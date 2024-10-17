Faster than F1 cars, the new Gen3 Evo cars will also have AWD

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship calendar for Season 11 has just been finalized following the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council’s October meeting. The 2024/25 schedule will see 11 teams of two drivers each compete in 16 races in ten cities, starting December 7 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and ending in London, England, on July 27. Season 11 is also the new Gen3 Evo car, the fastest accelerating FIA single-seat race car ever and 30% faster than current Formula 1 cars.
Why Formula E is such a big deal
Formula E is the only FIA motorsports championship that has created zero emissions with its race cars starting with its first season. All-electric race cars are the signature environmentally conscious elements of Formula E racing, but the Championship also focuses on carbon neutral or better in all of its operations, including transporting fans to and from stadiums.
Formula E Season 11
|Race
|Date
|Location
|Circuit
|Round 1
|December 7
|Sao Paulo, Brazil
|Sambadrome
|Round 2
|January 11
|Mexico City, Mexico
|Autodromo Hermanos Rodriquez
|Round 3
|February 14
|Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
|TBA – a new track
|Round 4
|February 15
|Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
|TBA – a new track
|Round 5
|April 12
|Miami, Florida
|Homestead Miami Speedway
|Round 6
|May 3
|Monaco, Monte Carlo
|City streets
|Round 7
|May 4
|Monaco, Monte Carlo
|City streets
|Round 8
|May 17
|Tokyo, Japan
|City streets
|Round 9
|May 18
|Tokyo, Japan
|City streets
|Round 10
|May 31
|Shanghai, China
|Shanghai International Circuit
|Round 11
|June 1
|Shanghai, China
|Shanghai International Circuit
|Round 12
|June 21
|Jakarta, Indonesia
|City streets
|Round 13
|July 12
|Berlin, Germany
|Tempelhof
|Round 14
|July 13
|Berlin, Germany
|Tempelhof
|Round 15
|July 26
|London, England
|ExCeL, London
|Round 16
|July 27
|London, England
|ExCeL, London
The Gen3 Evo car
The Gen2 Evo race car that debuts with Season 11 includes several technical advances to Formula E. I’ll cover the car and its changes from the Gen3 car in another post, but here are the Gene Evo car’s highlights:
-
- Acceleration: It will be the fastest accelerating single-set FIA car, able to go from 0 to 60 mph in 1.82 seconds, which is 30% faster than an F1 car.
- Overall performance gain: Formula E estimates the performance upgrades will result in a 2% gain, which is approximately 2 seconds faster on the Monaco street circuit.
- Aggressive body design: The new body is “leaner and meaner” for physically closer racing
- All-wheel drive (AWD): Formula E cars can use AWD for the first time during qualifying runs, race starts, and attack mode.
- New tires: The Formula E tire supplier Hankook is providing ION all-weather tires with 10% more grip than last season and a greater percentage of recycled and sustainable materials (increase from 9% to 35%).