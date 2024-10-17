 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Formula E Season 11 race schedule finalized, will debut new race cars

Faster than F1 cars, the new Gen3 Evo cars will also have AWD

By
The ABB FIA Formula E 2024-25 calendar starts with a race at the Sambadrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil
ABB FIA Formula E

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship calendar for Season 11 has just been finalized following the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council’s October meeting. The 2024/25 schedule will see 11 teams of two drivers each compete in 16 races in ten cities, starting December 7 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and ending in London, England, on July 27. Season 11 is also the new Gen3 Evo car, the fastest accelerating FIA single-seat race car ever and 30% faster than current Formula 1 cars.

Why Formula E is such a big deal

Formula E World Championship races from Season 10.
Formula E is the only FIA motorsports championship that has created zero emissions with its race cars starting with its first season. All-electric race cars are the signature environmentally conscious elements of Formula E racing, but the Championship also focuses on carbon neutral or better in all of its operations, including transporting fans to and from stadiums.

Recommended Videos

Formula E Season 11

Race Date Location Circuit
Round 1 December 7 Sao Paulo, Brazil Sambadrome
Round 2 January 11 Mexico City, Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriquez
Round 3 February 14 Jeddah, Saudi Arabia TBA – a new track
Round 4 February 15 Jeddah, Saudi Arabia TBA – a new track
Round 5 April 12 Miami, Florida Homestead Miami Speedway
Round 6 May 3 Monaco, Monte Carlo City streets
Round 7 May 4 Monaco, Monte Carlo City streets
Round 8 May 17 Tokyo, Japan City streets
Round 9 May 18 Tokyo, Japan City streets
Round 10 May 31 Shanghai, China Shanghai International Circuit
Round 11 June 1 Shanghai, China Shanghai International Circuit
Round 12 June 21 Jakarta, Indonesia City streets
Round 13 July 12 Berlin, Germany Tempelhof
Round 14 July 13 Berlin, Germany Tempelhof
Round 15 July 26 London, England ExCeL, London
Round 16 July 27 London, England ExCeL, London
Related

The Gen3 Evo car

Formula E Gen3 Evo race car.
The Gen2 Evo race car that debuts with Season 11 includes several technical advances to Formula E. I’ll cover the car and its changes from the Gen3 car in another post, but here are the Gene Evo car’s highlights:

    • Acceleration: It will be the fastest accelerating single-set FIA car, able to go from 0 to 60 mph in 1.82 seconds, which is 30% faster than an F1 car.
    • Overall performance gain: Formula E estimates the performance upgrades will result in a 2% gain, which is approximately 2 seconds faster on the Monaco street circuit.
    • Aggressive body design: The new body is “leaner and meaner” for physically closer racing
    • All-wheel drive (AWD): Formula E cars can use AWD for the first time during qualifying runs, race starts, and attack mode.
    • New tires: The Formula E tire supplier Hankook is providing ION all-weather tires with 10% more grip than last season and a greater percentage of recycled and sustainable materials (increase from 9% to 35%).

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
Batman’s ride: Pininfarina unveils the B95 Gotham at Monterey Car Week
A one-off ride for Batman's alter-ego
Pininfarina B95 Gotham built for Bruce Wayne, with Batman's Tumbler in the background.

It appears that billionaire entrepreneur Bruce Wayne may have sold his Dark Knight and Gotham cars to make way for the B95 Gotham, a one-of-one model Automobili Pininfarina will debut on August 16 at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering during Monterey Car Week.

Just kidding about the Batman connection, at least as the real buyer. This is Bruce Wayne's new car, created by Pininfarina and Relevance International in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP) for the Wayne Experience. The WBDGCP licenses Warner Brothers brands to toy, fashion, home decor, and publishing programs.

Read more
ET Ford fans can ride Ford Bronco and Mustang-inspired e-bikes
Now you can buy
Mustang Ford Heritage Edition e-bike with a red Mustang convertible.

We've written previously about car makers branding e-bikes.  Now Ford Bronco and Mustang owners can buy branded high-performance e-bikes to match their vehicles. Ford's global brand licensing division and micromobility company N+ announced Bronco and Mustang e-bikes that are inspired by the Bronco's all-terrain capabilities and the Mustang's muscle car performance and sportscar-like handling.
Why build Ford e-bikes

N+ Bikes, which also produces Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG F1 e-bikes, works with automakers passionate about performance vehicles, and Ford is certainly a match.

Read more
Bugatti Tourbillon: Legacy and innovation in creating the next perfect car
Every Bugatti must honor company legacy and push innovation
bugatti tourbillon explainer tourbillion in molsheim front left three quarter view

Do you think your job is tough? Bugatti has one job: to create the perfect car and then do it again.

Bugatti introduced the company's latest hypercar, the Bugatti Tourbillon, at a gala event at the company headquarters in Molsheim, France, on June 20, 2024. To most of the world, Bugatti was doing what the automaker does: unveiling a new hypercar after selling the limited-edition allocation of the previous hypercar, in this case, the last Bugatti Chiron. In other words, from most outsiders' perspectives, Bugatti was performing as a car company.

Read more