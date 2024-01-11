 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

BMW sets all-time U.S. sales record on back of EV lineup, MINI shows huge gains

BMW, MINI had a huge sales year in 2023

Dave McQuilling
By
BMW i7 M70 xDrive
Fabian Kirchbauer Photography / BMW

BMW has just smashed its annual sales record in North America, thanks in part to the manufacturer’s successful range of EVs and the appeal of the Mini brand. The Bavarian car builder announced it had sold a total of 362,244 to American customers in 2023 — a 9% increase on its 2022 figures. The company also saw a strong final quarter of 2023, with sales seeing a 6% spike in the last few months of the year.

During that time, EV sales roughly tripled, demonstrating that the gamble BMW took when it decided to push hard on electric is paying off. 2023 saw the launch of the electric 5 Series, along with the i7. Both vehicles also received an “M” package with boosted performance and a few special features. The i4 sedan and iX SUV complete the company’s current North American electric lineup, though more EVs are expected to emerge in the near future. This includes the first electric version of the BMW M5 — which could be announced in the summer of 2024, with customers getting behind the wheel sometime in late 2024 or early 2025. All in all, BMW sold 45,417 EVs to Americans in 2023, which the company says is around 12.5% of its total sales output. Given this success is happening while the process of electrifying the BMW lineup is far from complete — the company’s chances of hitting its 50% EV sales target are looking a lot more realistic.

Recommended Videos

BMW’s brand stretches far beyond sedans with a blue and white badge on them. One of its subsidiaries, in particular, has had an excellent 2023 and could have an even brighter future.

2024 MINI Cooper Electric
MINI / MINI

A little car has made a big contribution

The Mini is a fun little car. It’s marketed at vibrant and youthful city dwellers who have yet to lose all hope in life. Many also see it as a great third car, a smaller option that’s pleasant to drive and easy to manage. Whoever the ultimate buyer is, they’ve been snapping up Minis with gusto in 2023. Mini saw its total sales increase by 13.5% in the past year, outperforming its already very successful parent company on the total sales front. Like BMW, the Mini brand also finished strong with a very successful fourth quarter. In total, 33,497 new minis hit the road in 2023.

Related

Two of BMW’s most successful categories may also overlap. Mini currently has a couple of electric options available. There’s an EV version of the Cooper, and a PHEV Countryman. This selection is only going to expand and improve as time goes on, with range being an area where Mini is likely to push on. If current trends continue, then this could make last year’s successes pale in comparison to Mini’s 2024 figures.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dave McQuilling
Dave McQuilling
Dave has spent pretty much his entire career as a journalist; this has included jobs at newspapers, TV stations, on the…
A huge week for electric cars: MINI Countryman electric makes its North America debut
Big things come in MINI packages
Mini Cooper Countryman Electric

When discussing the MINI car brand, it is often difficult to resist the urge to immediately gravitate to such paradoxical descriptions to describe just how big MINI is to grab your attention. And while we are confident you will come across plenty of that wordplay around the internet this week, we will try to avoid the more obvious puns surrounding BMW's fun subsidiary.

That said, and out of the way, the newest MINI is a significant event when it comes to electric cars. As more and more of the world's auto manufacturers turn to electric for their primary power source, when a company like MINI jumps into the fray, it is almost impossible not to get a little excited about it.

Read more
BMW, Mercedes Benz offer competing visions of our EV future
BMW is aiming high while Mercedes Benz is becoming more approachable
BMW Neue Klasse driving

Mercedes and BMW seem to have an awful lot in common. They’re both German automotive manufacturers, both companies have traditionally produced luxury vehicles, and like many manufacturers, they both believe the future is electric. But if you dig into that last point, things start to diverge.

It’s fair to say that BMW and Mercedes have different viewpoints on where exactly electric vehicles are, or at least should be, heading. Despite its long-standing luxury status, Mercedes is taking the accessibility route when it comes to EV production. The Stuttgart-based company believes that producing affordable electric cars and the increased uptake that comes with a lower price point is the secret to success when it comes to BEVs.

Read more
All new MINI Countryman is more of a small SUV than a large MINI, and we love it
Finally, a little brother for the BMW X1
MINI Countryman EV

If you want a car that drives like a MINI Cooper, but with more interior space and a higher ground clearance, the MINI Countryman is your best option. Since its introduction in 2010, it's never been sold without an internal combustion engine. The hybrid model with an electric range of up to 25 miles doesn't count since it doesn't offer the full benefits of driving an EV.

The upcoming 2025 MINI Countryman will be its first all-electric model, which will make it even more exciting to drive if you love the go-kart experience. But that's not all; it will be the largest MINI Countryman ever made and bigger than any MINI vehicle. The gasoline-powered MINI Countryman model will also be available with a six-speed manual transmission. It doesn't get any better than this.

Read more