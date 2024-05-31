 Skip to main content
The Jeep Wagoneer S is the first all-electric Jeep you can get: Pricing, features

The Wagoneer S Launch Edition will come ready for city life and back country exploration

By
Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition driving on a rainy wet city street.
Stellantis / Stellantis

We’ve been tracking bits and pieces of information about the all-electric Jeep Wagoneer S since early this year, including a video released earlier this week. On May 30, the Stellantis Jeep division formally introduced the brand’s first battery electric vehicle (BEV), the 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S SUV.

We now know the first shipments will be the Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition, equipped with a full array of handling, appearance, and safety features.

Why the Wagoneer S matters

Two people walking to a Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition parked on a city street next to brick building.
Stellantis / Stellantis

Jeep SUVs set the standard for off-road prowess in the U.S., and the Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) have been extremely successful. Jeep recently confirmed a Gladiator 4xe variant will launch in 2025. Because Jeep’s parent organization, Stellantis, has been adamant in its commitment to electrifying its brands and models, the first all-electric Jeep will measure how well the company delivers.  It’s not surprising that Jeep picked one of its most premium models for its first BEV, but the proof will be how the Wagoneer S performs once production begins.

2024 Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition: Facts and features

Charging a Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition.
Stellantis / Stellantis

The Wagoneer S Launch Edition will come prepared for the worst driving conditions drivers encounter — as expected with all Jeep models. Jeep’s Selec-Terrain traction management system will have Auto, Sport, Snow, and Sand modes for the SUV’s four-wheel drive.

The Wagoneer S will also have 45 inches of display space, including the driver information screen, a central stack infotainment display, and a dedicated passenger screen. The Launch Edition SUV will have heated and ventilated front and rear seats and a high-end 19-speaker, 1,200-watt McIntosh audio system.

When not covered with mud from off-road frolicking, the Launch Edition will look city-sharp with an illuminated grille, 20-inch wheels, and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, all accented with gleaming black detailing.

The Wagoneer S powertrain will pump out 600 horsepower with 717 lb-ft of torque with a maximum range of more than 300 miles per charge. You won’t see that much range if you push it hard constantly, but Jeep says the BEV will accelerate from zero-to-60 mph in 3.4 seconds.

Charging the Wagoneer S’s 400-volt, 100-kWh battery pack from 20 to 80% will take 23 minutes when connected to a DC fast charger. To help with charging, the Launch Edition will also include a 48-amp Level 2 home charger or an unspecified amount of charging credits via Free2Move Charge,

The first deliveries of the 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S will start in the fall of this year. The U.S. starting price is $71,995, including destination and handling fees.

Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition driving on a city street next to brick building
Stellantis / Stellantis

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
