F1 is building on the success and fans who want more contact

F1 2025 season to kick off at The O2 Arena in London

By
f1 2025 season to kick off at the o2 arena in london site of launch
Courtesy of F1 and The O2 Arena

Formula 1 will launch the 2025 season at The O2 Arena in London on February 18, 2025, on a precedent-breaking occasion. Specific details are still to come, but the ten F1 teams will be there with their 20 drivers and team principals. According to Formula 1, unspecified “top entertainment” will perform live at the kick-off event.

Why is F1 having its first season launch event?

Formula 1 will celebrate its 75th anniversary during the full season, which is one explanation for the launch event. Formula 1 racing began in 1970, so 2025 will be the 76th year.

F1 racing’s growth in fans and general popularity in the past few years is another probable explanation for the pre-season kick-off. If it’s a success, which is likely, a seasonal launch event may become an annual event. It also begs the question of a season finale in a venue similar to The O2 Arena rather than a trackside champagne spray-off.

What will happen at the F1 launch event?

F1 car on a red arena runway symbolizing the F1 2025 Season launch event at The O2.
According to the F1 news announcement, the launch event will be a chance for the drivers and team leaders to get together with fans to welcome the 2025 season, show off their 2025 liveries, and start the year-long anniversary observance.

For the first time we will bring together our fans, all 20 superstars of our sport and some very special guests to officially kick off our new season and mark our 75th year of racing,” said Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1 President and CEO.

Tickets for the February 18, 2025, F1 season launch will go on sale Friday, November 15, 2024, at 3:00 AM PT. Three location-based ticket tiers, priced from £60.50 to £115.50, including booking and transaction fees, will be available for the event.

