 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

BMW to premier all-new M5 and M5 Touring

The 2025 M5 race-bred hybrid powertrain is based on the GTP race car.

By
2025 BMW M5 left front three-quarter view parked on light gray floor in front of dark gray stone wall.
BMW / BMW

BMW CEO M Frank van Meel will introduce the electrified 2025 BMW M5 sedan and M5 Touring on August 15, 2024, during Pebble Beach Automotive Week. The presentation will be the North American Premier for the M5 Sedan and the World Premier for the BMW M5 Touring.

Why the M5 sedan and M5 Touring matter so much

2025 BMW M5 performance sedan driving on a winding ocean-side paved road.
The next-generation BMW M5 models carry forward the race performance legacy of earlier M5 models with new power units. The hybrid powertrain in the 2025 M5s is the most potent ever in the M5 platform. Also, the 2025 M5 Touring will be the first time BMW has delivered station wagon M5s in North America.

2025 BMW M5 Touring under a draped cloth with lights overhead.
BMW / BMW

The new M5 power train delivers

2025 BMW M5 performance sedan parked in an underground garage.
Mixing luxury and performance in a single vehicle can be a challenge, but BMW promises the M5 Sedan and M5 Touring will offer both supercar-level performance and exceptional comfort.

Recommended Videos

The M5 Hybrid drivetrain is similar to that of the BMW M Hybrid V8 GTP racing car. The 577 hp TwinPower Turbo V8 gasoline engine produces 553 lb-ft of torque, and a 14.8 kWh electric motor produces up to 194 hp and 207 lb-ft of torque. BMW says you can drive with electric power only for up to 25 miles. However, when you want to pile on the power, the two motors working together create 717 hp and 736 lb-ft of torque.

The new M5s use an 8-speed M Steptronic transmission and M xDrive all-wheel drive. With that powertrain working, you can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds. An electronic cutoff limits the top speed unless you have the optional M Driver’s Package, which increases the maximum velocity to 190 mph.

The 2025 BMW M5 sedan, which starts at $120,675, including destination and handling fees, is in production now. Deliveries will start in the last quarter of 2024. BMW has not announced prices for the 2025 M5 Touring, but production is scheduled to begin in November 2024, and the first deliveries will be in the spring of 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
BMW announces fourth-generation 2025 X3 30 xDrive and X3 M50 xDrive
The second best-selling BMW model in the U.S. is all-new for 2025
2025 BMW X3 M50 xDrive direct front view with the car parked under a stone structure in the desert.

This is the season for  BMW series launches. Shortly after introducing the sixth-generation 2025 M3 and the 2025 3 Series, BMW Group published the specs and features of the 2025 X3 series midsize sports activity vehicle (SAV). Other automakers would call the X3 series compact SUVs, but we'll go with SAV.

The 2025 X3 is not a mere surface update with new paint colors and extra ambient lighting. The fourth-generation X3 redesign includes beefed-up 4-cylinder and 6-cylinder motors with 48V mild hybrid technology and improved agility, cornering, and ride comfort.
Why the BMW X3 matters

Read more
Bugatti YouTube docuseries A New Era: Concept and Vision, creating the next generation Bugatti hypercar
What does it take to conceive automotive perfection?
Mate Rimac, Bugatti Rimac CEO holding a model he used to get the go-ahead for his vision of a new hypercar.

There are only a few days until June 20, when Bugatti promises to unveil its next limited-edition hypercar. Two days before the big reveal, Bugatti announced a YouTube docuseries covering the process of creating the new model. Bugatti rarely introduces new cars and has been dropping information about the new model since the Chiron, the previous hypercar, ended its production.

Shortly after Bugatti heralded that L'Ultime, the last Chiron Super Sport, had left the factory, the iconic French luxury and performance carmaker began teasing its next, as yet unnamed, hypercar creation. L'Ultime was the 5ooth car of the limited edition that debuted in 2016, and because Bugatti hand assembles all of its cars and controls who will buy them, the famed auto firm wasn't surprised by the end of the run. We can surmise that the design and engineering started on the next car at least a year or more ago.

Read more
Audi expands the e-tron GT family for 2025 with three new models
Audi's 2025 e-tron GT lineup gives buyers three blends of luxury and performance
Audi e-tron GT quattro, e tron Gran Turismo, and RS eTron GT Performance..

Audi EV sales are going so well that the company just announced an expanded lineup for the 2025 Audi e-tron GT family. Audi's 2024 lineup included the Audi e-tron GT Quattro, which Audi introduced in 2021. For 2025, however, EV buyers can choose from the Audi S e-tron GT, the Audi RS e-tron GT, and the Audi RSe-tron GT performance. That last variant, Audi's first BEV performance model, puts out 912 horsepower.
Why Audi's e-tron GT models matter

This year is turning out to be tricky for all-electric vehicle development as Toyota continues to boost the practical aspects of hybrids, GM cuts back planned EV production, and Ford makes the case for gas, hybrid, and BEV powertrains of different target markets. However, Audi isn't the only company doing well with EVs, as BMW sets U.S. sales records due to its EV models. Audi's Q-series SUV e-tron models get a lot of notice, but going big and expanding its all-electric sedan lineup with the three e-tron GTs is a bold move. This strategy could be used by Audi to make a statement, except the automaker began the fiscal year happy with the profits from EVs.
The three 2025 Audi e-tron GT models

Read more