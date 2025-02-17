 Skip to main content
How to watch the F1 season launch event from the O2 Arena

F1 75 Live at the O2 Arena in London will showcase Formula 1's ten team principals and 20 drivers.

By
Promo for 2025 Season opener at the O2 Arena in London.
Courtesay of F1

The first Grand Prix on the 2025 F1 schedule isn’t until March 14 to 16 in Melbourne, Australia. This year, however, there’s an unprecedented launch event on February 18. In celebration of F1’s 75 years, the F1 75 Live at the O2 Arena in London will showcase Formula 1’s ten team principals and 20 drivers.

This will be the first public showing of the new car and driver liveries for all teams. The event will also include appearances by multiple world-class entertainers,  and F1 TV commentators Laura Winter, Ariana Bravo, and Lawrence Barretto. Comedian and actor Jack Whitehall will host the celebration.

The season’s two-hour kickoff event begins at 20:00 GMT (12 Noon PT, 3 P.M. ET). See below for ways to watch the event live.

Why F1 75 Live now and why in London?

Inside a rendering of the F1 launch event at the O2 Arena with a direct view of the runway.
F1 is growing in popularity worldwide, especially in the U.S. The F1 75 Live event is more than an anniversary party, it’s another chance for fans to see the drivers and team principals in other than race track settings.

Netflix’s F1: Drive to Survive, with its behind-and-beyond the race track views of the lives and personal dramas of the teams and drivers has added immensely to F1’s popularity.

It’s appropriate for the event to be held in London because most teams have their headquarters in England.

What you’ll see and how to watch the F1 launch at O2 Arena

Inside a rendering of the F1 launch event at the O2 Arena.
Highlights of the show will include seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton appearing as a Ferrari driver for the first time on a world stage after leaving Mercedes at the end of 2025, a first look at the driver pairings for all ten teams, including many drivers who switched teams since last season, and an unprecedented number of rookie drivers.

According to Formula 1, broadcasters around the world intend to cover the event live. You can also watch a free video stream on F1’s YouTube channel and social media channels.

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
