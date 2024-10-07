The FIA wants to advance gender equality and support women in motorsports

The Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) announced an FIA Formula E test session for 11 all-women race teams that must include at least one woman driver on each team. The test session, which will occur on November 7 at Ricardo Tomo Circuit in Valencia, Spain, will give qualifying elite women racing drivers a chance to drive the next-gen all-electric Formula E race car. This session will be the first all-women test session of an FIA Championship.

The significance of the all-women test session with the GEN3 Formula E race car

Motorsports are open to women drivers, but women only hold 3% of the active top-tier FIA racing licenses worldwide. According to a FIAFormula E news release, the organization is conducting the Valencia test as part of a long-term plan to break down barriers and increase opportunities for women in the all-electric championship. The goal is not just to create a single opportunity but to address and eliminate the systemic issues that have restricted women’s involvement and growth.

Additional FIA activities to support women in motorsport