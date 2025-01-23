 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Formula E adds Pit Boost in-race ultra fast charging

Formula E teams must include the Pit Boost pit stop in their race strategy.

By
Two mechanics with Formula E Pit Boost battery charging during a race.
Courtesy of Formula E

The FIA and Formula E announced Pit Boost ultra-fast EV recharging technology. This new element to the battery-power-only motorsport will be used in select races during the 2025 Formula E season. Pit Boost will be used first on February 14-15 during the Jeddah E-Prix in Saudi Arabia.

Why Formula E wants to add Pit Boost

FIA Formula E racing advances the development of tires made from sustainable materials.
Formula E was formed to advance battery-powered car competition and to explore ways to support sustainability in motorsports. Formula E is in its 11 season, and Pit Boost is the latest technology implementation. In addition to “greening” auto racing, Formula E is a showcase for EV tech that may appear in consumer vehicles in the future.

Recommended Videos

“Part of the FIA technical and sporting regulations, this pioneering new feature will add another strategic element to the sport, and underscores the FIA’s steadfast commitment to developing evermore advanced race-to-road technologies,” said Marek Nawarecki, FIA Senior Circuit Sport Director.

Related

How Pit Boost will be implemented

Formula E World Championship races from Season 10.
Formula E teams must perform Pit Boost during designated races in Season 11. Two Pit Crew members will perform the boost, and another person will stop and release the car.

The Pit Boost will be a mandatory 34-second stationary pit stop. For 30 seconds, the ultrafast 600 kW charging technology will add 3.85kWh to the car, which is approximately 10% of the battery capacity and significantly improves power.

Teams must incorporate the mandatory Pit Boost pit stop in their race strategy. For example, while the Pit Boost will add energy, providing a tactical edge near the end of the race, the stop timing could result in giving up the race position. This feature and Formula E’s Attack Mode rules add complexity to race planning.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
Audi add an entry-level premium EV, the Audi Q4 35 e-tron
Audi just add a shorter range EV loaded with extras to its best-selling electric SUV
audi q4 35 e tron 2025 parked on a rooftop area with concrete wall and blue sky in the background front right three quarter v

Building on Audi's success selling EVs, the automaker continues to expand its all-electric model line-up with the Audi Q4 35 e-tron. As a new entry-level variant in the premium Q4 e-tron model family, the Q4 35 e-tron starting price is about $5,500 lower than the previous cheapest Q4 e-tron.
Why Audi added the Q4 35 e-tron

Audi wanted a lower-cost model for the Q4 e-tron series, the brand's best-selling electric car. The previous entry-level, the Q4 55 e-tron, starts at $53,395, including destination fees. Even though the Q4 e-tron is considered a premium all-electric SUV, Audi wanted a lower starting price.

Read more
2025 Audi Q6 e-tron and SQ6 e-tron debut PPE platform benefits
The Q6 and SQ6 e-trons will have the longest range and fastest charging Audi EVs. in
2025 Audi SQ6 e-tron European model parked on a stone street near a seaport.

Audi of America announced the 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron and higher-performance SQ6 e-tron all-electric mid-size luxury SUVs. The Q6 e-trons will join the Q4 e-tron compact SUV and the Q8 e-tron full-size SUV in the Audi lineup when the Q6 and SQ6 e-trons in fall 2024.

Why the 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron matters

Read more
Audi hits milestones and meets goals for Audi Power Unit for 2026 F1 racing season
Audi started work in 2022 to be ready for 2026
Audi Formula Racing GmbH CTO Stefan Dreyer talking with an engineer at one of th Audi Power Unit test benches.

Audi Formula Racing GmbH recently announced that it has achieved its goals and met significant milestones on the Audi F1 Power Unit for the 2026 Formula 1 racing season. Working at a dedicated facility in Neuburg, Germany, the Audi team reports the complete F1 Power Unit running on a test bench. It runs simulated races based on F1 tracks, such as Singapore and Las Vegas.
Why the Audi Power Unit matters

In 2026, the Stake Kick Sauber F1 team, which currently uses Ferrari engines, will become an Audi factory works team. Audi established a separate business unit, Audi Formula Racing GmbH, to develop the hybrid power unit for the next-gen Formula 1 racecar. Working in private but in compliance with FIA F1 Rules and Regulations, Audi has been developing the Audi F1 Power Unit since 2022.

Read more