Faster than F1 cars, the new Gen3 Evo cars will also have AWD

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship calendar for Season 11 has just been finalized following the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council’s October meeting. The 2024/25 schedule will see 11 teams of two drivers each compete in 16 races in ten cities, starting December 7 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and ending in London, England, on July 27. Season 11 is also the new Gen3 Evo car, the fastest accelerating FIA single-seat race car ever and 30% faster than current Formula 1 cars.

Why Formula E is such a big deal



Formula E is the only FIA motorsports championship that has created zero emissions with its race cars starting with its first season. All-electric race cars are the signature environmentally conscious elements of Formula E racing, but the Championship also focuses on carbon neutral or better in all of its operations, including transporting fans to and from stadiums.

Formula E Season 11

Race Date Location Circuit Round 1 December 7 Sao Paulo, Brazil Sambadrome Round 2 January 11 Mexico City, Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriquez Round 3 February 14 Jeddah, Saudi Arabia TBA – a new track Round 4 February 15 Jeddah, Saudi Arabia TBA – a new track Round 5 April 12 Miami, Florida Homestead Miami Speedway Round 6 May 3 Monaco, Monte Carlo City streets Round 7 May 4 Monaco, Monte Carlo City streets Round 8 May 17 Tokyo, Japan City streets Round 9 May 18 Tokyo, Japan City streets Round 10 May 31 Shanghai, China Shanghai International Circuit Round 11 June 1 Shanghai, China Shanghai International Circuit Round 12 June 21 Jakarta, Indonesia City streets Round 13 July 12 Berlin, Germany Tempelhof Round 14 July 13 Berlin, Germany Tempelhof Round 15 July 26 London, England ExCeL, London Round 16 July 27 London, England ExCeL, London

The Gen3 Evo car



The Gen2 Evo race car that debuts with Season 11 includes several technical advances to Formula E. I’ll cover the car and its changes from the Gen3 car in another post, but here are the Gene Evo car’s highlights: