Formula E celebrity rookie-to-racer event starts in Miami

Eleven celebs partnered with Formula E teams for weeks before the Miami event.

By
Brooklyn Beckham in a race car.
Can entrepreneurs, influencers, and celebrities master electric race cars? Find out now by checking out the Formula E channels or social media sites of the various celebrities and the Formula E teams that trained them for this two-day event at the Miami International Autodrome race track.

Eleven celebs partnered with Formula E teams for weeks before the Miami event. Team coaches and engineers stuck by the personalities as they got in shape in the gym and spent hours in racing simulators. The training led up to sessions in the Gen 3 Evo chassis race cars, which, as a point of reference, can accelerate 30% faster than a Formula 1 car.

Why train celebs and influencers to drive racecars

Formula E focuses on inclusion and sustainability. Training and streaming content involving celebrities working with Formula E teams and learning to drive the race cars is a brilliant way to attract motorsport fan attention and gather support for the values on which Formula E was founded.

Since its inception, Formula E and its partners have been certified as net-zero carbon. They are dedicated to motorsport and passionate about the opportunity to advance sustainability for the betterment of all.

Fans will be able to view the transformations as the celebrities prepare and train to drive the Gen 3 Evo cars. The finale will stream from behind the wheel as the drivers compete at the Miami racetrack. You can watch on the Formula E channels and the social media sites of the celebrities and the Formula E teams.

The celebrity and team pairings

Driver 61.
The following are the Formula E Evo Sessions matchups.

Brooklyn Beckham.
Brooklyn Beckham: UK Entrepreneur paired with Jaguar TCS Racing and coached by Mitch Evans.

Emelia Hartford in a race car.
Emelia Hartford: The American actor and record-breaking car builder is paired with Maserati MSG Racing and coached by Stoffel Vandoorne.

Sergio Aguero in a race car.
Sergio Agüero: A former Premier League, La Liga, and Argentina soccer star, the Argentinian work with the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, coached by reigning Formula E Drivers’ World Champion Pascal Wehrlein.

Cleo Abram in a race car.
Cleo Abram: An American tech content creator, paired with NEOM McLaren Formula E Team, coached by Sam Bird.

Ammar Kandil.
YesTheory’s Ammar Kandil: The Canadian YouTube personality is paired with Andretti Formula E and coached by Jake Dennis.

Vinnie Hacker.
Vinnie Hacker: An American multi-hyphenate creative, he is paired with DS PENSKE and coached by Maximillian Guenther.

Tom Felton.
Tom Felton: The UK actor is paired with Envision Racing and coached by Sebastien Buemi.

Supercar Blondie.
Supercar Blondie: The Australian automotive creator and entrepreneur  paired with Nissan Formula E Team and is coached by Norman Nato.

JUCA getting ready to drive.
JUCA: The leading Mexican automotive content creator and motorsports enthusiast is paired with CUPRA KIRO and coached by Dan Ticktum.

Driver 61 in a race car.
Driver61: This UK pro driver and creator is paired with Lola Yamaha ABT and coached by Zane Maloney.

Theo Baker in a race car.
Theo Baker: A UK YouTuber, he is paired with Mahindra Racing and coached by Nyck de Vries.

