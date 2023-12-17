 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Formula E names Bridgestone its sole tire provider

Bridgestone, Formula E partner on tires for races

Bruce Brown
By
Formula E World Championship races.
Courtesy Formula E / Formula E

The FIA recently selected Bridgestone as the exclusive tire supplier for Formula E racing for the next four seasons. If you’re unfamiliar with the Formula E motorsports competition, imagine F1 racing with all-electric drivetrains. Bridgestone will supply tires for all Formula E teams for four seasons, starting with the 2026-2027  season.

The FIA launched Formula E racing in 2014 to demonstrate the potential of sustainable mobility with net-zero racecars in international competition. In 2019, the FIA elevated Formula E to World Championship status, beginning with the 2020-2021 racing season.

FIA Formula E 2023-2024 racing calendar.
FIA Formula E / FIA Formua E

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship series has 11 teams of two drivers, each competing with a 16-race calendar on racetracks and street circuits in cities worldwide. Season 10 kicks off on Saturday, January 13, 2024, in Mexico City.

Recommended Videos

Formula E drivers and teams compete for World Championship titles with a point system similar to Formula 1. Drivers win points based on their finishing position in races, and teams score the points earned by the team’s two drivers.

FIA Formula E racing shows that world the excitement of sustainable automotive competition.
FIA Formula E / Fia Formula E

Formula E tire regulations

Like F1, Formula E is governed by racing rules and regulations that are updated annually. A single tire supplier provides the tires for all teams. Teams cannot modify the tires or use any treatments such as solvents or softeners on the tires. Teams are not allowed to heat or cool the tires while mounted on the racecar or stored in the garage storage area.

Related

The tire supplier provides each racecar with four new rear and four new front all-weather tires for each competition except for double-header races, for which the supplier provides six new rear tires and six new front tires. All tires have unique identification on the sidewall and must be identical. The tires are returned to the supplier after the competition. The tires can only be filled with untreated air and within the minimum and maximum pressure range specified by the tire supplier.

Because each Formula E racecar must use the identical FIA-specified chassis and battery, tire treatments or modifications could theoretically give a racecar an unfair advantage by not conforming to the FIA rules. Therefore, only the supplied tires are allowed in the racecar garage, and they must always be visible within the allocated storage area. FIA observers called scrutineers are on hand to observe tire changes and tire storage to ensure that the teams follow all applicable rules and regulations.

Bridgestone will supply Enliten tires for the Formula E 2026 to 2027 racing season.
Bridgestone’s sustainable tire technology for Formula E

Formula E requires that tire suppliers provide teams with a single-specification tire for all track and weather conditions. Unlike F1, where teams can select from a collection of dry-weather tires with soft, medium, and hard compounds, Formula E teams use a single spec. In addition to meeting the challenges of racing-level performance, the tires must meet demanding sustainability criteria. For example, the ION race tires for Formula E racing from the current supplier, Hankook, are made from 28% sustainable materials.

Bridgestone, currently celebrating the company’s 60th anniversary in motorsports, “aims to evolve sustainable global premium motorsports products,” CEO Shu Ishibashi stated in a corporate news release announcing Bridgestone’s selection to supply tires for Formula E starting with the 2026 to 2027 season. According to Ishibashi, Bridgestone will focus on advancing the technology of the Enliten tire line for Formula E.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
A huge week for electric cars: MINI Countryman electric makes its North America debut
Big things come in MINI packages
Mini Cooper Countryman Electric

When discussing the MINI car brand, it is often difficult to resist the urge to immediately gravitate to such paradoxical descriptions to describe just how big MINI is to grab your attention. And while we are confident you will come across plenty of that wordplay around the internet this week, we will try to avoid the more obvious puns surrounding BMW's fun subsidiary.

That said, and out of the way, the newest MINI is a significant event when it comes to electric cars. As more and more of the world's auto manufacturers turn to electric for their primary power source, when a company like MINI jumps into the fray, it is almost impossible not to get a little excited about it.

Read more
The 2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid is more powerful than ever
Porsche power while sipping gas - what's not to love?
2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid

Porsche wants 80 percent of its entire lineup to have fully electric motors by 2030 to meet the EV adoption target. So far, it has released only one fully electric model — the Porsche Taycan. However, it plans to introduce four new EV models to its lineup by 2026, including the Cayenne EV. Of course, Porsche will still offer hybrid models for those who love the high performance that comes with infusing a gasoline engine and an electric motor.

If you’re into SUVs or coupes, the 2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid is more powerful than any Cayenne ever made. More succinctly, it's engineered with a twin-turbocharged V8 engine that can produce 591 horsepower and an electric motor that adds an extra 174 horsepower. In total, the 2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid is a mean machine with up to 729 horsepower and 700 lb-ft. of torque. This is way more power than the 2023 Turbo S E Hybrid.

Read more
Bridgestone Tires’ new Potenza Sport AS promises better wet and winter condition performance for true all-season tire
There's a new polymer, and tech to help tread life
Bridgestone tires Potenza Sport AS side view

Despite their name, all-season tires are never the best option year-round -- though a recent development from Bridgestone Tires might change things somewhat. The company’s “ ENLITEN technology,” which is making its high-performance debut with the new Potenza Sport AS ultra-high performance all-season tire, offers big improvements in winter driving and wet performance, says Bridgestone. (ENLITEN debuted earlier this year on Bridgestone's Turanza EV tire.)

Bridgestone’s Dale Harrigle explained: “The incorporation of ENLITEN technology, including custom engineering to enhance wet, winter, and wear capabilities, allows the Bridgestone Potenza Sport AS tire to offset typical tradeoffs drivers might expect from an ultra-high performance tire so they can enjoy a confident vehicle performance no matter the season.”

Read more