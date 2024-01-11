BMW, MINI had a huge sales year in 2023

BMW has just smashed its annual sales record in North America, thanks in part to the manufacturer’s successful range of EVs and the appeal of the Mini brand. The Bavarian car builder announced it had sold a total of 362,244 to American customers in 2023 — a 9% increase on its 2022 figures. The company also saw a strong final quarter of 2023, with sales seeing a 6% spike in the last few months of the year.

During that time, EV sales roughly tripled, demonstrating that the gamble BMW took when it decided to push hard on electric is paying off. 2023 saw the launch of the electric 5 Series, along with the i7. Both vehicles also received an “M” package with boosted performance and a few special features. The i4 sedan and iX SUV complete the company’s current North American electric lineup, though more EVs are expected to emerge in the near future. This includes the first electric version of the BMW M5 — which could be announced in the summer of 2024, with customers getting behind the wheel sometime in late 2024 or early 2025. All in all, BMW sold 45,417 EVs to Americans in 2023, which the company says is around 12.5% of its total sales output. Given this success is happening while the process of electrifying the BMW lineup is far from complete — the company’s chances of hitting its 50% EV sales target are looking a lot more realistic.

BMW’s brand stretches far beyond sedans with a blue and white badge on them. One of its subsidiaries, in particular, has had an excellent 2023 and could have an even brighter future.

A little car has made a big contribution

The Mini is a fun little car. It’s marketed at vibrant and youthful city dwellers who have yet to lose all hope in life. Many also see it as a great third car, a smaller option that’s pleasant to drive and easy to manage. Whoever the ultimate buyer is, they’ve been snapping up Minis with gusto in 2023. Mini saw its total sales increase by 13.5% in the past year, outperforming its already very successful parent company on the total sales front. Like BMW, the Mini brand also finished strong with a very successful fourth quarter. In total, 33,497 new minis hit the road in 2023.

Two of BMW’s most successful categories may also overlap. Mini currently has a couple of electric options available. There’s an EV version of the Cooper, and a PHEV Countryman. This selection is only going to expand and improve as time goes on, with range being an area where Mini is likely to push on. If current trends continue, then this could make last year’s successes pale in comparison to Mini’s 2024 figures.

