The 2024 Toyota Tacoma is an all new pickup truck

Despite news to the contrary regarding EVs, there is a reason that the Toyota Tacoma has been one of the undisputed kings of the automotive universe for the better part of two decades. Essentially, the Goldilocks of trucks, the Tacoma is not the diminutive half-ute we’ve seen in now-extinct vehicles such as the Subaru Baja, Chevy S10, or first-generation Ford Ranger. But, Toyota’s pint-sized pickup was also far from the huge F350 and Silverado 3500s that call into question the issues of overcompensation for anyone driving one that also isn’t towing a boat or happens to own a landscaping company that requires you to haul a hardware store and crew around with you. No, the Tacoma has always been… just right. And now, for 2024, ‘just right’ just got even better.

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma is all-new from the ground up

Redesigned from the ground up, the new Tacoma gets a high-strength boxed steer-ladder frame by way of Toyota’s TNGA-F global truck platform, which it shares with its significantly bigger siblings: the Tundra, Sequoia, and ageless Land Cruiser: two cab configurations, the two-door XtraCab or the four-door Double Cab. The two-door variant is available with SR, SR5, and TRD PreRunner trims, while the Double Cab can be had on all of the Tacoma’s exhaustive trim options, including SR, SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, and Limited, with the sole exception being the TRD PreRunner which can only be had with two doors, and two-wheel drive.

Recommended Videos

Power for the 2024 Toyota Tacoma comes in one of two powerfully satisfying forms. The standard engine powering most versions of the Tacoma is the 2.4-liter turbocharged DOHC inline-4 cylinder i-Force engine, which for the base SR models only makes 228 horsepower and 243 pound-feet of torque. While the lowest on the power totem pole, the 4X2 SR and SR5 equipped with an 8-speed automatic transmission wins the fuel mileage battle, posting a model-best 20/26/23 and 21/26/23 city/highway/combined mpg, respectively.

Moving up the Tacoma food chain allows access to a more powerful variant of that same i-Force turbo four. Eight-speed automatic equipped trucks make a much stouter 278 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque, while the six-speed manual optioned Tacoma makes a slightly less 270 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. But, despite being slightly down on power compared to its automatic sibling, the fact that Toyota is offering a tried-and-true three-pedal manual transmission is more than worth the meager eight-pony penalty. Especially considering that with Toyota’s intelligent manual transmission (iMT), owners get rev-matching and stall avoidance as well as a clutch start cancel feature, which Toyota tells us it “allows the truck to start while in gear for use on steep grades or technical trail sections.”

The 2024 Tacoma finally gets an i-Force Max Hybrid engine

The most notable offering on the 2024 Toyota Tacoma is the new i-Force Max hybrid engine. Previously only available on the larger trucks in Toyota’s fleet, the Tacoma now gets one of its own. Beginning with the same 2.4-liter DOHC turbocharged inline-four as the i-Force, the hybrid adds in a single 48-horsepower electric motor integrated into the eight-speed auto trans. Powered by a 1.87 kWh NiMH battery pack, the electric motor helps the i-Force Max net a total power output of 326 hp and an incredible 456 lb-ft of torque.

Inside whichever configuration you choose, the new Tacoma is loaded with plenty of new and exciting tech. An 8-inch or upgradable 14-inch infotainment touchscreen sits front and center, ready to pair with either Apple CarPlay or Android Auto seamlessly. There is an available Qi wireless charging pad as well as a plethora of USB-C ports strewn about the cabin for both front and rear passengers plugged in at all times. Sitting front and center of the driver is a 7-inch digital gauge cluster, which expands to a full 12.3 inches if you opt for one of the higher trims.

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma has 21 different grades

In keeping their eyes and ears literally and figuratively open to the wants and needs of customers, Toyota has wisely decided to offer a premium 10-speaker JBL audio upgrade, which includes an externally coupled subwoofer and a JBL Flex portable speaker that has a battery life for up to six hours, and for some reason can also be submerged in up to three feet of water… in case you want to stream the Jaws soundtrack underwater to see if you can actually hear your buddies scream.

The 2024 Tacoma will also be available in ten colors: Ice Cap, Wind Chill Pearl, Celestial Silver Metallic, Black, Supersonic Red, Blue Crush Metallic, Underground, Bronze Oxide, Solar Octane, and Terra (the only TRD Pro exclusive color of the bunch). But no matter what color you decide to get your new 2024 Toyota Tacoma in, odds are there is going to be a way to tailor and package it to about as bespoke as can be when being mass-produced. Not too big, not too small, but somehow, yet again… just right.

Grade – Price

SR XtraCab 4×2 – $31,500

SR Double Cab 4×2 – $33,700

SR XtraCab 4×4 – $34,700

SR5 XtraCab 4×2 – $36,200

SR Double Cab 4×4 – $36,900

SR Double Cab 4×4 6MT – $36,900

SR5 Double Cab 4×2 – $37,200

SR5 Double Cab 4×2 6’ Bed – $37,700

TRD PreRunner XtraCab 4×2 – $38,100

SR5 XtraCab 4×4 – $39,400

TRD Sport Double Cab 4×2 – $$39,400

TRD Sport Double Cab 4×2 6′ Bed – $39,900

SR5 Double Cab 4×4 – $40,400

SR5 Double Cab 4×4 6′ Bed – $40,900

TRD Sport Double Cab 4×4 6MT – $41,800

TRD Off-Road Double Cab 4×4 6MT – $41,800

TRD Sport Double Cab 4×4 – $42,600

TRD Off-Road Double Cab 4×4 – $42,900

TRD Sport Double Cab 4×4 6′ Bed – $43,100

TRD Off-Road Double Cab 4×4 6′ Bed – $43,400

Limited Double Cab 4×4 – $52,100

Editors' Recommendations