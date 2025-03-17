 Skip to main content
1000 Miglia debuts in Florida: A new chapter for the iconic race

What happens when you cross a classic endurance race with one of America's liveliest states?

A Jaguar XK150 S crossing the finish line at the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida with a checkered flag waving
1000 Miglia Experience Florida

Classic cars hit the road, contemporary hypercars joined them, and records were broken as the iconic Italian road race, the 1000 Miglia, made its U.S. debut in February. Florida received its own version of the historic competition as 70 notable vehicles traveled 1000 miles through the state, stopping off in Naples, Venice, Tampa, Cape Canaveral, West Palm Beach, and Miami Beach.

The race was divided into three classes with the 1000 Miglia Original snagged by Bruce Roch and Logan Roch who were behind the wheel of a Jaguar XK 120 OTS -1953; a Jaguar XK150 S crewed by Gabriel Hrib and Gabriel Hrib Jr winning the Classic Icons category; and a more modern Ferrari 488 Gts crewed by Fabrizio Macario and Giovanna Di Costanzo while being backed by Ferrari Club Italia snagging the “Hypercar & Supercar” crown.

It’s the first but not the last

A number six being applied to a Ferrari 250MM before the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida
1000 Miglia Experience Florida

Overall, the classic car racing event has been deemed a success. A celebration of notable classic and contemporary cars, as well as the host state itself. It’s the first time an incarnation of the 1000 Miglia has graced American shores, and according to EGA USA President and the organizer of 1000 Miglia Experience Florida Massimo Cicatiello–it won’t be the last.

Speaking to The Manual, Cicatiello outlined how the event will not only be coming back but is set to grow in the future. He says, “The first edition was an incredible start, and it laid the foundation for even bigger things to come.

We plan to refine the experience further, potentially introducing new stops, expanded public access moments, and additional high-profile partnerships. We also received incredible feedback from both participants and spectators, which will help us tailor the experience to be even more immersive and engaging next year.”

Cicatiello went on to highlight how big a part the fans and spectators played in the event’s success, adding: “One of the most remarkable aspects of this event was seeing how Florida embraced the 1000 Miglia spirit with such enthusiasm. The energy of the spectators, the stunning landscapes, and the way American car culture blended with Italian tradition was something truly special. This experience will undoubtedly inspire elements of future 1000 Miglia experiences.”

The EGA USA President also spoke about enhancing the “on road” experience in addition to the changes planned for the wider event. Changes there will likely involve additional participants, which in turn will add to the level of competition while giving spectators more interesting vehicles to spot along the way.

An Italian heart with a Floridian twist

A Porsche 911 passenger pointing at a clipboard during the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida
1000 Miglia Experience Florida

“The essence of the 1000 Miglia is always the same: a celebration of automotive history, elegance, and adventure.” Cicatiello said, outlining the base on which the new race is built.

You can find plenty of automotive history and adventure in Florida, and you may even spot a touch of elegance if you dig deep enough. Tapping into that seems to be a core concept and may be a key reason why the Sunshine State was ultimately selected as the race’s host. Still, a foundation is just that, and Florida gives the event’s organizers an opportunity to build something new and unique upon the metaphorical concrete block.

“While the Italian edition runs on roads steeped in racing heritage, through medieval villages and historic cities, the Florida edition introduced a new perspective: Wide-open highways, palm-lined coastlines, and iconic locations like Cape Canaveral. The spirit remained unchanged: a blend of competition, camaraderie, and cultural discovery, but with the distinct twist that only Florida could give.”

So, the city of Parma may have made way for palm trees, and red wine swapped out for freshly squeezed orange juice, but the changes did run deeper than a few state stereotypes and iconic landmarks.

The U.S. Government is a huge fan of paperwork, and a lot of effort went into ensuring the major event was all above board. Especially considering the traditionally rural race would be making its way through densely packed coastal cities.

“Adapting the 1000 Miglia Experience to Florida required careful planning to navigate the differences in road regulations and logistical considerations. Unlike in Italy, where the event runs on winding countryside roads with historic significance, in Florida, we had to ensure smooth transitions through a mix of urban areas, scenic highways, and even expressways.

Coordination with local authorities was crucial, particularly for the timed trials, stamp checks, and our high-profile crossings in places like Ocean Drive. From this point of view, the support of the State Troopers throughout the entire manifestation played a crucial role,” Cicatiello explained.

No plans to expand beyond Florida at the moment

A Mercedes-Benz 280 SE driving through the crowd at the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida
1000 Miglia Experience Florida

If you’re hoping to get on board with the 1000 Miglia experience, but aren’t planning on visiting Florida or Italy, you may be in for a bit of a wait. Cicatiello didn’t rule out bringing the concept to other states in the future but maintained that the focus was firmly on Florida for the time being. He says:

“Our focus is currently on establishing Florida as the definitive home for the 1000 Miglia
Experience in the United States. However, the enthusiasm we’ve received has been remarkable, and we’re always exploring ways to expand the event’s reach. If future opportunities align, we’d love to see the 1000 Miglia spirit extend to other parts of the country.”

Still, be it in Florida or elsewhere, fans can expect a classic experience with a few novel tweaks. Driving home the core concept of the race, Cicatiello said: “Innovation is at the heart of 1000 Miglia, and we’re always looking for ways to elevate the experience while maintaining the essence of this legendary event.”

Dave McQuilling
Dave McQuilling
Dave has spent pretty much his entire career as a journalist; this has included jobs at newspapers, TV stations, on the…
