MasterCraft goes bigger and bolder with all-new XStar lineup

MasterCraft redesigned its XStar lineup of luxury performance wave and wakeboard boats for 2025. In addition to introducing the 2025 XStar 23 and XStar 25, MasterCraft also announced a partnership with Chevy, naming the Chevy Silverado as the official MasterCraft tow truck.

2025 MasterCraft XStar | 25 Years in the Making

The XStar tow boat lineup brings new levels of luxury, performance, innovation, and entertainment to watersports enthusiasts.

MasterCraft XStar 23



The XStar 23 is 23 feet 7 inches long and offers fun-focused performance in the ultra-premium tow boat class. It can seat 16 people and has a 6.2-liter engine that produces 630 horsepower. The XStar 23 also has a standard stern thruster for slow-speed maneuverability in tight spaces and while docking.

MasterCrafts SurfStar system adjusts ballast and trims to produce wake and waves for all skill levels. Seating in the pickle fork bow area, behind the helm, and in the transom area allows watchers to enjoy the performance on the water in luxury and comfort, with ample underfloor storage.

The XStar boats are equipped with MasterCraft’s folding Z100 Tower, simplifying attaching tow lines as desired.

MasterCraft turned up the volume with the new MAAX Audio Experience sound system. 26 speakers, including six subwoofers, pump out 4,750 watts of sound in seven zones for the boat’s surfers and passengers.

The 2025 MasterCraft XStar 23 starts at $395,000.

MasterCraft XStar 25



The larger of the two 2025 MasterCraft luxury tow boats, the XStar 25, measures 25 feet seven inches and can carry 18 passengers. It shares most of the luxury and performance features of the XStar 23. A unique A-frame structure behind the helm provides a folding lunch table, an additional storage drawer, and space for an optional refrigerator.

The 2025 MasterCraft XStar 25 starts at $414,000