. An electronic cutoff limits the top speed unless you have the optional M Driver’s Package, which increases the maximum velocity to 190 mph.

The 2025 BMW M5 sedan, which starts at $120,675, including destination and handling fees, is in production now. Deliveries will start in the last quarter of 2024. BMW has not announced prices for the 2025 M5 Touring, but production is scheduled to begin in November 2024, and the first deliveries will be in the spring of 2025.