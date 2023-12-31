 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

How to watch Formula E Unplugged to get ready for next season’s races

This is why you should catch up with Formula E Unplugged

Bruce Brown
By
FIA Formula E racing advances the development of tires made from sustainable materials.
Fia Formula E / FIA Formula E

On January 2, Formula E Unplugged Series Three will release its behind-the-scenes coverage of Season 9 of Formula E single-seat electric car racing. Officially the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, last year’s schedule saw 11 two-driver teams compete in 16 E-Prix on racetracks and city street circuits in 11 cities worldwide.

Watching Formula E Unplugged is an excellent way to familiarize yourself with Formula E racing or refresh your memory of last year’s competitions to prepare for the first Formula E Season 10 race on January 13 with the Hankook Mexico City E-Prix.

FIA Formula E racing shows that world the excitement of sustainable automotive competition.
FIA Formula E / Fia Formula E

Where to watch Formula E Unplugged

Formula E Unplugged Series Three will be available for viewing from two sources, globally on Formula E’s YouTube channel and in linear channel scheduled programming on Roku. The episode number, length, and content will differ on YouTube and Roku, so you may want to watch each episode.

Recommended Videos

The content will vary a bit between the two video sources of Formula E Unplugged Series Three, but the episodes will go behind the scenes to spotlight the teams, drivers, team principals, and other team staff. Race highlight clips and commentary about the driver and team Championships for Formula E Season 9 will be highlighted, along with a focus on personalities and rivalries.

Related

The greatest difference between Formula E Unplugged and F1: Drive to Survive is Netflix doesn’t bleep out the F-bombs.

Formula E YouTube channel

Starting on January 2, 2024, the complete Series Three Formula E Unplugged will be available for streaming on the Formula E YouTube channel. There are ten episodes with an average running length of 15 minutes.

Roku linear channel scheduled Formula E Unplugged programming

The Roku linear channel content for Formula E Unplugged Series Three consists of eight episodes that average 25 minutes. Linear channels offer content on a traditional schedule rather than on-demand streaming. You’ll have to check your Roku channel programming schedule to learn the broadcast times for each episode.

Formula E World Championship races.
Courtesy Formula E / Formula E

How to watch Formula E Unplugged Series One and Two now

Suppose you’re impatient to learn more about Formula E racing like I am. In that case, you don’t need to wait for Series Three because you can stream all Formula E Unplugged Series One and Two episodes on the FIA Formula E website.

Two formula e race cars on the track.
FIA / FIA

Formula E Unplugged vs. Netflix F1: Drive to Survive

Like the Netflix series F1: Drive to Survive, which helped spread interest in Formula 1 racing, Formula E Unplugged builds awareness of Formula E all-electric car racing. If you have watched episodes of F1: Drive to Survive, Formula E Unplugged will feel familiar with the type of content, including following drivers into and behind pit garages when they want to get away from the cameras to vent.

You’ll see Formula E team crews cheering victories large and small and shaking their heads in dismay at mistakes and failures. The coverage also includes clips of cockpit views during races, complete with driver-to-driver-manager in-car radio conversations. Besides Unplugged‘s shorter episode length, the greatest difference between Formula E Unplugged and F1: Drive to Survive is Netflix doesn’t bleep out the F-bombs.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
People are reselling their Tesla Cybertruck reservations for up to $10,000 on eBay
Tesla Cybertruck reservations are the new Taylor Swift tickets
Tesla Cybertruck render on the road

Pre-orders for the Cybertruck opened up back in 2019, and people who slapped down their $100 deposit have had a bit of a rough ride since then. The truck's divisive appearance, and a mishap at the unveiling that resulted in a couple of "bulletproof" windows being easily shattered, didn't temper Tesla supporters' enthusiasm. Some 200,000 people pre-ordered the wedge-shaped EV shortly after it was announced, and according to some reports, that number has increased tenfold since then. This may be an issue for people who haven't nabbed an early pre-order but want to own the long-awaited steel-clad pickup.

The long-awaited EV has been delayed multiple times, and when deliveries do eventually start, it’s going to be more of a trickle than a deluge. According to Musk himself, production will eventually hit 250,000 units per year. But Tesla’s plant won’t hit that capacity until 2025 at the earliest.

Read more
2024 Kia EV9 starts at $54,900, but you might want to get the bigger battery upgrade
Will the Kia EV9 be one of the most affordable three-row electric SUV? Here is how much it costs
2024 Kia EV9 and EV9 GT Line parked in a forest

Earlier this year, Kia unveiled the all-electric Kia EV9. It’s a three-row midsize electric SUV with level 3 autonomous tech and up to 379 hp produced by dual motors. The Kia EV9 also comes with a 99.8 kWh battery that is estimated to deliver a range of up to 300 miles — that’s if you purchase the all-wheel drive or the rear-wheel drive long-range option. On the other hand, the standard model is available with a smaller 76.1 kWh battery, which can cover up to 223 miles of range.

Another cool thing about the 2024 Kia EV9 is that it looks like the Kia Telluride, except that it’s slightly longer and the bumper design is different. Because it’s a Kia EV with no engine, it offers more interior space than the Kia Telluride. Better yet, the all-wheel drive Kia EV9 is faster and more powerful than the Telluride X-Line with a V6 engine. However, the Kia EV9 has a towing capacity of 5,000 pounds, which is 500 pounds less than the Kia Telluride.

Read more
The MINI eMastered is an all-electric MINI, and it’s really cool – but there’s one big problem
Some things come full circle — this one, not so much
A front facing image of the new Mini eMastered.

The new MINI eMastered, recently unveiled by David Brown Automotive, is the company's first all-electric model. Michelle Gay, the sales and marketing director at David Brown Automotive, said: "The launch of the all-electric MINI eMastered reaffirms David Brown Automotive's distinguished position as a driving force of the luxury automotive industry."

Offering owners zero emissions, a timeless retro design, electric propulsion, and British handcrafted expertise, this EV fully enhances the driving experience. Gay further said: "With an unwavering dedication to British craftsmanship, innovation, and sustainability, we have earned global recognition for our renowned handcrafted automotive masterpieces, and today we are proud to showcase our electric future."

Read more