The 2025 MINI family of cars grows again, but the new 4-door isn't larger



The 2025 MINI lineup grows again, with an all-new gasoline-powered MINI Cooper and Cooper S 4-door joining the 3-door MINI Cooper and Cooper S launched earlier this year. The more powerful MINI Cooper S 4-door version will reach the U.S. first, arriving by early September, while the non-“S” MINI Cooper 4-door won’t make it to our shores before early 2025.

Why the 2025 MINI Cooper 4-door matters



The MINI game strategy calls for keeping the MINI internal combustion engine (ICE) lineup fresh while developing a complementary cadre of battery-electric vehicles (BEVs). Last year, MINI took over the Sphere in Las Vegas to introduce Spike, the brand’s new AI digital assistant, along with the 2025 MINI Countryman Electric.

New features in the 2025 MINI Cooper 4-door



According to MINI, the all-new Mini Cooper and Cooper S 4-door models are nearly the same as the previous generation, continuing the stylistic theme of maximum creative space in a minimal space. The 4-door MINIs are a bit larger than the 2-door models, with space for five passengers. MINI is used to making a lot from a little as the 4-door’s wheelbase is just 2.83 inches longer, and the over length is 6.77 inches longer.

The tight dimensional control isn’t only an engineering exercise because the MINI’s smaller size with minimal front and rear overhangs contributes to the go-kart-like handling revered by MINI drivers and the company designers and engineers.

The car’s small size allows MINI to use compact power plants for performance and fuel economy. MINI hasn’t released the power figures for the 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine in the MINI Cooper 4-door due on these shores in 2025, but the new MINI Cooper S four-cylinder mill promises 201 horsepower with a maximum 221 lb-ft of torque. The new MINI is a front-wheel drive vehicle with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (aka an automatic). The Cooper S Because it’s small, the Cooper S 4-door will feel faster than it really is, but that’s part of the fun.

After production begins in July, the first 2025 MINI Cooper S 4-doors should begin to arrive at U.S. dealerships in early September. The Cooper S 4-door will start at $34,215 including destination and handling fees.

