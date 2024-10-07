 Skip to main content
Formula E to include all-women teams in pre-season trials with newest race car specs

The FIA wants to advance gender equality and support women in motorsports

By
Formula E announces test session for women racing drivers.
Formula E

The Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) announced an FIA Formula E test session for 11 all-women race teams that must include at least one woman driver on each team. The test session, which will occur on November 7 at Ricardo Tomo Circuit in Valencia, Spain, will give qualifying elite women racing drivers a chance to drive the next-gen all-electric Formula E race car. This session will be the first all-women test session of an FIA Championship.

The significance of the all-women test session with the GEN3 Formula E race car

Motorsports are open to women drivers, but women only hold 3% of the active top-tier FIA racing licenses worldwide. According to a FIAFormula E news release, the organization is conducting the Valencia test as part of a long-term plan to break down barriers and increase opportunities for women in the all-electric championship. The goal is not just to create a single opportunity but to address and eliminate the systemic issues that have restricted women’s involvement and growth.

Additional FIA activities to support women in motorsport

  • Running an extended program for up to 400 young women at the Valencia test, where they can meet women racing drivers, watch them in action, and join workshops to explore motorsport careers.
  • Collaborating with teams and partners to offer more support for women drivers, including engineering help, simulator practice, future testing, and coaching to develop their skills.
  • Learning from successful women in other sports to gain insights into overcoming challenges and promoting diversity in motorsport.
  • New technology, like power steering (coming in 2026), will be added to improve driving for both men and women.
  • Expanding the FIA Girls on Track initiative in Season 11, aiming to get more young women involved and continue the program’s success.
  • Working with diverse and women-led groups to find and remove barriers for women and girls entering motorsport at all levels.

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
