Don't miss a single race

If you’ve been enjoying the Formula E Unplugged Season 3 streaming content, it’s time to prepare for the 2024 Formula E racing season. Season 10 of Formula E racing starts Saturday, January 13, with the 2024 Mexico City E-Prix on January 13.

Why Formula E racing matters

Formula E racecars hit top speeds of more than 200 miles per hour, but they’re not as fast as F1 cars. The 2024 F1 racing schedule includes more races in more cities than Formula E, and F1 owns the bragging rights as the most elite motorsport. However, Formula E racing, with its all-electric race cars, is the only motorsport (so far) that doesn’t consume fossil fuels. Formula E races are much quieter without the roar of high-torque internal combustion engines.

Gradual changes in F1 Racing Regulations may transform F1 from its current hybrid ICE and electric power units to all-electric motors. However, Formula E was intentionally conceived to demonstrate the potential of sustainable mobility. The Formula E backstory started with a dinner in a Paris restaurant in March 2011 when FIA President Jean Todt and Spanish businessman Alejandro Agag jotted notes for an all-electric race series on a napkin.

2024 Formula E Racing – Season 10

Formula E racing became a thing with Season 1 in 2014 and 2015. The 2024 Formula E racing Season 10 starts January 13 in Mexico City. This season is also the second year of the GEN3 race car, a lighter, smaller, and faster vehicle than the previous two generations.

The 2024 Formula E race calendar pits eleven teams of two drivers each in competition in 16 E-Prix races in ten cities worldwide. All E-Prix races are single-day events, unlike F1’s three-day events with practices, qualifying events, and the race itself running from Friday to Sunday. Six cities in the Formula E schedule host two races on the same weekend. The remaining four towns host a single race.

2024 Formula E Racing schedule

The following is the 2024 calendar of Formula E races. Four race locations, including Diriyah, Sao Paulo, Tokyo, and Monaco, are street circuits with races on city streets. The remaining races take place on race tracks.

January 13 – Round 1 – Mexico City, Mexico – Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Circuit

January 26 – Round 2 – Diriyah, Saudi Arabia – Diriyah Street Circuit

January 27 – Round 3 – Diriyah, Saudi Arabia – Diriyah Street Circuit

March 16 – Round 4 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Sao Paulo Street Circuit

March 30 – Round 5 – Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Street Circuit

April 13 – Round 6 – Misano, Italy – Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli

April 14 – Round 7 – Misano, Italy – Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli

April 27 – Round 8 – Monaco – Circuit de Monaco

May 11 – Round 9 – Berlin, Germany – Flughafen Tempelhof

May 12 – Round 10 – Berlin, Germany – Flughafen Tempelhof

May 25 – Round 11 – Shanghai, China – Shanghai International Circuit

May 26 – Round 12 – Shanghai, China – Shanghai International Circuit

June 29 – Round 13 – Portland, Oregon – Portland International Raceway

June 30 – Round 14 – Portland, Oregon – Portland International Raceway

July 20 – Round 15 – London, England – London ExCeL Circuit

July 21 – Round 16 – London, England – London ExCeL Circuit

