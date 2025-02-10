 Skip to main content
Ferrari says it will debut its first EV on October 9th

Ferrari EV to debut on October 9th

By
Ferrari F80
Ferrari

The year 2024 was very good to Ferrari. The Maranello automaker had a host of models up for sale, including the 296 GTB/GTS, 12 Cilindri/12 Cilindri Spider, Roma/Roma Spider, and even debuted the company’s first-ever SUV, the Purosangue. Late last year, Feeari even went so far as to introduce a brand new halo car in the form of the mighty F80, which now sits at the top of one of the most prestigious bloodlines in the autoverse.

Although Ferrari is renowned for its high-performance gas engines, the Italian manufacturer is set to launch its first fully electric car in October this year, marking a significant shift for the luxury sports car brand,  according to a report by Reuters.

Ferrari Spider
Ferrari

Ferrari’s move towards electrification began in 2019 with the introduction of hybrid models, which accounted for 51% of the company’s sales last year. The Italian automaker anticipates an increase in EBITDA from €2.56 billion ($2.64 billion) in 2024 to at least €2.68 billion ($2.77 billion) in 2025. Customizations chosen by Ferrari buyers, such as unique paint, livery, and carbon features, represent about 20% of total revenue, an increase from 19% in 2023, with a similar trend expected in 2025, according to CFO Antonio Picca Piccon.

Ferrari Pursosangue
Ferrari / Ferrari

Ferrari’s CEO, Benedetto Vigna, announced that the unveiling of the first fully-electric vehicle (EV) will take place during the company’s Capital Markets Day on October 9 at their headquarters in Maranello, Italy. “We’re not transitioning to electric; we’re rather adding electric to our lineup,” Vigna stated. He also emphasized that Ferrari’s plans, including the launch of six new models this year, will remain unaffected by U.S. policies or any risks related to trade wars.

Ferrari F80
Ferrari

Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.
