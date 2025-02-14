Record-setting Formula E viewer numbers at Mexico City E-Prix race

Table of Contents Table of Contents What records did Formula E break? How to watch Formula E E-Prix

When Formula E racing added Pit Boost in-race charging for the 2025 season calendar, the FIA rules-making organization likely had no idea that the series viewership would also enjoy a massive boost in its eleventh season. The fastest-growing motorsport set new records at the first two 2025 Season 11 E-Prix in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and Mexico City, Mexico.

What records did Formula E break?



Forty million people watched the first race in Sao Paulo, the most extensive opening-round race viewership in Formula E’s eleven years. In the UK, thanks in part to a new free-to-air broadcast deal with ITV, the race’s British audience grew by 120% from the 2024 race in Sao Paulo. The same race also set a record as Brazil’s second-largest number of viewers for any race in Formula E’s entire history.

Viewers also set Formula E records at the second E-Prix in Mexico City. The E-Prix drew the highest-ever number of U.S. viewers of a Formula E event, with 80% more viewers than watched the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix. The viewers numbered more than any single Formula E event, tallying 10.5 million views just on CBS.

Formula E officials are elated by the growth in viewership.

“This strong start to the 11th season, with our new and existing broadcast partnerships delivering record audiences in our key markets, is a testament to our accelerated fan growth and the exciting racing spectacle put on by our elite drivers in their new cutting-edge GEN3 Evo cars,” said Aarti Dabas, Chief Media Officer, Formula E.

“With 14 more races to come, we are firmly on track to deliver our biggest season ever and take our racing spectacle to more fans than ever before,” Dabas continued.

How to watch Formula E E-Prix



In the U.S., viewers can watch the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Season 11 races on CBS and Roku TV.

Formula E also announced that ITV will manage and license archive footage of Formula E content, including more than 1,000 hours of races, qualifying, pre-season testing, interviews, and behind-the-scenes content.